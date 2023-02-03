“Bo Legs,” the biographical documentary of Atlanta icon, Marvin S. Arrington, Sr., was presented on Saturday, Feb. 4, at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, located in the City of Stonecrest. The film screening was hosted by the City of Stonecrest and the Stonecrest Film & Entertainment Commission, headed by Stonecrest Councilman Rob Turner. Bo Legs, so named for Arrington’s marked walking trait, takes viewers on the journey of one of Atlanta’s most transformative trailblazers. Arrington, a Fulton County Superior Court judge who formerly served as president of the Atlanta City Council for 17 years, helped galvanize the city from a segregated town into the international metropolis that it is today. At top: Stonecrest Film & Entertainment Commission Chairman Rob Turner (right) is pictured with Marvin Arrington, Jr. at the film screening event. Photos of the event by Glenn L. Morgan/ocgnews.com.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO