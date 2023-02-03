Read full article on original website
Prugh Funeral Service obituary – Joyce L. Gibbs, 79, Burlington
Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Friday, February 10, 2023 at Prugh Funeral Service, 3940 Division St. The funeral service for Mrs. Gibbs will be 2:00 PM Friday, February 10, 2023, at Prugh Funeral Service, 3940 Division St., with Pastor T.J. Rehak officiating. Burial will be in Burlington Memorial Park Cemetery.
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary – Peggy M. Anderson, 90, Montrose
Peggy M. Anderson, 90, of Montrose, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Addington Place in Fort Madison, Iowa. Peggy was born on September 1, 1932, in Flat River, Missouri, the daughter of Everett and Jeanette (Cummings) Doss. She graduated from Keokuk High School in 1950, and on December 10, 1954 she was united in marriage to Russell Philp in Keokuk. He preceded her in death on February 24, 1977. On June 22, 1979, she was united in marriage to Arthur Anderson in Montrose, Iowa. He preceded her in death on December 22, 1995. Over the years, Peggy was employed at Sheaffer Pen, was self-employed as an Avon lady, and finished her working career at State Central Savings Bank. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Montrose, and was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Montrose. Peggy enjoyed traveling, reading, and solving puzzles and crosswords. Peggy loved to play cards, and was known to cheat here and there in order to win! Most of all, Peggy loved her family.
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Mary Margaret Swinderman, 89, formerly of Fort Madison
Mary Margaret Swinderman, 89, of Merced, CA and formerly of Ft. Madison, passed away on Saturday, February 04, 2023 at 3:34 AM at Pacifica Assisted Living in Merced. She was born on June 5, 1933 in Cliquot, Missouri to Thomas and Mary Garretson Emmett. On June 10, 1951 she married Jerald Swinderman at the Argyle Presbyterian Church he passed away on May 28, 2015. Mary Margaret was a member of the Union Presbyterian Church in Ft. Madison and attended Cental Presbyterian Church in Merced.
Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home of Nauvoo obituary – Joyce Ann Bogguss, 80, Nauvoo
Joyce Ann Bogguss, 80, of Nauvoo, Illinois, passed away at 6:37 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at her home. Born on January 7, 1943, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Robert Lee and Leona Josephine (Webb) Althar. She married Edwin Bogguss, they later divorced. She is survived by her...
For the Record – Wednesday, February 8, 2023
02/07/23 – 10:55 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 4500 block of Avenue O. 02/07/23 – 4:26 p.m. – Fort Madison police cited Robert Lee Dunn, 33, of Fort Madison, at the intersection of 5th Street and Avenue G, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
City waves Summer Market fees
FORT MADISON – The downtown Summer Markets got a boost from the Fort Madison City Council Tuesday night. Darla Farrell updated the council on what will be the fifth annual Downtown Summer Festival and said she’s trying to blow up this year's festival because not many events last five years in Fort Madison.
West Point Mayor Walker dead at 79
WEST POINT – It’s a sad day for the City of West Point as an icon that helped shape the city’s past, present, and future died early Wednesday morning after battling lung cancer. West Point Mayor Paul Dean Walker, 79, of West Point, Iowa, died at 2:32...
Hounds regroup late for win over Davis County
FORT MADISON - The big start for Fort Madison’s boys basketball team in Monday’s game against Davis County almost turned into a disastrous finish. It’s happened before to the Bloodhounds this season, but this time they had an answer in Monday’s 64-54 win. Fort Madison (6-12)...
Landowner wants more control in eminent domain
I do not get to determine the amount of money the pipeline companies can acquire for their assets or services, so why should my negotiating be limited by eminent domain ?. The investment in pipelines made by landowners is not just a one time investment. This is made for generations to come. This property is now a safety concern, conceivably a liability, and forever limited to.
Moody's knicks city's bond rating
FORT MADISON - Moody's has knicked the city's bond rating. The city uses the bond rating company to establish a rating for when the city has to issue bonds. The rating determines short and long-term interest rates the city can secure when borrowing money. City Manager David Varley said he...
