Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Mel Brooks’ ‘History of the World, Part II’ Is Finally Here
Mel Brooks hasn’t made a film since 1995’s Dracula: Dead and Loving It. Since then he’s made several Broadway shows based on his hits, and he was also, like, in his mid-90s, which tends to slow a person down just a little bit. Now, at long last, the comedy legend behind so many of our favorite movies has finally returned with ... a TV show! Look, we’ll take what we can get at this point.
‘Terrifier 3’ Is In the Works
It’s not Avatar: The Way of Water or anything, but if you look at it from a return on investment perspective, there aren’t too many 2022 movies that were bigger hits than Terrifier 2. The low-budget horror sequel cost about a quarter of a million dollars, and wound up grossing almost $15 million in theaters — a really impressive number for a tiny, independent creature feature. It’s especially notable given that the first Terrifier made less than $100,000 in theaters back in 2016.
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 4: Every Easter Egg and Ending Explained
The Last of Us is a very faithful TV adaptation of the popular games. But the longer it goes — and we’re up to Episode 4 this week — the more it begins to diverge in small but important ways from the games. This week we learn that Joel has a weakness; he doesn’t hear very well on his right side. This is one of the few parts of show that is totally new, and it’s important for a few reasons. For one thing, it turns Joel into a more flawed, human figure, especially compared to the guy in the games who can get shot and stabbed and hurt and then is back to normal with a quick health kit. And when we learn that Joel’s hearing was destroyed not by getting shot but by years of shooting others with his own gun, we see how Joel’s brutal life has hurt him physically as well as emotionally.
The DC Universe’s Superman and Batman May Not Be Who You Expect
The newly announced rebooted DC Universe seems to have a heavy emphasis on legacy. The Superman movie is titled Superman: Legacy, while the Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold, is about Batman and his son, Damian Wayne. But how do you make a franchise about “legacy” that is also about younger versions of the Justice Leaguers than we have seen recently, as played by guys like Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck? That feels like a contradiction.
Melinda Dillon, ‘Close Encounters’ Actress, Dead at 83
Melinda Dillon, the two-time Oscar-nominee who starred in such films as Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Absence of Malice and A Christmas Story, has died at 83. The actress’s passing was confirmed by her family, who noted that her date of death was Jan. 9. No further details were given.
Netflix Renews ‘That ’90s Show’ For Season 2
Well, they’re coming back, anyway. Again. For a second season — as Netflix has officially renewed the That ’70s Show revival series That ’90s Show for a second run of episodes. The show, which features the daughter of original characters Eric and Donna as she spends the summer with her grandparents (and Eric’s parents) Kitty and Red, proved to be a popular update of a beloved sitcom. That ’90s Show featured a mostly new cast of teenagers, plus original That ’70s Show cast members Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, along with occasional guest appearances from the other That ’70s Show stars like Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher.
‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Trailer: The ’90s Favorite Gets a ‘Remix’
More than 30 years after the original White Men Can’t Jump became a surprise hit in theaters and then on home video, the movie is getting a remake — or a “remix,” as the official announcement bills it. Gone are original stars Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson replaced by Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow, respectively. Where the original movie was written and directed by sports film guru Ron Shelton (who also made Bull Durham, Cobb, and Tin Cup) the updated White Men Can’t Jump was co-written by Kenya Barris and directed by Calmatic.
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 5 Will Debut Early
The Last of Us has hooked viewers with it tale of humanity’s ragged survivors battling the fungus-infected undead, and each other. And if you are one of those viewers that finds yourself counting down the days until the next Sunday night when the new episode premieres, well, this week you won’t have to wait quite so long. That’s provided you’ve got an HBO Max subscription.
Could Jack Have Fit on the Door? Watch James Cameron Settle the Debate Once and For All
For a single reason, James Cameron's Titanic has long been the subject of criticism: Why didn’t Jack just stay on the door with Rose so they both could live? After being the subject of jokes in the media and just in casual conversation, Cameron decided to put together his own myth-busting session to put the question to rest, once and for all — assembling a pair of stunt people, a door, and freezing cold water, to see what would have happened to the doomed lovers in a variety of scenarios.
Matthew McConaughey Becomes ‘Agent Elvis’ In New Netflix Trailer
During his time in Hollywood, Elvis Presley played all sorts of guys: In his films, he starred as a convict, a soldier, a cowboy, a Hawaiian tour guide, and at least a couple of race-car drivers. So casting Elvis as an Elvis who is also a super-spy seems like something Elvis himself would probably have been into.
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
939K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0