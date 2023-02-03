Read full article on original website
hstoday.us
Former FEMA Preparedness Leader Alex Amparo Joins IEM to Support Operations in Puerto Rico
IEM, the nation’s largest woman-and minority-owned disaster recovery and emergency management firm, welcomes Alex Amparo as Director of LUMA Energy Operations. Amparo will serve as a liaison with LUMA and help bolster IEM’s response and recovery efforts in Puerto Rico. “IEM is excited for Alex to lead our...
hstoday.us
Chinese Surveillance Balloon Now Over Center of U.S., Second Spotted Over Latin America
The maneuverable Chinese surveillance balloon, which was over Montana on February 2, was yesterday afternoon recorded at an altitude of about 60,000 feet and floating over the center of the continental United States in an easterly direction, posing no risk to commercial aviation, military assets or people on the ground, the Pentagon said.
