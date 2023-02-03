Read full article on original website
CASI in Davenport celebrates 50 years of serving Quad Cities elders
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Center for Active Seniors, Inc., or CASI, is celebrating 50 years of service in the Quad Cities. Founded in 1973, the organization estimated it's helped over 250,000 families. Members do not live at CASI but can come any weekday to socialize and enjoy games and...
New youth outreach center opens in Rock Island; aims to empower at-risk youth
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Born and raised in the Quad Cities, three friends are trying to help at-risk youth stay on the right track in life by opening up a new outreach center. The outreach center in Rock Island is run by Positive Brothers United (PBU). The non-profit was created in 1998 and the center's grand opening was held Feb. 3.
Meet ALL Of The Illinois And Iowa Pets Of The Week!
Every Monday we introduce you to our Pet of the Week!. QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. QCAWC is doing a “Looking for Love” Adoption promotion...
Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes
Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
'Inspire, encourage, educate' l Davenport native shares music talent around the world
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport native, who's been able to live out his dream of traveling around the world while performing music, returned home for a concert. Byron "BK" Davis played at the Common Chord venue in Davenport Sunday, Feb 5. News 8 spoke with the recording artist, who said his family inspired his love for music.
A TikToker shared her cancer journey and raised thousands on GoFundMe. It was all a scam, police say
Madison Russo allegedly used social media to spread awareness about her battle with cancer and to raise almost $40,000 on GoFundMe — but the entire operation was a scam, according to Iowa police, who have charged Russo with theft. Russo, a 19-year-old TikTok content creator, raised more than $37,303...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, February 6th, 2023
Anamosa State Penitentiary to be redesignated as medium security, some inmates to be moved. The Iowa Department of Corrections said it will redesignate the Anamosa State Penitentiary as strictly medium security. Updated: 51 minutes ago. State lawmakers are continuing to hold discussions over book bans and restrictions in this legislative...
Iowa American Water accepts grant applications
Iowa American Water is accepting applications for its 2023 Environmental Grant Program to support innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds and community drinking water supplies. The program is designed to support diverse types of activities, such as watershed cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects, stream-side buffer restoration...
Out with the old and in with the new as Rock Island High School renovations complete
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — After almost a year and a half of construction, Rock Island High School is ready to show off its new facelift. School, district and city officials gathered outside the school Monday afternoon to cut a ribbon to celebrate the completion of the project. A total...
Moline rolling out B.O.O.S.T. program to help small businesses; how one shop owner will benefit
MOLINE, Ill. — The City of Moline will soon roll out a program that will help small business owners or new entrepreneurs get off the ground with financial assistance. The B.O.O.S.T. program, which stands for Business Owner Occupied Stabilization Transformation, was the center of discussion at a Monday, Feb. 6 meeting at Western Illinois University Quad Cities campus.
Residents at Wilton trailer park outraged over rent increases
WILTON, Iowa — Dozens of residents at South Towne Mobile Home Park in Wilton, Iowa have had enough after their rent has gone up 54% the past eight months. They are outraged at the new management company, Kodiak Property Management, based out of Detroit. They took over about a year ago, and since then residents have not felt at home.
Oneida's Greig Memorial Library asks for bump in property tax to help fund library
ONEIDA, Ill. — The Greig Memorial Library in Oneida is asking the town for help. Residents will vote on April 4 on a referendum for a property tax increase. Currently, the library collects 15 cents on $100 of the property's assessed value, board member Teresa Fell said. Typically, that means the library gets $6 to $7, but it wants to increase it to 20 cents, meaning the library would get a couple dollars extra.
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
Kennedy Mall | Shopping mall in Dubuque, Iowa
Kennedy Mall is a shopping mall located in Dubuque, Iowa. It is owned by the Cafaro Company. The mall's anchor stores are Edward Jones, Shoe Carnival, Planet Fitness, Vertical Jump Park, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Ulta Beauty, and Books-A-Million.
Family dog passed through window in Galesburg fire
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A structure fire in Galesburg required three stations and 11 firefighters to extinguish Saturday evening. According to a Galesburg Fire Dept press release, firefighters responded to a fire at 1066 E. Dayton St. where heavy fire engulfed a detached garage and was quickly spreading to the nearby home.
Spring flooding risk likely elevated for the Quad Cities in 2023
MOLINE, Ill. — Temperatures are warming up, snow is melting, ice is on the move, and if you live along one of the many area rivers, the concern for flooding is starting to become top of mind. Later this week on Thursday Feb. 9, we'll be hearing from our...
QCAWC launches 'Looking for Love' adoption promotion for special needs pets
MILAN, Ill. — The Quad City Animal Welfare Center is launching a program called “Looking for Love” on Wednesday, Feb 1. It’s a program to secure adoptions for 14 special needs animals. The shelter says it’s hard for these specific pets to be adopted because of...
Davenport man dies in hospital after car-motorcycle crash near Vibrant Arena Saturday night
MOLINE, Ill. — A Davenport man died in the hospital Saturday night after a serious crash near the Vibrant Arena in Moline Saturday night, according to the Moline Police Department. At about 8 p.m. on Feb. 4, officers responded to the area of 17th Street and River Drive after...
