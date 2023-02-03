ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS LA

South LA Costco looks to build 800 apartments on top of its warehouse

By KCAL-News Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQ5Gz_0kaqHkZe00

New South LA Costco plans to build 800 apartments on top of warehouse store 02:06

A developer in South Los Angeles hopes to not only a Costco in the area but also tackle the city's affordable housing crisis.

The new housing project hopes to take over a closed AT&T building in Baldwin Village where the windows have been boarded up for almost two years. Thrive, the developer behind the new Costco, plans to turn the vacant 5-acre lot near La Brea Avenue and Coliseum street into the new warehouse store and intends to build 800 apartments on top.

According to Thrive, they hope to make 200 of the units low-income housing, something that the neighborhood seems to be excited about.

"The delinquents used to go and sleep over there," said Rolando Portillo, who has been living in Baldwin Village for 20 years.

"We gad a Walmart right here at Crenshaw and King for 12-14 years," said neighbor Byron Sweatt. "So we do need something else to replace that."

The nearest Costco is a 20-minute drive south to Inglewood. The developer is expected to submit the formal proposal to the city shortly. If approved, this will be the first Costco in South L.A.

"The community, they can buy in the stores," said resident Lynda White. "I don't know if that's what's happening in Costco, but that's what's happening in Culver City. I think that's our future."

While some worry the new apartments will drive up housing costs in the area, residents said they're not worried because the apartment they live in are protected by rent control. Portillo said he's hopeful the big box store will bring big improvements to the area.

"It will be more sources of work for people, and good for the neighborhood too," said Portillo.

Comments / 0

Related
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tech Reviewed

Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite Backlash

The enormous warehouse retailer known as Costco is well-known for its big, boxy buildings and enormous parking lots that sell cheap, bulk-sized items. But the location of the newest Costco store proposal in LA is right in the heart of the city. A proposal for a mixed-use development including a Costco and 800 rental homes above 5035 Coliseum in Los Angeles was made public this week by the developer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Metropolitan Water District expert transforms own yard from grass to water-saving plants

In an effort to show the value of turf removal and water conservation, a Metropolitan Water District expert is transforming her own grass into a more sustainable, water-saving pollinator garden this week. Krista Guerrero, a homeowner and metropolitan resource specialist, is showing the public how to go through the process and use Metropolitan's turf rebate to help fund the project. "It doesn't cover the entire cost of the project but I also expect to see water savings and quite a bit of money saved on my water bill," Guerrero said Wednesday. With drought and climate change continuing to stress water resources across Southern California and amid a push to remove non-functional turf across the region, Guerrero seeks to teach residents about how they can cut their water use long term. Following the removal of grass earlier in the week, EcoTech planted California-friendly and native plants to create Guerrero's new pollinator garden.A recent study found that for every 100 homes transformed with a rebate, another 132 nearby homes were inspired to convert their own yards without using a rebate.  Metropolitan's rebate currently offers $2 per square foot of grass removed. 
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Source of explosions heard across the San Gabriel Valley remains a mystery

In the middle of the night, Daniel Recinos and his family were fast asleep in their Baldwin Park home when three thunderous explosions violently woke them up. "I woke up and I was like, 'What's going on? Are there explosions outside?" said Recinos.The explosions were heard in multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, however, the source of the explosions remains unknown. KCAL News called police and fire departments in Covina, El Monte, Pomona and Azusa as well as city managers, electric and gas companies but none of those agencies know what caused these mysterious blasts that lit up the sky...
AZUSA, CA
CBS LA

Researchers question the Inland Empire's booming job market

Visit Ontario and you'll find plenty of warehouses. According to business columnist Jonathan Lansner, industrial parks have been big drivers in the Inland Empire's — which consists of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties — booming job market. "They've added about 100,000 jobs since 2019," said Lansner, who writes for the Southern California News Group. "About two-thirds of them have been in warehouses and transportation."According to Lansner's analysis, transportation and warehouse staffing was up 42% since December 2019, making the Inland Empire No. 1 in the nation. The region had more than 231,000 logistics jobs in December, almost 48% of the Inland Empire's overall...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

IRS tells millions of Americans to hold off on tax filing

The IRS is asking millions of taxpayers in California, Colorado and other states that issued tax rebates last year to hold off on filing their taxes. The reason: The agency said it is seeking to clarify whether those tax rebates and special refunds are considered taxable income. "We expect to provide additional clarity for as many states and taxpayers as possible next week," the IRS said on Friday. About 16 million California residents received "middle-class tax refund" checks of $350 per eligible taxpayer last year, part of a relief package designed by the state to help residents cope with soaring inflation at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

SoCal residents gather donations for people affected by Turkey's devastating earthquakes

For the last 24 hours, a van and 4 cars have been driving around Orange and Los Angeles Counties gathering donations for people impacted by the massive earthquakes on the Turkey-Syria border.The Turkish American owners of Bakkalm, a business that delivers ethnic food and ingredients locally, are focusing on doing their part to help those who are suffering. This is just one way how many across Southern California are trying to help the thousands of people affected by the destructive earthquake that hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday morning."We are so concerned about this situation," said Irvine resident Suha...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Gov. Newsom calls for federal investigation into high natural gas prices as utility bills soar

Gov. Gavin Newsom called Monday for the federal government to investigate the recent spike in natural gas prices in  California as millions of families experience soaring gas utility bills. The state is also promising relief to Californians. In a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), Newsom requested that the agency "immediately focus its investigatory resources on assessing whether market manipulation, anticompetitive behavior, or other anomalous activities are driving these ongoing elevated prices in the western gas markets."Additionally, millions of Californians will soon see relief from high utility bills, with credits of $90 to $120 showing up on gas and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Final wave of refund payments worth up to $1,050 to be issued within 12 days

California taxpayers only need to wait less than two weeks before the final wave of the state's Middle Class Tax Refund is paid out to all recipients. These payments have been issued to eligible California residents since October of last year, with all of the recipients being taxpayers who filed their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021. This final wave of payments, which will be paid to all recipients by Feb. 14, will be made in the form of a debit card and will be for recipients who have changed their address since filing their 2020 tax return, according to California's Franchise Tax Board.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegofoodbank.org

CalFresh Emergency Allotments Ending

Since March 2020, CalFresh-eligible households have been receiving CalFresh Emergency Allotments on a monthly basis. The CalFresh Emergency Allotment was approved during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency through the federal nutrition program called SNAP (previously known as Food Stamps and now called CalFresh in the State of California). The CalFresh...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.

(KTXL) — A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
WILLITS, CA
CBS LA

Man in critical condition after being shot at bus stop in South LA; suspect at large

A man in his 50s was in critical condition late Tuesday evening after he was shot while at a bus stop in South Los Angeles. The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. at the Metro bus stop located at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Gage Avenue. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound after a car pulled up to the bus stop, with at least one occupant opening fire. Witnesses detail that they heard as many as six shots in quick succession. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition. The shooting occurred near John Muir Branch library, Small World preschool and Vermont Gage Pocket Park where children were playing at the time. Investigators were working to determine a motive and locate a suspect in the shooting. 
VERMONT STATE
KRON4 News

California utilities told to apply credits immediately to lower home heating bills

After enduring emotional and often scathing public comment, state regulators on Thursday ordered utilities to immediately distribute funds to lower natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many Californians this winter. The Climate Credits, which are typically issued in April, will reduce home heating bills by $43 to $56 for most Californians based on […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA Diario

California: natural gas payment assistance eligibility, amounts and beneficiaries

With the news of California's natural gas bill increase, learn about the requirements, amounts and people who can receive the available payment assistance. According to a statement shared by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), residential natural gas energy bills will be 32% higher from November through March 2023, compared to the same period last year. This is also warned by several utility providers in this territory.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
212K+
Followers
28K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy