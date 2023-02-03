ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 31

Allen Jackson
4d ago

So NOW we're to just say to ourselves that a criminal defendant with 80 felony convictions that is still allowed to walk free on the streets all must have a mental condition? And THIS is supposed to make people feel safer Orange County officials? 😂 Well I'll say THIS 😏 Look for a lot of mental patients getting shot by people fed up with the excuses why Police 🚓 are incapable of doing the job they were hired for!

Reply(5)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Police: 2 injured in Seminole County shooting

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. Sanford police responded to an apartment complex after a shooting Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m., two parents were meeting about their children at the Overlook at Monroe Apartments when the shooting happened, according to police. The Sanford Police...
SANFORD, FL
actionnews5.com

Janitor, 72, gets accidentally locked in holding cell for 3 nights

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - A 72-year-old janitor spent three nights without food after she ended up accidentally locked inside of an inmate holding cell at a Florida courthouse. Libia Vargas De Dinas, 72, was recovering at the hospital after a weekend locked in the Orange County Courthouse, where she...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Vandals cause $30,000 in damage to Port Orange elementary school

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Police in Port Orange are searching for the vandals accused of causing $30,000 in damage at an elementary school. That number could rise once a complete inventory of stolen items is finished. This all happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday at Spruce Creek Elementary School on...
PORT ORANGE, FL
fox35orlando.com

20-year-old confesses to raping child twice in Osceola County: Deputies

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Department said a 20-year-old man confessed to sexually battering an 11-year-old girl twice. The investigation began when deputies located the girl who was reported missing Thursday night. As they were taking her back to her family, she told them she was raped several times by a man who lives close to her home, deputies said.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Federal prisoner sentenced for robbing banks while on weekend passes

FLORIDA — A Florida man has been sentenced for three bank robberies and the attempted robbery of a fourth bank while he was residing at a halfway house in Orlando, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. U.S. District Judge Paul G....
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando community mourns Tyre Nichols and calls for police reform

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando community came together to mourn the life of Tyre Nichols and call for police reform. Dozens gathered at Lake Eola on Saturday to remember 29-year-old Tyre Nichols and demand action and change. "Tyre Nichols was a human being with a future that was stolen from...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man in critical condition after shooting on Conway Road in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he was shot on Conway Road in Orlando early Monday. Police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. At this time, officers do not have any details regarding the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Volusia mobile home fire being investigated as arson

Police in Deland say a fire that destroyed a mobile home Sunday afternoon was deliberately set. The fire department shared pictures from the scene on Carrol Avenue. No one was inside at the time and officials say the tenant was being evicted. According to the report, a neighbor's surveillance camera...
DELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy