Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Cleveland officers discover man disemboweled in Ohio City

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 32-year-old man is hospitalized following a Friday morning incident in which he was disemboweled. According to police, the incident took place ahead of 2:40 a.m. in the area of West 29th Street and Clinton Avenue in Ohio City. Officers found a man...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

22-year-old suspect jumps from window to avoid Canton police

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police reported to a shooting Monday morning, and said after locating the shooter, he jumped from a second floor window. According to police, they reported to the 900 block of Dueber Avenue for a call of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found the victim...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria Lormet Credit Union robbery suspect on the loose, police say

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of robbing Lormet Credit Union is on the loose, Elyria Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The robbery happened at 230 E. Broad St. at 3 p.m. on Feb. 6, according to EPD. EPD said the suspect stole an undisclosed...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

80-year-old Akron woman shoved to the ground during purse snatching

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 80-year-old Akron woman was pushed to the ground during a purse snatching over the weekend in what Akron police are calling a “heartless attack.”. The robbery happened around 4:50 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the 1300 block of N. Portage Path.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Fire in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood under investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning fire broke out at a house in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood Tuesday. Cleveland fire officials said that nobody was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were sustained in the fire at West 30th Street & Clark Fulton Avenue. The cause of...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Pedestrian killed in Cleveland Heights road rage incident

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Cleveland Heights woman died Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle involved in a road rage incident, said Cleveland Heights police. 19 News learned that the victim, Sophia Villanueva, had recently moved to the area from Florida and started a job at...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police searching for missing 14-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a 14-year-old they say has been missing since Jan. 13. Janiah Smith was reported missing Feb. 5, police say. The report says she 5′4 with pink braids and brown eyes. Police say she may be on the west side, Hough area,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man arrested in deadly shooting on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 44-year-old man died from his injuries Friday after being shot on the city’s West Side. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Antonio Castrero, of Cleveland. According to police, a 23-year-old man shot Castreto just before noon on...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

$500K bond for Elyria woman accused of shooting husband

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The 66-year-old Elyria woman accused of shooting her husband in the head at their home, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Elyria Municipal Court Tuesday morning. Cheryl Johnson was arrested around 6:30 a.m. Monday at the couple’s home in the 500 block of N.. West...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

2 years probation for man convicted of stabbing Cleveland EMS captain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brooklyn man who stabbed a Cleveland EMS captain in September 2021 was sentenced to two years probation in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning. Justin Chalmers Nevius, 42, pleaded guilty last month to the charges of attempted felonious assault, OVI and not stopping...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot Monday morning in the city’s Tremont neighborhood. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of W. 6th Street. Cleveland police said both victims were transported to a local hospital. At this time, there are no arrests.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Solon police officer stops break-in at car dealership

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon police officer on patrol spotted three break-in suspects at a car dealership Friday evening. According to police, the suspects were spotted around 10:15 p.m. between two of the buildings at the Davis Automotive Group in the 6000 block of Kruse Dr. The three young...
SOLON, OH

