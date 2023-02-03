ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dakota Woodturners displayed work at the Capitol

By Christina Randall
KX News
KX News
BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — If you stopped by the state capitol on Thursday, you may have seen some beautifully crafted woodwork on display.

The Dakota Woodturners were at the Capitol to showcase some of their work and even show you how they do it.

Everything you see is made of wood. Some make bowls others little figurines.

Thursday they brought out the gnome, Diego. The group enjoys coming out and showing the public their work and the process it takes to make different items.

“We turn and donate stuff to different charities and right now we are up at the college at BSC. And we are teaching the college kids and high school kids introduction to woodturning for their industrial art classes,” said Patrick Schweitzer with Dakota Woodturners.

Woodturning has been a tradition for thousands of years.

But in our state, the club started in 1998 with only five members. Now, it has around 90 members.

