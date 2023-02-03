ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Sports Desk: Lobos lose by double-digits for first time this season

By Bradley Benson
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team fell to Utah State 84-73 on Wednesday night. UNM struggled early, as the Aggies scored 20 points off turnovers in the first half alone and the deficit was too much to overcome.

“At the end of the day they made 27 free throws to our 11,” said coach Pitino. “That really hurt us. Given up 16 points at the foul line is tough. Had turnovers in the first half, certainly showed some fight to cut it, but our start really put us in a hole.”

Meanwhile the Lobo women’s team is trying to give UNLV its first Mountain West loss of the season. Viane Cumber spoke on what makes the Rebels stand out about the rest of the league.

“They’re just a well rounded team. All of their players are really good. They can score from all positions. Obviously, they got a good post player. So, they’re just well rounded and they play a lot like us. So, they’re going to be a tough game for us. I have no doubt in our abilities to beat them.”

Also, the NMSU men’s basketball team won its first WAC game of the season on Wednesday night against Stephen F Austin.

“This is how I expect our team to play all the time,” coach Heiar said. “This is what I was thinking from the beginning, especially when we left the Bahamas, this was the type of team we were going to have night in and night out.”

In other news, former Manzano high school standout and All-Mountain West returner Jordan Byrd is back in Albuquerque training for the NFL draft.

“Right now its just building up speed, just working on stuff that I have never worked on before. From my feet to my head honestly, so its a big difference from training for a season then training for one day. Probably after my Pro Day we are going to build up more strength and stuff to get me better and get me bigger.”

