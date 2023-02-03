ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

foxla.com

POLICE CHASE: Shooting suspect pursuit across LA

A shooting suspect led authorities on a pursuit across the Los Angeles area Monday. He had abandoned his car early on, then got into a getaway vehicle that eventually crashed into the center median. The suspect then tried to carjack a white truck but was stopped by authorities and tackled to the ground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

2 women killed in 2 separate homicides in DTLA

Two women were killed in two separate homicides that occurred Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. to the 300 block of South Main Street located a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported. She...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Another Long Beach restaurant robbed in recent rash of break-ins

Yet another Long Beach restaurant was robbed in the latest of a string of break-ins happening in the past two weeks.Ubuntu Café owner Fellippe Esteves said he knows the risk of having an all-patio restaurant, which is why he has a lot of security cameras monitoring his business. "It's all glass, and there's always in my mind," he said. "It's just a matter of when."On Saturday at 4 a.m., his fear finally came to fruition. One of his cameras captured two people with crowbars smashing a double-pane door and rummaging around the cafe. In the last two weeks, at least six...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Police: Simi Valley Circle K employee stabbed during robbery

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - A search is underway Tuesday for two suspects who allegedly stabbed an employee at a Circle-K gas station in Simi Valley. It happened Saturday around 10 p.m. at the gas station located at 665 Los Angeles Avenue. The victim told responding officers that two suspects went...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

Baby girl last seen in La Puente reported missing

LA PUENTE, Calif. - A two-month-old baby girl was reported missing after she was last seen in La Puente, officials said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a special bulletin Tuesday for Sayvee Torres. Investigators said they believe the baby girl is with her parents and was last...
LA PUENTE, CA
onscene.tv

3 Killed After Fleeing Suspects Crash Into Innocent Victims | South Gate

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 2/5/23 2:10 a.m. LOCATION: State St / Tweedy Blvd CITY: South Gate DETAILS: Three were killed in a horrific crash following a police pursuit. Police were in pursuit of two catalytic converter thieves. The pursuit is believed to have been terminated due to the dangerous driving, however, the suspects kept driving recklessly although there were no police actively pursuing. Two innocent victims and one of the thieves were killed. An engine with a wheel still attached was also seen in the road. South Gate PD is being assisted by LASD for the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SOUTH GATE, CA

