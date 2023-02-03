Mount Carmel’s Brett Veach seeks second Super Bowl title as Chiefs’ general manager

From the Silver Bowl to the Super Bowl, Brett Veach has continued to find success in his football career. The former state champion with Mount Carmel is seeking his second Super Bowl title next week as general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs. But to do that, the Chiefs will need to get past Veach’s former team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

We caught up with Veach this week to discuss his journey in football and how his hometown shaped the person he became.

