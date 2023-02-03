ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023 simulation: Patrick Mahomes near perfect as Chiefs defeat Eagles in Madden NFL 23

The hype for Super Bowl LVII is only going to grow as we inch closer to kickoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Given how epic this game is projected to be, there's naturally going to be some impatience that boils over, which I can attest to. And if you're like me and can't wait to get your football fix in, allow me to bring you a bit of relief in the form of our CBS Sports simulation of Super Bowl LVII.
KANSAS CITY, MO
prosportsextra.com

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Is A Crybaby

San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is a big crybaby. His team to was thoroughly defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles 31-7 in the NFC Championship game. Aiyuk was held to just one catch for ten yards against the Eagles defense. He had the nerve to say this about them. “I don’t know fully about that defense,” Aiyuk said. “They talk about them being a good defense…I’m not sure. I think this Kansas City pass game will expose what we thought we were going to expose before some unfortunate circumstances. They got extremely lucky.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Eagles vs. Chiefs prediction, spread, line, odds, start time: Super Bowl 57 picks by NFL model that is 17-6

Jalen Hurts will try to become the eighth starting quarterback to win the championship within his first three seasons when he guides the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. Hurts, who made his debut in 2020 after being selected in the second round of that year's NFL Draft, will attempt to be the first No. 1 signal-caller to accomplish the feat since Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to the crown in his third year in 2019. Philadelphia (16-3) is seeking its second Super Bowl title, while Kansas City (16-3) is in search of its third.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

FOX's Plan For Greg Olsen Revealed On Monday

Tom Brady, who announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons on Feb. 1, said on Monday that he will start with FOX Sports as a broadcaster for the 2024 NFL season. Brady's new endeavor has a direct effect on Greg Olsen's job security. Last May, FOX announced that Brady will join as ...
Larry Brown Sports

Tee Higgins being recruited by 1 rival player amid trade rumors

One AFC rival has his fork and knife at the ready if Tee Higgins ever becomes available. Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic sparked rumors this week by writing in a column that the Cincinnati Bengals could potentially consider trading the wide receiver Higgins. Though Higgins still has one year left on his rookie deal,... The post Tee Higgins being recruited by 1 rival player amid trade rumors appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: 49ers star says he'd bet everything against Philadelphia and that Chiefs will expose Eagles

Even though his team got destroyed in the NFC Championship Game 31-7, it seems that 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk still isn't very impressed with the Philadelphia Eagles. During a Saturday appearance on the SF Niners podcast, Aiyuk was asked who he thought would win Super Bowl LVII, and not only did he pick against the Eagles, but he was so sure about his pick that he also said that he'd bet everything he owned on the Chiefs if he were allowed to bet on the game (NFL players aren't allowed to bet on NFL games).
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers keeps being linked to 1 AFC team

Aaron Rodgers could end up changing teams this offseason, and he keeps being linked to one team. Rodgers is competing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the California coast, where there are still plenty of Raiders fans. Rodgers kept hearing from fans of the Silver & Black, who were recruiting him throughout the tournament.... The post Aaron Rodgers keeps being linked to 1 AFC team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell says Jalen Hurts is 'gonna bring us this Bowl'

PHOENIX -- By this point in the NFL season, no one is even remotely surprised about Jalen Hurts' composure. The third-year quarterback has been notoriously poised since his college days at Alabama and Oklahoma. His unwavering posture was a big reason he emerged as the Eagles' face of the franchise even before an MVP-level breakout on the field in 2022. But did you know, at just 24, up against Patrick Mahomes and a potential Chiefs dynasty in Super Bowl LVII, he's also a safe bet to win it all?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chatsports.com

2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions

With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, what could the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft look like if it happened today?. As I’m writing this, I’ll be heading back from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. It was a great chance to not only...
The Spun

Look: 49ers Star Shuts Down Retirement Rumors

Following the 49ers' playoff loss to the Eagles, offensive tackle Trent Williams admit the past few seasons have been "pretty grueling." Some fans in the Bay Area were worried that he's considering walking away from the game.  On Saturday, the All-Pro left tackle confirmed that he'll be back ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Ravens add Lamar Jackson's eventual replacement; Frank Reich finally gets his rookie QB

In the history of the NFL, the No. 1 overall draft pick has been traded just five times. Among the most notable were the then-St. Louis Rams moving up from No. 6 to select future Hall of Fame offensive tackle Orlando Pace in 1997; the Atlanta Falcons jumping from No. 5 to grab game-breaking dual threat Michael Vick in 2001; and the Rams catapulting all the way from No. 15 to snag the solid yet unsexy Jared Goff in 2016.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: Under-the-radar moves that helped Chiefs in their quest for another Lombardi Trophy

The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the third time in five seasons. This version of the Chiefs, though, looks a bit different than its predecessors. Some of the pieces are still the same: Patrick Mahomes is under center. He's throwing to Travis Kelce. Chris Jones is wrecking opposing offensive lines. Frank Clark is coming off the edge. Some of the newer pieces are well-known names: Joe Thuney is the league's highest-paid guard. Orlando Brown is on the franchise tag. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have been around as starter-level players for a while now.
KANSAS CITY, MO
chatsports.com

ESPN NFL Mock Draft: Browns snatch up vital defensive tackle in 2nd round

Matt Miller, Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns, National Football League (NFL), NFL 2K. As we noted, the coverage of the NFL’s offseason is mainly backward but there is little that can be done to change that. For those of us who love the NFL draft, we wouldn’t want to either. In coverage, the NFL draft gets a majority early and often but, in reality, free agency actually kicks off the offseason.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy