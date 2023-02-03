ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, PA

local21news.com

Man dead from aggravated assault injuries, one charged in Berks Co.

READING, Pa. (WHP) — A man has died after suffering from injuries related to an aggravated assault in Berks County according to police. According to the Reading Police Department, the incident happened on Sept. 9, 2022, when Miles Fullard fought a 63-year-old man while the man tried to enter his van while Fullard was sitting in the car.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Dauphin County man arrested for Meghan's Law violations

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County man was charged relating to his Megan's Law offense. Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens announced the arrest of Nahji Isaiah McKee, 34. He has been charged with failing to register with PSP and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. According to troopers,...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Berks Driver Pistol Whipped Man In Parking Lot Fight: Police

A driver in Berks County faces aggravated assault charges after authorities say he pistol-whipped another motorist in a fight at a restaurant parking lot. Wyomissing police were called to the Plaza Azteca Restaurant at the Berkshire Mall just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for a report of possible shots fired, the department said in a statement.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County man charged for allegedly shooting cat

UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man has been charged after allegedly shooting a cat last month. On Jan. 28, State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by a Dauphin County Animal Hospital veterinarian...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Reading man left shell casings, victim’s blood in parking lot of Wyomissing restaurant

Wyomissing police arrested a Reading man after they said he fired a gun at a man’s feet before pistol-whipping him in the parking lot of a borough restaurant Monday morning. Gerald O. Galloway Jr., 30, was taken into custody within an hour of the shooting when police stopped the car he was seen driving from the 10:15 a.m. incident in the 900 block of Woodland Road, police said.
WYOMISSING, PA
WGAL

Lancaster City police release warning of potential scam

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster city police have received multiple reports of residents receiving scam phone calls. According to officials, residents have reported receiving calls from the main department phone number and someone is impersonating an officer on the other end of the line. Lancaster police are currently investigating the...
LANCASTER, PA
WBRE

Man accused of urinating inside a Walmart in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he was found relieving himself inside a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for a man causing a disturbance inside the store. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

State Police searching for truck, gas thieves

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for two suspects allegedly involved in the theft of a truck and gas in Juniata County. State Police say a male suspect entered someone's garage in the 300 block of Stuffer Road in Turbett Township and drove away in the victim's 2004 single-cab Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck.
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Property Owner Shoots Burglar Overnight in Port Carbon

The owner of a property shot a burglar overnight in Port Carbon. The incident happened just before 2:00am at 222 2nd Street, in Port Carbon. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, the Troop L Major Case Team is investigating a burglary that occurred at the non-occupied home.
PORT CARBON, PA
WBRE

Carbon County man falls victim to phone scam

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a phone scam in which an 82-year-old man lost $500. According to state police, scammers contacted an Albrightsville man telling him he was the winner of $5 million and a 2022 Mercedes Benz. Police reports claim the scammer(s) told the victim he would […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA

