Louisiana State

Louisiana VFW says help is available for veterans with health issues from toxic exposure

By Melinda Martinez, Alexandria Town Talk
 4 days ago
Help is available for military veterans whose service exposed them to toxic substances that can cause health issues.

The PACT Act was among topics discussed at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Louisiana and its auxiliary's Mid-Winter Conference last week in Alexandria.

The Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances in a battlefield environment, according to pactactinfo.org.

Many Louisiana residents who are veterans of Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan and Vietnam suffer from medical conditions related to those issues, said Bobby Lovergne, past state commander for the VFW Department of Louisiana. The PACT Act also covers Marines affected by the toxic drinking water issues at the Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

“We have a lot of Marines,” Lovergne said. “This has been years and years that this has been going on.”

In a previous Town Talk article, John Muckelbauer, VFW general counsel and national representative, said veterans who served in conflicts could suffer illnesses that include asthma, bronchial conditions, eye conditions, heart conditions and cancer. While many may not suffer acute effects, it's the long-term issues they have to worry about.

"Just a little bit of exposure could affect someone years down the road," he said.

The PACT Act has a list of presumptive exposures and conditions to make the process of going through the Department of Veterans Affairs easier.

Lovergne called the law's passage a major victory for the VFW, which helped write the legislation. The PACT Act covers all veterans, not only those affiliated with the VFW.

Veterans can work with a service officer through the VFW's Service Officer Program. These officers work directly with veterans, service members and their families throughout the world to obtain benefits to which they are entitled if they are injured as a result of their time in the military.

The VFW has partnered with with two law firms that will work with veterans and only charge 25% of their normal fees.

“There’s a lot of us affected by it,” said Lovergne, a Desert Storm veteran. “I’m one that’s affected by the PACT Act.”

For information, visit pactactinfo.org or call 1-833-839-8387.

