ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Resurgence of bookstores a result of a pandemic plot twist

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0isXdm_0kaqHPzH00

Bookstores' resurgence a result of a pandemic plot twist 02:41

SAN FRANCISCO -- For decades, local bookstores seemed to be vanishing from our national landscape. But in the last couple of years, there's been a plot twist in America's love story with books.

When Kevin Ryan got a part-time job at Green Apple Books , an iconic neighborhood bookstore in San Francisco, he thought it would be a temporary gig. That turned out to be only the first chapter in a surprising life-long adventure.

"It's the kind of job where when I go away on vacation for a couple of weeks, I actually start to look forward to coming back to work," he said.

After working his way up to management in 1997, he decided to turn the page and bought the place.

"I just love the part of it where I'm putting books in people's hands and shelving books and talking to people about books, it's a really fine way to make a living," he said.

Over the years, he held his own against online retailers like Amazon and even outlasted giants like Borders books. But then, the pandemic hit, and Ryan's income dried up overnight.

He was able to hang on thanks to a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan and online sales. But like most local bookstores around the country, his revenues dropped 30% in 2020, leaving many wondering whether bookstores were headed for extinction.

Instead, something else happened. Customers started coming back in droves.

"One of the things the pandemic did to people is it made them value their local neighborhoods," Ryan said. "People understood that if they wanted businesses to survive they had to support them."

Shelley Harrison, one of Ryan's regulars, told KPIX there's just no substitute for in-person shopping.

"We love coming to these bookstores and talking to the people who are knowledgeable," Harrison said. "We feel good and it's a place to go and hang out."

The American Booksellers Association told KPIX that 70% of neighborhood bookstores had sales that exceeded pre-Covid levels this year. Not only that, more than 450 new stores have opened since January 2020, four of them in San Francisco.

That's good news for Ryan, who hopes his story has a happy ending, one that doesn't include Chapter 11.

"People just want to be out in the world, especially after being locked up for a couple of years," he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Celebrity dog trainer Jas Leverette takes pride in his passion and his roots

OAKLAND -- They say a dog is a man's best friend. For Jas Leverette, that relationship means everything."For me, dogs have always been the way that I've kind of, stayed focused," he said. "I was a busy kid, I was kind of a troublemaker growing up. Dogs were a way for me to redirect my energy into a positive outlet."For the last 14 years in San Jose and in Los Angeles, Leverette has worked to improve the lives of dogs and their owners through his training business CaliK9 Solutions."There is so much euthanization going on with a lot of aggressive...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Kinfolx helping revive downtown Oakland with gathering space for Black inclusion

OAKLAND -- With neighborhoods gentrifying in the Bay Area, there's one business in Oakland doing what it can to celebrate the heartbeat of connections for Black and Brown people.  Kinfolx is a coffee and wine shop on Telegraph Ave. in Oakland. The owners call it a gathering space. "That's what we wanted to create," said Creighton Davis, one of the co-creators of Kinfolx. "A space that was a blank canvas. When you see these empty, open spaces they naturally mean there's a void there. When you think of a void most people think oh there's nothing to fill...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Cheers, laughs and at time boos at Manny's State of the Union Watch party

SAN FRANCISCO -- Almost 100 people packed into Manny's in San Francisco for the annual State of the Union Watch party - including Aram Fischer, who hasn't missed one since the Mission District gathering place opened 5 years ago."I think it's great to have an opportunity to share with other people who care about politics but also meet with some of those people who are really making politics happen," Fischer said. Manny Yekutiel opened the café and political bookstore in the Mission specifically to create a gathering place for people to exchange political ideas."We could all just sit at home alone...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pastor on reparations task force hopes California will make amends for racist acts

SAN FRANCISCO – California's reparations task force is aimed at making amends for racist policies and actions against African-Americans. A San Francisco pastor who is on the panel, the first of its kind in the country, talks about how acknowledging the past is necessary to build a better future.The Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown is the great grandson of a former slave.Brown grew up in segregated Jackson, Mississippi and is a longtime activist and pastor of the historic 3rd Baptist Church in San Francisco.He's also a member of the California Reparations Task Force which is looking into ways to compensate...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Marvel Star Simu Liu unveils upgraded sensory room at Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO -- The sights and sounds of Warriors games may be overwhelming for people with sensory sensitivities or disabilities. On Monday, Marvel star Simu Liu unveiled a special space that will make the game day experience more inclusive for fans with special needs. He donated funds to renovate the room, which debuted in late 2019. The sensory room now bears his name. Liu dedicated the space before the team took on the Oklahoma City Thunder. The high energy entertainment that comes with any game can be triggering and stressful for fans with sensory needs like autism.Liu, who starred in Shang-Chi and The Legend...
SAN CARLOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Cannabis and coffee? Haney seeks to legalize Amsterdam-style cafes in California

SAN FRANCISCO – Amsterdam-style cannabis cafes may soon be able to come to California, thanks to a newly introduced bill in the Legislature. Introduced on Monday by Assembly Member Matt Haney, D-San Francisco, the bill would allow weed shops to serve food and coffee, and host live music events.  The bill hopes to help struggling pot businesses diversify in such a saturated market, and emulate the classic cannabis cafes made popular in Amsterdam, where customers can purchase a pastry and coffee alongside their cannabis. Haney's office said the 700 cannabis cafes across the Netherlands have attracted over 1.5 million visitors...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

2023 Silver Medal: San Francisco Community Program Offers Aid to Small Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A trio of friends created a new model of community giving in San Francisco that has fed nearly three million people and helped rescue several hundred small businesses since the pandemic began.In one day, Lenore Estrada, owner of Three Babes Bakeshop, dropped from 33 employees to six, as San Francisco sheltered in place two years ago."It was really devastating to lay everyone off," Estrada said.How could small businesses like hers survive the pandemic?She brainstormed with friends Jacob Bindman and Jenais Zarlin about how they could help others."How could we distribute the product that they already...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Silicon Valley layoffs: Zoom to cut 1,300 jobs, CEO taking massive pay cut

SAN JOSE -- Zoom on Tuesday said it will lay off about 1,300 employees, or approximately 15% of its staff, becoming the latest tech company to announce significant job cuts as a pandemic-fueled surge in demand for digital services wanes.In a memo to employees, Zoom's CEO Eric Yuan said the layoffs would impact every part of the organization. Yuan also said he and other executives would take a significant pay cut, after acknowledging he made "mistakes" in how quickly the company grew during the pandemic."As the CEO and founder of Zoom, I am accountable for these mistakes and the actions...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Family remembers the youngest victim of the Half Moon Bay mass shooting

HALF MOON BAY -- While the media spotlight has moved on, the pain, anger and loss linger for the family and friends of the seven farmworkers gunned down while at work at two local farms.On Wednesday, a gathering of family and friends was planned to say goodbye to the youngest victim of the shooting -- 43-year-old Yetao Bing.His grieving family released a statement, hoping that he will be remembered as a loving father and beloved coworker."Bing loved his job, a hard-working honest man, he worked his whole life cultivating mushrooms," the statement read. "Everyone enjoyed working with him and appreciated...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area community programs honored at Jefferson Awards ceremony

SAN FRANCISCO -- From movers to builders, 59 Bay Area community programs were honored as silver and bronze medalists at the KPIX Jefferson Award ceremony.2023 Silver Medal winnersSouth Bay man leads nonprofit to provide affordable healthcare to thousandsOakland web designer's non-profit gives up-and-coming creators a jump startIngleside reverend celebrates community with collageSan Francisco Community Program Offers Aid to Small BusinessesPeninsula Man Fights Poverty For Decades, Uplifts Others To Do the SameThere's a former priest, who's fought poverty with food and housing on the Peninsula for the last 47 years. And a retired professor who's brought free music lessons to thousands...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Out of control Tesla slams into San Ramon home

SAN RAMON -- As a driver pulled into his San Ramon garage Monday night, his Tesla unexpectedly accelerated, slamming through a wall and damaging the home's kitchen.Fortunately, there were no injuries.A neighbor told KPIX he was standing in the front yard as his friend was pulling into the garage Monday evening in  the 2000 Block of Poinsettia St.Then something went wrong as his friend struggled to control the vehicle."The car just kept going by itself and just hit the wall and went into the home," he said. "It took the kitchen island out. The refrigerator out."The weight of the collapsed wall halted the car's forward progress. But the wheels kept spinning until the stunned driver got the car to turn off.The driver told his friend the car's self-driving mode was not in use.Fire and police were summoned to the scene and the crash remains under investigation.
SAN RAMON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland opens cabin community for homeless near Wood Street encampment

OAKLAND – Oakland opened a new cabin community this week to temporarily house unhoused residents, particularly in the Wood Street area where scores of people were living under freeway overpasses.The location of the new cabin community is 2601 Wood St., where there will be housing for up to 100 people. The opening comes following a federal judge's decision last Friday to allow Oakland officials to clear the remaining people from the Wood Street encampment.Oakland officials have not set a date for clearing the encampment. City officials will have notices posted in the area at least seven days in advance of...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Lawsuits accuse at least a dozen Bay Area cities of housing plan failures

Affordable housing advocates have filed a bevy of lawsuits against cities in the Bay Area, alleging that each failed to meet a statutory deadline of Jan. 31 for revising its local housing plan to accommodate its share of regional housing needs.As of Friday, suits were filed in county courts against a dozen Bay Area cities, including Burlingame, Palo Alto, Cupertino, Martinez, Belvedere, Richmond and Novato.Sonja Trauss, executive director of YIMBY Law, a plaintiff in a number of the cases, said in a statement, "There's no excuse for these cities to be in violation of state law. Cities have had years...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Turkish community fears worst after thousands killed in 7.8 earthquake

SAN FRANCISCO – Just like in the Bay Area, earthquakes are not uncommon in Turkey. There have been a number of massive ones in the last 80 years. But some say Monday's quake is the worst, and much of the destruction may be the fault of man.Video coming out of Turkey looks like a Hollywood disaster film, giant apartment buildings falling to the ground as people run for their lives.  The 7.8 magnitude quake has been followed by dozens of aftershocks, and thousands of lives are feared lost in the massive piles of rubble.Rescue workers both in Turkey and neighboring...
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Turkish community organizing donations for Turkey-Syria earthquake relief

Members of the Bay Area's Turkish community are doing whatever they can do to help the earthquake relief efforts from afar.Elif Sensurucu single-handedly launched an international relief flight. Most of Sensurucu's family lives in Adana City in Turkey."This all happened Monday, Sunday evening for us," said Sensurucu. "So with this short notice all I could think of was to let people come and drop it off here."Sensurucu has been collecting warm clothing and personal products to send back to her home country. The live video feeds coming from Adana show people milling in the streets or huddled around...
CBS San Francisco

Recent storms take toll on trees in San Francisco city parks

SAN FRANCISCO – The cleanup continues from the January storms, especially for San Francisco city parks, which saw their worst round of tree damage in about 15 years.Removing all the fallen trees is going to take a while, maybe months. But the bigger job is replacing them all."My urban forester and I think that Stern Grove got hit the hardest," said Denny Kern, Director of Operations for San Francisco Rec & Parks. "But again, it's a eucalyptus grove﻿."In Stern Grove, it was the eucalyptus that came crashing down from the waterlogged hillsides, just a slice of the damage suffered across...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland mayor: Talks between city, A's over Howard Terminal ballpark 'looking good'

OAKLAND -- Talks have resumed between the city of Oakland and the Oakland A's for a new ballpark at the Charles P. Howard Terminal, Mayor Sheng Thao said at the end of the annual mayor's economic forecast Tuesday morning. Thao was joined at the meeting by San Francisco Mayor London Breed and two economic forecasters, Ken Rosen of University of California of Berkeley and Baie Netzer of Bank of America. Both Rosen and Bank of America are predicting a mild recession this year following interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The central bank has raised rates to lower...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 wounded in separate weekend stabbings in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – Two men were wounded in separate stabbings Sunday morning in San Francisco, police said Monday. Officers responded at 3 a.m. to Golden Gate Avenue and Hyde Street where a 29-year-old man was stabbed with an "edged weapon." A half hour earlier, a 57-year-old man was stabbed at a bus stop at the 16th and Mission streets, according to police. Both men were taken to a hospital and are expected to live, police said. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Former Silicon Valley Bank VP sentenced to 15 months in prison

SAN JOSE – A former Silicon Valley Bank vice president was sentenced to 15 months in prison for falsifying documents in connection with his sentencing for previous securities fraud convictions, according to an announcement Monday from federal prosecutors.Mounir Gad, 36, of Los Gatos, pleaded guilty in October and acknowledged he submitted several falsified letters of reference in an effort to gain leniency from a federal judge, U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds and FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Tripp said.Prosecutors said Gad admitted submitting the reference letters when he was facing previous charges in November 2021 -- which he eventually pleaded guilty to -- involving securities fraud violations in connection with an insider trading scheme. Gad used his falsified letters of reference to argue for leniency from the judge, who later learned from the purported author of one of the letters that she had not written the information in the letter.In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila also ordered Gad to serve 36 months of supervised release and imposed a $10,000 fine and a $1,300 special assessment.The judge ordered Gad to surrender on or before May 24 to begin serving his prison term.
LOS GATOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alleged San Francisco synagogue shooter facing hate crime charges

SAN FRANCISCO -- The alleged shooter who stormed into a San Francisco synagogue and fired off rounds of blanks from a replica gun, disrupting a prayer service, was charged Wednesday with several counts including hate crimes.San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said 51-year-old Dmitri Valerie Mishin -- who was arrested last Friday night -- has been charged with two felony counts of making threats obstructing exercise of religion, one count of misdemeanor disturbing a religious meeting and five counts of misdemeanor brandishing a replica firearm. Additionally, prosecutors are alleging that the felony threats obstructing the exercise of religion were hate crimes."This...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
111K+
Followers
29K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy