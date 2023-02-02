It’s the start of a brand-new season, and Bridget and Ryan visit a local school for a Career Day assembly. When hunger strikes, they get caught up in an underground, “black market” snack operation that gets them into a bit of trouble. Today, we’ll learn all about the black market, what it is, why some people turn to black markets to buy the things they want or need, and some potential consequences.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO