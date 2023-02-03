Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Man breaks through drywall, steals leaf blowers and chainsaw from Cleveland apartment, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of breaking through drywall and stealing leaf blowers and a chainsaw from a Cleveland apartment is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The theft happened in the 3300 block of Archwood Avenue at 11:40 p.m. on...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland officers discover man disemboweled in Ohio City
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 32-year-old man is hospitalized following a Friday morning incident in which he was disemboweled. According to police, the incident took place ahead of 2:40 a.m. in the area of West 29th Street and Clinton Avenue in Ohio City. Officers found a man...
cleveland19.com
Strongsville police search for suspects in jewelry theft at SouthPark Mall
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the thieves who stole jewelry from inside SouthPark Mall. The crime was noticed just before 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. According to Strongsville police, the thieves broke the security glass at Piercing Pagoda and stole an undetermined amount of jewelry. There...
Cleveland man shot to death on city’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – No arrests have been made involving a slaying Thursday on the city’s East Side. Javon Davis, 29, of Cleveland was shot to death about 6:20 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner. Davis suffered from multiple gunshots to the head and body.
cleveland19.com
22-year-old suspect jumps from window to avoid Canton police
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police reported to a shooting Monday morning, and said after locating the shooter, he jumped from a second floor window. According to police, they reported to the 900 block of Dueber Avenue for a call of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found the victim...
Marc’s employee pistol-whipped in robbery
Euclid police detectives are searching for a suspect accused of robbing the Marc’s Supermarket on Lakeshore Blvd. this weekend.
cleveland19.com
Elyria Lormet Credit Union robbery suspect on the loose, police say
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of robbing Lormet Credit Union is on the loose, Elyria Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The robbery happened at 230 E. Broad St. at 3 p.m. on Feb. 6, according to EPD. EPD said the suspect stole an undisclosed...
Video: Suspected car thieves run wild on Shoreway
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows suspected car thieves going wild on the Shoreway.
cleveland19.com
80-year-old Akron woman shoved to the ground during purse snatching
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 80-year-old Akron woman was pushed to the ground during a purse snatching over the weekend in what Akron police are calling a “heartless attack.”. The robbery happened around 4:50 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the 1300 block of N. Portage Path.
cleveland19.com
Fire in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood under investigation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning fire broke out at a house in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood Tuesday. Cleveland fire officials said that nobody was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were sustained in the fire at West 30th Street & Clark Fulton Avenue. The cause of...
cleveland19.com
Pedestrian killed in Cleveland Heights road rage incident
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Cleveland Heights woman died Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle involved in a road rage incident, said Cleveland Heights police. 19 News learned that the victim, Sophia Villanueva, had recently moved to the area from Florida and started a job at...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police searching for missing 14-year-old
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a 14-year-old they say has been missing since Jan. 13. Janiah Smith was reported missing Feb. 5, police say. The report says she 5′4 with pink braids and brown eyes. Police say she may be on the west side, Hough area,...
cleveland19.com
Man arrested in deadly shooting on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 44-year-old man died from his injuries Friday after being shot on the city’s West Side. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Antonio Castrero, of Cleveland. According to police, a 23-year-old man shot Castreto just before noon on...
cleveland19.com
$500K bond for Elyria woman accused of shooting husband
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The 66-year-old Elyria woman accused of shooting her husband in the head at their home, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Elyria Municipal Court Tuesday morning. Cheryl Johnson was arrested around 6:30 a.m. Monday at the couple’s home in the 500 block of N.. West...
cleveland19.com
FBI seizes 88 pounds of drugs worth $5.2 million from Cleveland and Painesville
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics & Laundering Task Force seized 88 pounds of suspected fentanyl and other drugs valued at $5.2 million from a series of search warrants executed in Cleveland and Painesville, Cleveland Police confirmed on Feb. 6. The investigation also led to the...
I-Team: Arrest in W. 25th murder; Cleveland homicides up in 2023
The FOX 8 I-Team has found charges now filed for a deadly shooting this week on West 25th Street in Cleveland, and this case adds to violent start to the new year.
cleveland19.com
2 years probation for man convicted of stabbing Cleveland EMS captain
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brooklyn man who stabbed a Cleveland EMS captain in September 2021 was sentenced to two years probation in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning. Justin Chalmers Nevius, 42, pleaded guilty last month to the charges of attempted felonious assault, OVI and not stopping...
cleveland19.com
Akron police: Standoff suspect in custody after threatening to shoot woman
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man surrendered to Akron police and SWAT after a series of incidents that ultimately led to a standoff, according to a news release. Officers responded to Bill’s Place located in the 500 block of North Main Street, around 1:45 p.m. for a domestic-related fight call.
cleveland19.com
2 men shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot Monday morning in the city’s Tremont neighborhood. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of W. 6th Street. Cleveland police said both victims were transported to a local hospital. At this time, there are no arrests.
cleveland19.com
Solon police officer stops break-in at car dealership
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon police officer on patrol spotted three break-in suspects at a car dealership Friday evening. According to police, the suspects were spotted around 10:15 p.m. between two of the buildings at the Davis Automotive Group in the 6000 block of Kruse Dr. The three young...
