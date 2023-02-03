ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Sellers leads Dons to fourth win in a row

By Glenn Marini
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qUlN4_0kaqMuGJ00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Shayla Sellers scored a game-high 19 points to lead Purdue Fort Wayne to its fourth win in a row as the Mastodons edged Youngstown State 67-65 on Thursday night at the Gates Center.

Jazzlyn Limbo added 14 points for PFW while Amellia Bromenschenkel chipped in with 10.

The Dons improve to 10-13 overall and 7-6 in Horizon League play. Next up PFW hosts Robert Morris at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Gates Center.

