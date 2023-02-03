Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Chiefs fans are turning out big-time in Arizona for Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Less than a week before the Chiefs go for a Super Bowl title, Kansas City is well-represented in the Phoenix area with both fans who live in the area and those who have made the trek halfway across the country. Reporter Nathan Vickers was live...
KCTV 5
Chiefs fans excited to purchase Super Bowl-branded gear
Missourians soon able to get recreational marijuana without relying on dispensaries. Stronger winds out of the southwest today will allow those temperatures to trend upward. Expect highs in the mid 50s today with 15-25 mph winds gusting up to 35.
KCTV 5
Jack Stack closing dining area Sunday so staff can enjoy Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - You’ve got to get it while the getting’s good! Kansas City BBQ staple Jack Stack is closing its dining area Sunday and closing carry-out early so the staff can go home and enjoy the Super Bowl. All six of the restaurant’s locations will...
KCTV 5
Charter bus company bringing Chiefs fans to Phoenix for Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s quite the trek to get out to Arizona for the Super Bowl---a little under 20 hours if you’re driving. It’s not too late if you’re willing to take on the ride, though, as a local charter bus company is taking fans to the big game.
KCTV 5
Union Station to auction off Chiefs gear from historic collection
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As Chiefs fans gather at Union Station to celebrate another trip to the Super Bowl for the AFC champions, the iconic Kansas City station is holding an auction featuring iconic Chiefs gear. Unique gear from the Kansas City Chiefs is available with bids starting at...
