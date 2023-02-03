ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IA

Meet ALL Of The Illinois And Iowa Pets Of The Week!

Every Monday we introduce you to our Pet of the Week!. QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. QCAWC is doing a “Looking for Love” Adoption promotion...
MILAN, IL
Field & Stream

Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes

Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, February 6th, 2023

Anamosa State Penitentiary to be redesignated as medium security, some inmates to be moved. The Iowa Department of Corrections said it will redesignate the Anamosa State Penitentiary as strictly medium security. Updated: 51 minutes ago. State lawmakers are continuing to hold discussions over book bans and restrictions in this legislative...
ANAMOSA, IA
ourquadcities.com

Iowa American Water accepts grant applications

Iowa American Water is accepting applications for its 2023 Environmental Grant Program to support innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds and community drinking water supplies. The program is designed to support diverse types of activities, such as watershed cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects, stream-side buffer restoration...
IOWA STATE
WQAD

Moline rolling out B.O.O.S.T. program to help small businesses; how one shop owner will benefit

MOLINE, Ill. — The City of Moline will soon roll out a program that will help small business owners or new entrepreneurs get off the ground with financial assistance. The B.O.O.S.T. program, which stands for Business Owner Occupied Stabilization Transformation, was the center of discussion at a Monday, Feb. 6 meeting at Western Illinois University Quad Cities campus.
MOLINE, IL
98.1 KHAK

WQAD

Residents at Wilton trailer park outraged over rent increases

WILTON, Iowa — Dozens of residents at South Towne Mobile Home Park in Wilton, Iowa have had enough after their rent has gone up 54% the past eight months. They are outraged at the new management company, Kodiak Property Management, based out of Detroit. They took over about a year ago, and since then residents have not felt at home.
WILTON, IA
WQAD

Oneida's Greig Memorial Library asks for bump in property tax to help fund library

ONEIDA, Ill. — The Greig Memorial Library in Oneida is asking the town for help. Residents will vote on April 4 on a referendum for a property tax increase. Currently, the library collects 15 cents on $100 of the property's assessed value, board member Teresa Fell said. Typically, that means the library gets $6 to $7, but it wants to increase it to 20 cents, meaning the library would get a couple dollars extra.
ONEIDA, IL
KCRG.com

tourcounsel.com

Kennedy Mall | Shopping mall in Dubuque, Iowa

Kennedy Mall is a shopping mall located in Dubuque, Iowa. It is owned by the Cafaro Company. The mall's anchor stores are Edward Jones, Shoe Carnival, Planet Fitness, Vertical Jump Park, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Ulta Beauty, and Books-A-Million.
DUBUQUE, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Family dog passed through window in Galesburg fire

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A structure fire in Galesburg required three stations and 11 firefighters to extinguish Saturday evening. According to a Galesburg Fire Dept press release, firefighters responded to a fire at 1066 E. Dayton St. where heavy fire engulfed a detached garage and was quickly spreading to the nearby home.
GALESBURG, IL
WQAD

WQAD

