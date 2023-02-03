Read full article on original website
Canyon Country neighborhood on alert after landslide leaves 6 homes yellow-tagged
Half a dozen homes in the Canyon Country neighborhood in Santa Clarita were yellow-tagged after a hillside crumbled and gave way.
Child Airlifted In Santa Clarita After Medical Emergency
A child was airlifted to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering from a medical emergency in Santa Clarita. At around 3:15 p.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a child suffering from a medical emergency on the 24000 block of Fuschia Court, according to Supervisor Giovanni Sanchez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. According ...
Suspects At Large After Valencia Gas Station Shooting
Deputies are investigating after a Valencia gas station shooting sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on McBean Parkway, after a Valencia gas station shooting victim drove himself to the emergency room, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley ...
Suspect Brandishes Gun In Canyon Country Road Rage Incident
Deputies are investigating after a man allegedly pointed a gun at a person in a Canyon Country road rage incident Monday. Around 12 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to the 18500 block of Soledad Canyon Road near Sierra Highway for a reported road rage incident, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley ...
signalscv.com
Supes approve increase to developer fees for fire protection by almost 10%
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved an almost 10% increase to developer fees for the benefit of the Fire Protection District of the county after a public hearing on Jan. 31. These updated rates would take effect on April 1 in the incorporated areas of the county, and in cities upon an approved resolution.
2urbangirls.com
2urbangirls.com
Three killed in multi-vehicle crash near LA
LYNWOOD, Calif. – Three people were killed and at least one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday in Lynwood. Dozens of people gathered at the crash site to hold a vigil and mourn the deaths of three people, ABC7 reported. The drama began in South Gate when...
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist
Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
Woman hospitalized after driving off steep embankment in Beverly Crest
A woman was hospitalized after her vehicle went down a 100-foot embankment in Beverly Crest on Saturday. The victim is a 35-year-old woman, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Her identity has not been released. Rescue crews responded to the 8500 block of Mulholland Drive a little before 5 p.m. When they arrived, […]
kvta.com
Commercial Structure Fire In Ventura Sunday Morning
Firefighters battled what they said was a fire in a commercial building in the 800 block of West Main Street in Ventura. When they arrived at the location around 11:30 AM Sunday they found smoke and flames coming from a single story commercial building. Firefighters say the effort to control...
signalscv.com
Landslide displaces several residents
A landslide caused several homes in a new housing development on Plume Way to be yellow-tagged on Sunday, leaving homeowners uncertain as to when they can permanently return. Land that made up the backyards of several properties on the small cul-de-sac slid about 8 feet at around 2 p.m., taking out a transformer that provided power to a home on Lambent Way, according to Carrie Lujan, spokeswoman for the city of Santa Clarita.
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing
Saturday evening, Burbank police officer Jason Embleton who was piloting the Police Departments Hughes 500D Notar Helicopter, was working with Glendale Police officer Pat Hamblin who was the Tactical Flight Officer(TFO) at the time. The helicopter, known as Air One, came on the main police dispatch channel to tell the dispatchers that they were just forced to land on a soccer field near where the I-5 and 134 freeways meet. They immediately told the dispatchers that they were okay and the landing was precautionary.
Overturned big rig blocks freeway in Orange
An overturned big rig blocked part of the 5 Freeway in Orange Monday afternoon. According to California Highway Patrol, the big rig toppled over just after 2:30 p.m., blocking the transition between eastbound lanes of State Route 22 and northbound lanes of the I-5 Freeway and State Route 57. Officers closed the entire transition for at least two hours as they waited for assistance in remove the truck from the road. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured during the incident. Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Palmdale Crash ID’d
A 69-year-old motorcycle rider was identified Monday as the victim of a crash on Bouquet Canyon Road in Palmdale. Gordon Moore was a Lancaster resident, according to the coroner’s office. The crash was reported at 4:14 p.m. Saturday on Bouquet Canyon Road just south of Elizabeth Lake Road, according...
2urbangirls.com
Multi-vehicle crash leaves one dead on LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – One person was killed Monday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on the Hollywood (101) Freeway in Studio City. The crash occurred at 2:18 a.m. on the northbound Hollywood Freeway south of Lankershim Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig. The crash victim was pronounced...
signalscv.com
Retiree arrested on suspicion of assault, again
A 76-year-old retiree who lives in Saugus was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon as the result of an investigation into a shooting last month, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official. “During a verbal argument between the victim and the suspect, while the...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Man reportedly brandishes pistol in road-rage incident
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are searching for a man who reportedly brandished a pistol in a road-rage incident on Monday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. The incident occurred at approximately noon in the parking lot of the Vallarta Supermarket...
