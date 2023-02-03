Peggy M. Anderson, 90, of Montrose, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Addington Place in Fort Madison, Iowa. Peggy was born on September 1, 1932, in Flat River, Missouri, the daughter of Everett and Jeanette (Cummings) Doss. She graduated from Keokuk High School in 1950, and on December 10, 1954 she was united in marriage to Russell Philp in Keokuk. He preceded her in death on February 24, 1977. On June 22, 1979, she was united in marriage to Arthur Anderson in Montrose, Iowa. He preceded her in death on December 22, 1995. Over the years, Peggy was employed at Sheaffer Pen, was self-employed as an Avon lady, and finished her working career at State Central Savings Bank. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Montrose, and was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Montrose. Peggy enjoyed traveling, reading, and solving puzzles and crosswords. Peggy loved to play cards, and was known to cheat here and there in order to win! Most of all, Peggy loved her family.

MONTROSE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO