Clinton County, PA

wesb.com

Bradford Man Charged After Domestic

A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail after a domestic incident. City Police were called to an apartment on Orchard Place late Friday night, and upon arrival a woman told officers that she had been in a fight with 44-year-old James Dean Peters. Officers could see bruises from items the victim said Peters threw at her, and also claimed that he choked her, causing her to be unable to breathe.
BRADFORD, PA
wkok.com

Five People in Sunbury Arrested in Stolen Vehicle Case

SUNBURY – Sunbury police have arrested five people as part of a stolen vehicle case. According to court documents, arrested were 36-year-old Jonathan Boardman of Northumberland and 42-year-old Adam Heim of Sunbury. There arrests came after Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County police located the stolen vehicle near Harrisburg. Police determined the vehicle had been stolen from a Sunbury business in late January.
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman’s front teeth knocked out during assault

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman walked into the Williamsport police station to report an assault she claimed knocked her front teeth out. Just before midnight on Dec. 18, the victim told Officer Ryan Brague about the assault that had taken place at approximately 2 a.m. in the 700 block of W. Third Street, investigators said. The accuser said Corey Tyron Stewart-Richardson, 23, of Williamsport had punched her with a closed fist, causing two teeth to break inside her mouth. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wesb.com

Eldred Man Arrested After Bradford Traffic Stop

An Eldred man was arrested after a traffic stop in Bradford. City Police pulled over a vehicle containing 40-year-old Brad Lee Taylor on Sunday. A warrant had been out for Taylor’s arrest since October 14th. Taylor was remanded to McKean County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.
BRADFORD, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly locks neighbor's dog in his barn

Muncy, Pa. — A man allegedly locked his neighbor's dog in his barn after the dog ran onto his property. Scott Argot, 45, of Muncy, now faces a misdemeanor charge of theft by unlawful taking and summary cruelty to animals for the incident that occurred on Aug. 31. Charges were filed on Jan. 27 at the Muncy magisterial office. Trooper Paul Beard of state police at Montoursville says the victim's...
MUNCY, PA
WETM 18 News

Addison man indicted on rape charge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Addison man has been indicted for an alleged rape that happened last month, according to a Grand Jury document. Chevis Sargent, 26, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury in connection to the January 23, 2023 incident. According to the indictment, Sargent allegedly had sex with another person by […]
ADDISON, NY
WTAJ

Couple charged after overdosing at Altoona Sheetz with baby in car

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County couple is facing child endangerment charges after police said they overdosed at a Sheetz in Altoona with an infant left in the back seat of their vehicle. Jeffrey Hankerson II, 30, and Mackenzie Withrow, 23, both of West Decatur, were arrested by Altoona police and later taken to […]
ALTOONA, PA
WGAL

Bomb threat called into Selinsgrove Walmart

State police are investigating a bomb threat to a Walmart in Selinsgrove. Dispatchers say the call came in around 3 p.m. this afternoon. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
WTAJ

DuBois police handle possible hostage situation at local school

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police were quick to the scene of a report of a possible hostage situation at New Story Schools in DuBois. DuBois Chief of Police, Blaine Clark, said they arrived rapidly and made entry into the room where the subjects were supposed to be with possible hostages. After entering, they said they […]
DUBOIS, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect shoots second story window with pellet gun

Danville, Pa. — A homeowner in Derry Township, Montour County, discovered someone had shot at their second story window with a BB pellet gun. State police at Milton say the incident occurred between 11 a.m. Jan. 29 and 11 a.m. Jan. 30 at the home at the 200 block of Century Road. The pellet caused $300 damage to the glass window. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: No Explosive Devices Found After Walmart Bomb Threat

HUMMELS WHARF – The Selinsgrove Walmart was evacuated after a bomb threat was reported Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. No injuries have been reported and state police say the store was searched for explosive devices with none being located. Troopers list a person involved...
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly brandishes knife during bar fight

Turbotville, Pa. — A man allegedly pulled a knife on another man in a bar fight last weekend in Lewis Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton say Joseph Bryer, 30, of Turbotville, and Cory Crabb, 36, of Northumberland, got into a fight shortly after 10 p.m. at "The Roost" bar at 5965 Susquehanna Trail. Crabb struck Bryer in the face multiple times during an argument, according to witness accounts...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
Community Policy

