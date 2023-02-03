Read full article on original website
Related
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023 simulation: Patrick Mahomes near perfect as Chiefs defeat Eagles in Madden NFL 23
The hype for Super Bowl LVII is only going to grow as we inch closer to kickoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Given how epic this game is projected to be, there's naturally going to be some impatience that boils over, which I can attest to. And if you're like me and can't wait to get your football fix in, allow me to bring you a bit of relief in the form of our CBS Sports simulation of Super Bowl LVII.
CBS Sports
Derek Carr-Raiders drama continues: QB not planning to help franchise by extending key date in his contract
Just when you thought that things between Derek Carr and the Raiders couldn't get any more awkward, they got more awkward on Thursday. Carr was forced to represent the Raiders at the Pro Bowl, except you couldn't actually tell that he was representing the Raiders because he didn't wear any Raiders gear.
Look: Joe Montana Has Shocking Pick For 49ers Quarterback
The 49ers have a decision on their hands when it comes to the quarterback position next season. But team legend Joe Montana believes the route they should go is the one that's not even on the table. Speaking to Mike Silver on his "OpenMike" podcast, the Hall of Fame QB said he believes the Niners ...
prosportsextra.com
49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Is A Crybaby
San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is a big crybaby. His team to was thoroughly defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles 31-7 in the NFC Championship game. Aiyuk was held to just one catch for ten yards against the Eagles defense. He had the nerve to say this about them. “I don’t know fully about that defense,” Aiyuk said. “They talk about them being a good defense…I’m not sure. I think this Kansas City pass game will expose what we thought we were going to expose before some unfortunate circumstances. They got extremely lucky.”
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. Chiefs prediction, spread, line, odds, start time: Super Bowl 57 picks by NFL model that is 17-6
Jalen Hurts will try to become the eighth starting quarterback to win the championship within his first three seasons when he guides the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. Hurts, who made his debut in 2020 after being selected in the second round of that year's NFL Draft, will attempt to be the first No. 1 signal-caller to accomplish the feat since Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to the crown in his third year in 2019. Philadelphia (16-3) is seeking its second Super Bowl title, while Kansas City (16-3) is in search of its third.
CBS Sports
Klay Thompson hits 12 3-pointers against OKC, but it's a zero in his box score that stands out
Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have been more dependent on Stephen Curry than the whole "Strength in Numbers" mantra would suggest. Even during the Kevin Durant super years, there were two decidedly different Warriors teams: With and without Curry. Well, they're going to be without Curry for these...
FOX's Plan For Greg Olsen Revealed On Monday
Tom Brady, who announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons on Feb. 1, said on Monday that he will start with FOX Sports as a broadcaster for the 2024 NFL season. Brady's new endeavor has a direct effect on Greg Olsen's job security. Last May, FOX announced that Brady will join as ...
Tee Higgins being recruited by 1 rival player amid trade rumors
One AFC rival has his fork and knife at the ready if Tee Higgins ever becomes available. Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic sparked rumors this week by writing in a column that the Cincinnati Bengals could potentially consider trading the wide receiver Higgins. Though Higgins still has one year left on his rookie deal,... The post Tee Higgins being recruited by 1 rival player amid trade rumors appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: 49ers star says he'd bet everything against Philadelphia and that Chiefs will expose Eagles
Even though his team got destroyed in the NFC Championship Game 31-7, it seems that 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk still isn't very impressed with the Philadelphia Eagles. During a Saturday appearance on the SF Niners podcast, Aiyuk was asked who he thought would win Super Bowl LVII, and not only did he pick against the Eagles, but he was so sure about his pick that he also said that he'd bet everything he owned on the Chiefs if he were allowed to bet on the game (NFL players aren't allowed to bet on NFL games).
Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded
Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
Aaron Rodgers keeps being linked to 1 AFC team
Aaron Rodgers could end up changing teams this offseason, and he keeps being linked to one team. Rodgers is competing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the California coast, where there are still plenty of Raiders fans. Rodgers kept hearing from fans of the Silver & Black, who were recruiting him throughout the tournament.... The post Aaron Rodgers keeps being linked to 1 AFC team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell says Jalen Hurts is 'gonna bring us this Bowl'
PHOENIX -- By this point in the NFL season, no one is even remotely surprised about Jalen Hurts' composure. The third-year quarterback has been notoriously poised since his college days at Alabama and Oklahoma. His unwavering posture was a big reason he emerged as the Eagles' face of the franchise even before an MVP-level breakout on the field in 2022. But did you know, at just 24, up against Patrick Mahomes and a potential Chiefs dynasty in Super Bowl LVII, he's also a safe bet to win it all?
chatsports.com
2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions
With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, what could the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft look like if it happened today?. As I’m writing this, I’ll be heading back from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. It was a great chance to not only...
Look: 49ers Star Shuts Down Retirement Rumors
Following the 49ers' playoff loss to the Eagles, offensive tackle Trent Williams admit the past few seasons have been "pretty grueling." Some fans in the Bay Area were worried that he's considering walking away from the game. On Saturday, the All-Pro left tackle confirmed that he'll be back ...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Ravens add Lamar Jackson's eventual replacement; Frank Reich finally gets his rookie QB
In the history of the NFL, the No. 1 overall draft pick has been traded just five times. Among the most notable were the then-St. Louis Rams moving up from No. 6 to select future Hall of Fame offensive tackle Orlando Pace in 1997; the Atlanta Falcons jumping from No. 5 to grab game-breaking dual threat Michael Vick in 2001; and the Rams catapulting all the way from No. 15 to snag the solid yet unsexy Jared Goff in 2016.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Under-the-radar moves that helped Chiefs in their quest for another Lombardi Trophy
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the third time in five seasons. This version of the Chiefs, though, looks a bit different than its predecessors. Some of the pieces are still the same: Patrick Mahomes is under center. He's throwing to Travis Kelce. Chris Jones is wrecking opposing offensive lines. Frank Clark is coming off the edge. Some of the newer pieces are well-known names: Joe Thuney is the league's highest-paid guard. Orlando Brown is on the franchise tag. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have been around as starter-level players for a while now.
chatsports.com
ESPN NFL Mock Draft: Browns snatch up vital defensive tackle in 2nd round
Matt Miller, Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns, National Football League (NFL), NFL 2K. As we noted, the coverage of the NFL’s offseason is mainly backward but there is little that can be done to change that. For those of us who love the NFL draft, we wouldn’t want to either. In coverage, the NFL draft gets a majority early and often but, in reality, free agency actually kicks off the offseason.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Heat won't swap Kyle Lowry for Russell Westbrook; 76ers interested in Jarred Vanderbilt
The NBA trade deadline is now less than a week away, and Kyrie Irving's request to be moved out of Brooklyn has added a whole new layer of intrigue. There are plenty of other rumors outside of Irving too, as teams are starting to kick things into hyperdrive leading up to deadline day.
Comments / 0