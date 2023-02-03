Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Man dead from aggravated assault injuries, one charged in Berks Co.
READING, Pa. (WHP) — A man has died after suffering from injuries related to an aggravated assault in Berks County according to police. According to the Reading Police Department, the incident happened on Sept. 9, 2022, when Miles Fullard fought a 63-year-old man while the man tried to enter his van while Fullard was sitting in the car.
abc27.com
Man charged after allegedly fleeing police officer, barricading himself in Harrisburg home
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, a man was arrested after he allegedly fled police and then barricaded himself in his home with a knife after police attempted to take him into custody on a previously existing warrant. On Feb. 4, the Lower...
abc27.com
2 men charged after undercover Lancaster County Human Trafficking Unit operation
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Mount Joy Borough Police Department, two men were charged with Patronizing Prostitutes after they allegedly responded to online advertisements posted by the Lancaster County Human Trafficking Unit. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the...
Police Sting Catches Two Men Meeting Prostitutes In Lancaster County Motel Room: Authorities
Two men were arrested after they found an undercover police officer— not the prostitutes they were hoping for— in a Lancaster motel, authorities announced in two releases on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. An undercover female officer met 25-year-old Shawn M. Stauffer, Jr. around 12:30 p.m. and 54-year-old David...
Dauphin County police searching for suspects in $4,000 theft of elderly woman
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are attempting to identify two suspects following the robbery of an elderly woman. According to the Lower Paxton Bureau of Police, on Jan. 27 an elderly woman reported a credit card stolen from her purse while she was out shopping. Fraudulent charges were then reported to her account.
Dauphin County man arrested for Meghan's Law violations
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County man was charged relating to his Megan's Law offense. Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens announced the arrest of Nahji Isaiah McKee, 34. He has been charged with failing to register with PSP and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. According to troopers,...
Berks Driver Pistol Whipped Man In Parking Lot Fight: Police
A driver in Berks County faces aggravated assault charges after authorities say he pistol-whipped another motorist in a fight at a restaurant parking lot. Wyomissing police were called to the Plaza Azteca Restaurant at the Berkshire Mall just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for a report of possible shots fired, the department said in a statement.
Woman charged with assaulting Pa. school bus driver: reports
Per Berks County police, an Exeter Township woman was arrested Tuesday on charges that she assaulted an Exeter School District bus driver while the bus was making its rounds, according to reports from WFMZ and Reading Eagle. Roxanne Rivera, 35, got into a verbal confrontation with the bus driver before...
Lancaster County police looking to identify woman who stole $1,400 from elderly woman
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County police are attempting to identify a suspect following a Home Goods theft. According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, the theft happened on Jan. 13. The suspect stole a purse from a senior citizen as she was shopping at the Home Goods located at 1700 Fruitville Pike.
abc27.com
Dauphin County man charged for allegedly shooting cat
UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man has been charged after allegedly shooting a cat last month. On Jan. 28, State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by a Dauphin County Animal Hospital veterinarian...
Mercury
Reading man left shell casings, victim’s blood in parking lot of Wyomissing restaurant
Wyomissing police arrested a Reading man after they said he fired a gun at a man’s feet before pistol-whipping him in the parking lot of a borough restaurant Monday morning. Gerald O. Galloway Jr., 30, was taken into custody within an hour of the shooting when police stopped the car he was seen driving from the 10:15 a.m. incident in the 900 block of Woodland Road, police said.
WGAL
Lancaster City police release warning of potential scam
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster city police have received multiple reports of residents receiving scam phone calls. According to officials, residents have reported receiving calls from the main department phone number and someone is impersonating an officer on the other end of the line. Lancaster police are currently investigating the...
Man accused of urinating inside a Walmart in Luzerne County
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he was found relieving himself inside a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for a man causing a disturbance inside the store. […]
State Police searching for truck, gas thieves
JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for two suspects allegedly involved in the theft of a truck and gas in Juniata County. State Police say a male suspect entered someone's garage in the 300 block of Stuffer Road in Turbett Township and drove away in the victim's 2004 single-cab Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck.
skooknews.com
Property Owner Shoots Burglar Overnight in Port Carbon
The owner of a property shot a burglar overnight in Port Carbon. The incident happened just before 2:00am at 222 2nd Street, in Port Carbon. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, the Troop L Major Case Team is investigating a burglary that occurred at the non-occupied home.
WGAL
Fire damages Lancaster Motel in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire damaged a motel in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. When firefighters arrived around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the Lancaster Motel in the 2600 block of Lincoln Highway, flames were spreading through the one-story building. Everyone got out safely. Firefighters said there is...
local21news.com
Harrisburg woman arrested on attempted homicide charges following disturbance, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A 23-year-old Harrisburg woman is facing attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges after a man was stabbed, police say. According to police, officers were called to the 1200 block of Community Drive around 6:30 AM on February 4 for a disturbance. When officers arrived,...
Carbon County man falls victim to phone scam
PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a phone scam in which an 82-year-old man lost $500. According to state police, scammers contacted an Albrightsville man telling him he was the winner of $5 million and a 2022 Mercedes Benz. Police reports claim the scammer(s) told the victim he would […]
WGAL
Driver airlifted to hospital after car, dump truck crash in Lebanon County
SOUTH ANNVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A driver was airlifted to the hospital after a car and dump truck collided on Tuesday in Lebanon County. Video above: Photos from the crash scene. The crash happened in South Annville Township at the intersection of Horseshoe Pike and Louser Road shortly after...
local21news.com
Woman steals from Weis multiple times over two month period in York Co., police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are trying to end one woman's illegal shopping spree after they say she stole from the store multiple times over the course of two months. Officials in West Manchester Township Police Department say the thefts happened on 2160 White Street between Nov. 9 and Jan. 24.
