Heather Rae Young Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Husband Tarek El Moussa

By In Touch Staff
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Heather Rae Young/Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa! The Selling Sunset star gave birth on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, to a son. The couple has not revealed his name yet.

“Our baby boy is here. Mama and baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy,” Heather captioned the pair’s announcement via Instagram. The couple’s happy news was confirmed to In Touch by their publicist, Eda Kalkay.

Courtesy of Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

The Netflix personality revealed her pregnancy on social media in July 2022. The post contained a series of photos debuting her baby bump and a caption that stated, “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!”

The exciting news came as a “big shock” to the real estate agent and Flip or Flop star. The couple revealed to People that they went through the IVF process. “I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be,” Heather told the publication. “I’m so excited that it happened like this.”

The pair’s happy announcement came nine months after the two tied the knot in October 2021 in a gorgeous fall ceremony surrounded by family and friends. Tarek was previously married to Christina Hall (née Haack), with whom he shares two kids, Taylor and Brayden.

Before the lovebirds said “I do,” Heather opened up about possibly starting a family with Tarek. “You know, before I met Tarek and the kids, I actually never thought I would have children. My heart has been so opened up to possibly having a baby,” the Anaheim native told Life & Style in September 2021.

“When you find your soulmate, I think your mind changes and how you think your future is going to end up changes,” Heather explained. “Like, I never thought I would be a step-parent. I never thought I would marry a man that had kids and an ex [wife]. I never thought I would be in this position. So, from the moment I met him, I 100 percent committed. I never thought twice about it, and our life is crazy and I’m like, ‘Well, what’s one more?’”

The Netflix reality star also opened up about her struggle with fertility over the years. “I froze my eggs once,” Heather recalled. “I actually have low fertility. So, I did that because there’s a chance that I might not be able to have babies [normally]. I did that just for my future. I don’t have to feel like I regretted not having kids. I just wanted to have the option. I’m probably going to do one more round just to be safe because I don’t have a lot of eggs, so I’m going to preserve what I have.”

