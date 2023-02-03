Read full article on original website
Woman to face charges for abandoning dog in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — Troopers say Miranda Waldman admitted to dumping her german shepherd in a parking lot near Hobby Lobby in Loyalsock Township on Friday. The dog was found in a crate in freezing temperatures. Waldman will be charged with animal cruelty in Lycoming County. See news happening?...
Bradford Man Charged After Domestic
A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail after a domestic incident. City Police were called to an apartment on Orchard Place late Friday night, and upon arrival a woman told officers that she had been in a fight with 44-year-old James Dean Peters. Officers could see bruises from items the victim said Peters threw at her, and also claimed that he choked her, causing her to be unable to breathe.
Five People in Sunbury Arrested in Stolen Vehicle Case
SUNBURY – Sunbury police have arrested five people as part of a stolen vehicle case. According to court documents, arrested were 36-year-old Jonathan Boardman of Northumberland and 42-year-old Adam Heim of Sunbury. There arrests came after Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County police located the stolen vehicle near Harrisburg. Police determined the vehicle had been stolen from a Sunbury business in late January.
Woman’s front teeth knocked out during assault
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman walked into the Williamsport police station to report an assault she claimed knocked her front teeth out. Just before midnight on Dec. 18, the victim told Officer Ryan Brague about the assault that had taken place at approximately 2 a.m. in the 700 block of W. Third Street, investigators said. The accuser said Corey Tyron Stewart-Richardson, 23, of Williamsport had punched her with a closed fist, causing two teeth to break inside her mouth. ...
Eldred Man Arrested After Bradford Traffic Stop
An Eldred man was arrested after a traffic stop in Bradford. City Police pulled over a vehicle containing 40-year-old Brad Lee Taylor on Sunday. A warrant had been out for Taylor’s arrest since October 14th. Taylor was remanded to McKean County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.
Man allegedly locks neighbor's dog in his barn
Muncy, Pa. — A man allegedly locked his neighbor's dog in his barn after the dog ran onto his property. Scott Argot, 45, of Muncy, now faces a misdemeanor charge of theft by unlawful taking and summary cruelty to animals for the incident that occurred on Aug. 31. Charges were filed on Jan. 27 at the Muncy magisterial office. Trooper Paul Beard of state police at Montoursville says the victim's...
Addison man indicted on rape charge
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Addison man has been indicted for an alleged rape that happened last month, according to a Grand Jury document. Chevis Sargent, 26, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury in connection to the January 23, 2023 incident. According to the indictment, Sargent allegedly had sex with another person by […]
Pennsylvania State Police investigating bomb threat at Selinsgrove Walmart
SELINSGROVE, Pa. — A bomb threat was called in Sunday afternoon to a Walmart in Selinsgrove, Snyder County. The threat was made around 3 p.m. Employees evacuated the building and authorities searched the store. No explosive devices were found. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the threat.
Couple charged after overdosing at Altoona Sheetz with baby in car
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County couple is facing child endangerment charges after police said they overdosed at a Sheetz in Altoona with an infant left in the back seat of their vehicle. Jeffrey Hankerson II, 30, and Mackenzie Withrow, 23, both of West Decatur, were arrested by Altoona police and later taken to […]
DuBois man charged after being confronted by ‘Pred Hunters’ at Sheetz
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after a local group accused him of trying to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex. Ryan Sprague, 30, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1 after a group called the 814 Pred Hunters approached him at a Sheetz along Brady Street, according to the DuBois […]
DuBois police handle possible hostage situation at local school
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police were quick to the scene of a report of a possible hostage situation at New Story Schools in DuBois. DuBois Chief of Police, Blaine Clark, said they arrived rapidly and made entry into the room where the subjects were supposed to be with possible hostages. After entering, they said they […]
Suspect at large after Clearfield County gas station robbery, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police out of Clearfield are looking for a robbery suspect after Fuel On was robbed Monday morning. Troopers said that an unknown male entered the store on the 900 block of Walton Street in Chester Hill at around 7:05 a.m. Jan. 6. The male allegedly pushed the clerk and […]
Suspect shoots second story window with pellet gun
Danville, Pa. — A homeowner in Derry Township, Montour County, discovered someone had shot at their second story window with a BB pellet gun. State police at Milton say the incident occurred between 11 a.m. Jan. 29 and 11 a.m. Jan. 30 at the home at the 200 block of Century Road. The pellet caused $300 damage to the glass window. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
Multiple crews from 4 counties battle house fire after explosion in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Multiple fire departments from various counties were busy battling a house fire that broke out in Centre County Monday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of South Mountain Road in Taylor Township for a second-alarm dwelling fire around 1 p.m., Port Matilda Deputy Chief Derrick Reese said. The […]
Man allegedly brandishes knife during bar fight
Turbotville, Pa. — A man allegedly pulled a knife on another man in a bar fight last weekend in Lewis Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton say Joseph Bryer, 30, of Turbotville, and Cory Crabb, 36, of Northumberland, got into a fight shortly after 10 p.m. at "The Roost" bar at 5965 Susquehanna Trail. Crabb struck Bryer in the face multiple times during an argument, according to witness accounts...
