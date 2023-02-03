Read full article on original website
WTAP
Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad tells community the bridge pier is structurally sound
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The community has been growing concerned of the crack that has been recently discovered by the public in one of the piers holding up the Parkersburg Belpre bridge. After speaking with a Belpre Industrial Parkersburg railroad official they said the damage visible to the pier presents...
WTAP
Businesses and good Samaritans donate to Gretchen Fleming ground search
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was a significant turnout at the Gretchen Fleming ground search on Saturday. There were volunteers and businesses who wanted to help. Before the day of the search, Parkersburg police said that they expected many people. Parkersburg police chief Matt Board said he didn’t know if there could be anywhere from 150 to 15 hundred.
WTAP
Ground search for Gretchen Fleming takes place at Mountwood Park
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - “We initially called for three hundred. Just for concerns of the safety of the searchers,” says Parkersburg Police chief, Matt Board. “But we were able to facilitate enough group leaders through the help of the community with that as well and covering a few areas as well. So, it was tremendous.”
WTAP
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - And from that search, Parkersburg police Detective James Zimmerman says that a number of small items were found. Zimmerman says that the department has done a number of previous searches at Mountwood Park with just the department alone. Zimmerman says that the items found are still...
WTRF
Belmont County fire death details are not being revealed
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Officials are still releasing no information about the fatal explosion and fire in St. Clairsville on Saturday. The call came in at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday reporting a fire and explosion at 101 Woodrow Avenue. Unofficial sources have told 7News the victim was a woman in...
Contractor at fault in West Virginia fatal mining accident
The accident report on the January 2022 death of a coal miner in Marshall County, West Virginia said lack of safety enforcement by a Pennsylvania contractor caused the death.
WTAP
Highmark W.Va. donates lactation pods to Discovery World on Market
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Discovery World on Market getting closer to opening up, the museum is adding a new feature that will help nursing mothers. The museum is receiving over $41 thousand from Highmark from the W.Va. Charitable Fund. “We are thrilled to partner with Discovery World on Market,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marietta water treatment superintendent gets raise
MARIETTA – Jeff Kephart was all set to retire the first of this month as Superintendent of Marietta Water Treatment and Distribution. But the city needs him, big time. Enough that they’re going to raise his pay by $25,000 for one more year’s service. The legislation to do so was approved as an emergency measure in Ordinance 198 by all council members attending Thursday night’s regularly scheduled meeting of Marietta City Council.
WTAP
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking to get a maximum of 300 volunteers for the Gretchen Fleming search
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the Gretchen Fleming search taking place this Saturday, Parkersburg police is looking to get many volunteers. Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board says that the department is looking for a maximum of three hundred able-bodied volunteers -- who are at least 18 years old -- for Saturday’s search.
Hundreds of volunteers help in the search for missing Parkersburg, West Virginia woman
The Parkersburg Police Department put together a large volunteer search group to help locate a missing woman. Investigators put out a post on social media. More than 450 people from West Virginia and surrounding states spent their Saturday searching at Mountwood Park.
WTAP
2023 January Jan Dils Golden Apple Award Winner- Michele Ferch
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 2023 January Jan Dils Golden Apple Award was presented to a teacher from Parkersburg Catholic High School Tuesday morning. The winner of January’s award is religion teacher, Michele Ferch!. Ferch has been a teacher at Parkersburg Catholic High School for eight years. She leads...
Death mask of notable Wheeling citizen is found and reunited with family after years
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) The death mask of a well-known man in Wheeling’s history—William P. Hubbard—was gone for years. Now it’s been found and given to one of his descendants, Cindy Hubbard of Wheeling. A death mask is a likeness of a person’s face made by taking an impression after their death. This one ended […]
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Pocahontas County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WTAP
This Is Home: Oakland Estate, taking a step into history
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over the past 191 years Parkersburg has grown and developed around Oakland Estate. Earlier this week, WVU at Parkersburg Foundation opened up the home to the public. Now, people can take classes and tour the family home. For this week’s This Is Home WTAP goes inside...
WTAP
Obituary: Mincks, Jay Timothy “Bear”
Jay Timothy “Bear” Mincks, 64, of Lowell, Ohio, died on Thursday, February 2, 2023. He was born on July 16, 1958, in Marietta, Ohio, to Dwight and Betty (Campbell) Mincks. Tim was a Diesel Mechanic and a member of the Iron Workers Union, Teamsters Union, and Laborers Union. Tim, though retired, was always working. He enjoyed farming and riding his Harley Davidson. On vacations, he enjoyed off-shore fishing.
WTAP
Car crashes and catches fire, shutting down lane
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers traveling along U.S. 35 from West Virginia into Ohio can expect some traffic congestion, as crews work to clear a vehicle that caught fire Saturday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a car crash happened in Point Pleasant, West Virginia along U.S....
WSAZ
Search for missing contractor at chemical plant underway
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A search is underway for a missing contractor working at a West Virginia chemical plant, according to an ICL spokesperson. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said crews are searching for a man who fell into a pond at the ICL Gallipolis Ferry facility. A missing consultant...
WTAP
WVU’s Dr. Christopher Plein weighs in on using settlement funds to address opioid crisis
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission is expected to approve mass litigation panel settlements against several pharmacies during their meeting on Feb. 6. Other settlement funds from lawsuits against companies whose practices contributed to the opioid crisis in Appalachia will soon be disbursed throughout the state. As these funds are distributed to counties and municipalities, there remains the open question of how those funds should best be used to remedy the effects of the opioid crisis.
WTAP
14-year anniversary of Kimberly Jones going missing, family wants answers
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today marks the 14-year anniversary of Kimberly Jones going missing. On February 2nd, 2009, Jones was last seen by her neighbors at 11 in the morning leaving her apartment -- at what is now Oakwood Village -- with her then six-year old daughter, her ex-husband and his wife.
