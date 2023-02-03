Read full article on original website
POLICE CHASE: Shooting suspect pursuit across LA
A shooting suspect led authorities on a pursuit across the Los Angeles area Monday. He had abandoned his car early on, then got into a getaway vehicle that eventually crashed into the center median. The suspect then tried to carjack a white truck but was stopped by authorities and tackled to the ground.
A suspect wanted for a shooting was taken into custody following a wild high speed Pursuit through the LA area Monday afternoon. It all began just after 12pm when LAPD units when into pursuit of the shooting suspect near 6th St & La Brea near the Mid-Wilshire area. It is believed that the shooting the suspect was wanted for occurred in Downtown LA.
Man threatens to rob, kidnap 3 UCLA students in campus parking garages: Police
LOS ANGELES - At least three UCLA students were approached by a man in campus parking structures who threatened to rob and potentially kidnap them, school officials announced Monday, and police are searching for the suspect. According to school police all three incidents happened Sunday. The first in Parking Structure...
Anthony Lowe: Huntington Park PD to release new video in deadly police shooting of double-amputee
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - New video footage was set to be released Monday showing the moments that unfolded before Huntington Park officers shot and killed a double-amputee, which has created an uproar in Southern California as protests oppose the use of force against a person with a disability. Officials said...
Man shot and killed by Riverside County deputies in Moreno Valley, family says
Riverside County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a 33-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia after they say he came toward them with a spike-tipped baseball bat.
Man Attempts to Rape Woman Mourning Her Mother at Will Rogers State Beach
Suspect still at large wanted for February 3 incident. A man attempted to rape a woman who was mourning the loss of her mother at Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades over the weekend. The incident took place on Saturday, February 3 around 6:20 p.m. next to Tower 15...
2 women killed in 2 separate homicides in DTLA
Two women were killed in two separate homicides that occurred Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. to the 300 block of South Main Street located a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported. She...
'I want the officers in jail' - family of Takar Smith speaks after funeral about LAPD shooting
"They need to be in jail because they was not supposed to kill my husband." Takar Smith's widow is calling for justice in the fatal LAPD shooting.
Anthony Lowe: New footage shows moments leading up to deadly police shooting of double-amputee
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. - New audio and video footage were released late Monday morning revealing the moments that unfolded before Huntington Park officers shot and killed a double-amputee, which has created an uproar in Southern California as protests oppose the use of force against a person with a disability. Officials...
A woman was declared dead early Sunday morning after she was found in downtown Los Angeles suffering from a fatal stab wound. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of South Main Street around 1:50 a.m. for a report of a woman who was stabbed. When they...
Two UCLA students assaulted near campus parking structures
Two female UCLA students were assaulted by the same man near two campus parking structures, the UCLA Police Department announced today.
A chase involving a possible murder suspect ended after the driver lost control of the car on the 405 Freeway, then tried carjacking a truck.
Another Long Beach restaurant robbed in recent rash of break-ins
Yet another Long Beach restaurant was robbed in the latest of a string of break-ins happening in the past two weeks.Ubuntu Café owner Fellippe Esteves said he knows the risk of having an all-patio restaurant, which is why he has a lot of security cameras monitoring his business. "It's all glass, and there's always in my mind," he said. "It's just a matter of when."On Saturday at 4 a.m., his fear finally came to fruition. One of his cameras captured two people with crowbars smashing a double-pane door and rummaging around the cafe. In the last two weeks, at least six...
Long Beach police investigate two shootings within two hours
Two men were shot within two hours in the area of Long Beach Polytechnic High School, and both were expected to survive, authorities said on Monday.
Police: Simi Valley Circle K employee stabbed during robbery
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - A search is underway Tuesday for two suspects who allegedly stabbed an employee at a Circle-K gas station in Simi Valley. It happened Saturday around 10 p.m. at the gas station located at 665 Los Angeles Avenue. The victim told responding officers that two suspects went...
Baby girl last seen in La Puente reported missing
LA PUENTE, Calif. - A two-month-old baby girl was reported missing after she was last seen in La Puente, officials said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a special bulletin Tuesday for Sayvee Torres. Investigators said they believe the baby girl is with her parents and was last...
Shooting Investigation Outside Homeless Housing Property In North Hollywood
LAPD is investigating after a shooting broke out oustide of LA Family Housing in North Hollywood early Monday morning. LA family housing is an organization that focuses on those who is have or is experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County. Their main goal is to provide housing, critical, and life-saving services to end homelessness.
3 Killed After Fleeing Suspects Crash Into Innocent Victims | South Gate
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 2/5/23 2:10 a.m. LOCATION: State St / Tweedy Blvd CITY: South Gate DETAILS: Three were killed in a horrific crash following a police pursuit. Police were in pursuit of two catalytic converter thieves. The pursuit is believed to have been terminated due to the dangerous driving, however, the suspects kept driving recklessly although there were no police actively pursuing. Two innocent victims and one of the thieves were killed. An engine with a wheel still attached was also seen in the road. South Gate PD is being assisted by LASD for the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: A female was found stabbed to death in Downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning. Los Angeles Police Department Central units responded to reports of a stabbing in the 300 block of South Main Street around 2:00 a.m., Feb. 5. When units arrived on scene,...
Two women were killed in two separate homicides that occurred Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
