Sellers leads Dons to fourth win in a row
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Shayla Sellers scored a game-high 19 points to lead Purdue Fort Wayne to its fourth win in a row as the Mastodons edged Youngstown State 67-65 on Thursday night at the Gates Center.
Jazzlyn Limbo added 14 points for PFW while Amellia Bromenschenkel chipped in with 10.
The Dons improve to 10-13 overall and 7-6 in Horizon League play. Next up PFW hosts Robert Morris at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Gates Center.
