FEMA disaster assistance for storm damage available for San Mateo County residents

SAN MATEO COUNTY -- Many people in San Mateo County are still cleaning up the damage from the January storms, but residents should be able to get a hand from the federal government as they pick up the pieces.

Homeowners and renters in the region can now apply for disaster assistance from FEMA to help with a number of unexpected storm-related costs they may have incurred.

U.S. Representatives Kevin Mullin and Anna Eshoo represent San Mateo County. In a letter to President Biden, they explained people here need help.

"This is really where the federal government has a role, stepping up and helping people when they need that help," said Rep. Mullin. "We do have anywhere between $17-$22 million of damage thus far, over 170 structures affected, businesses and homes."

The disaster-related assistance may include:

Rental payments for temporary housing for those whose homes are unlivable;

Grants for home repairs and replacement of essential household items;

Unemployment payments for workers who temporarily lost jobs because of the disaster and do not qualify for state benefits (self-employed);

Low-interest loans to cover residential losses not fully compensated by insurance;

Crisis counseling for those traumatized by the disaster; or

Advisory assistance for legal veterans' benefits and social security matters

"The impacts are going to be with people for weeks, potentially months, as their livelihoods are affected," Mullin said. "We're hoping that this FEMA assistance can be something of a backstop for those, perhaps fill in some of the gaps for folks whose livelihoods have been affected and whose lives have been turned upside down."

Victor Goncalves, who lives in Pescadero, dealt with flooding as a result of the storms. While the flooding spared his home, it ruined a slew of belongings that were stored in his garage, a car, and parts of his property.

"This was bad," he said. "It was like a lake. The only thing was the house – above the water."

He's spent the last few weeks in boots dealing with the cleanup process.

"Just trying to do the best we can. It's all we can do," he said. "We need to get a container here to throw all this stuff out, we've got to clean all of this."

Despite the mess and likely tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage, he says he feels lucky because some of his neighbors are dealing with more damage.

"There are a lot of people hurting here," he said. "I want everyone to know about the people of Pescadero. They need help. Especially some of the farm workers."

Goncalves says he'll likely apply for the federal assistance and hopes it will truly make a difference for those who really need the help.

"It doesn't hurt to apply. If they say no, then it's no," he said. "I will apply. But I would never expect any help."

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is March 16, 2023.

More information on applying for FEMA disaster assistance is available on the FEMA website or at the DisasterAssistance.gov website .

Eligible residents can also download the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (Press 2 for Spanish, Press 3 for an interpreter).