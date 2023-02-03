Saturday evening, Burbank police officer Jason Embleton who was piloting the Police Departments Hughes 500D Notar Helicopter, was working with Glendale Police officer Pat Hamblin who was the Tactical Flight Officer(TFO) at the time. The helicopter, known as Air One, came on the main police dispatch channel to tell the dispatchers that they were just forced to land on a soccer field near where the I-5 and 134 freeways meet. They immediately told the dispatchers that they were okay and the landing was precautionary.

BURBANK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO