ONEIDA, Ill. — The Greig Memorial Library in Oneida is asking the town for help. Residents will vote on April 4 on a referendum for a property tax increase. Currently, the library collects 15 cents on $100 of the property's assessed value, board member Teresa Fell said. Typically, that means the library gets $6 to $7, but it wants to increase it to 20 cents, meaning the library would get a couple dollars extra.

ONEIDA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO