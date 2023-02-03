Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Miles Teller Busts a Move in Bud Light Super Bowl Commercial With His Wife—You're Welcome
The clip offers a 'sneak peak' into life at home with the notoriously private couple.
Watch! Most-Talked-About Super Bowl Commercials 2023
Check out the most-talked about Super Bowl LVII commercials!. Some of the big Hollywood names doing commercials this year include Serena Williams, Miles Teller, Maya Rudolph, Anna Faris, Alicia Silverston, and Kevin Bacon. In a “Caddyshack”-inspired commercial for Michelob Ultra, “Succession” star Brian Cox and tennis legend Serena Williams play...
Dave Grohl Is All Gratitude In Super Bowl 2023 Crown Royal Ad Tease
Dave Grohl is known for many things. True, it's mainly for his musical prowess in bands such as the Foo Fighters, Nirvana, and The Queens of the Stone Age. But he's also had numerous TV appearances, including a bunch of performances on "Saturday Night Live," commercials. Some of those appearances have spotlighted a drink of choice: coffee.
Pete Davidson's Super Bowl 2023 Hellmann's Ad Is A Pun Lover's Dream
The Super Bowl is arguably the biggest and most watched football game, with about 208 million people watching Super Bowl LVI in 2022, according to the National Football League. In 2023, Super Bowl LVII will be on February 12, where the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off on the field at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, per the NFL. For those of us that won't be at the big game in person, the Super Bowl LVII will be broadcasted on television, and if you've ever watched the Super Bowl in the past, you'll know the hype that surrounds the commercials.
PopCorners Finally Released The Full Breaking Bad Super Bowl 2023 Ad
PopCorners have long been in the snack arena, but this year, it will finally have its own Super Bowl commercial. For any company, this is a momentous feat given the rising prices of commercials this year. AdAge forecasts that a 30-second Super Bowl ad will generally cost $7 million this year, surpassing last year's $6.5 million average.
'SNL:' Pedro Pascal can't stop laughing in hilarious restaurant sketch
"The Mandalorian" and "The Last of Us" star Pedro Pascal couldn't stop laughing in a hilarious sketch he appeared in on this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live."
Bustle
Pedro Pascal Barely Got Through The “Lisa From Temecula” SNL Sketch
Studio 8H welcomed the internet’s favorite zaddy on Saturday, Feb. 4. Pedro Pascal made his Saturday Night Live debut, hosting an episode that also featured musical guest Coldplay. The “Last of Us” star was “so excited” to be there, he shared during his monologue, and he looked like he enjoyed every minute of the experience. In fact, he broke multiple times as the night progressed, especially during the hilarious “Lisa from Temecula” sketch.
netflixjunkie.com
HILARIOUS! Pedro Pascal Leaves Fans Wheezing Without Even Uttering a Word at ‘Saturday Night Live’
If you have watched Game of Thrones, or The Last of Us, you would instantly know who Pedro Pascal is. He is an actor who has impressed numerous people from all around the world with his brilliant acting skills. However, the actor has the skills to impress his fans without even uttering a word. Well, the actor recently hosted one of the most loved late-night television talk shows, Saturday Night Live.
Heidi Klum Flirts With the Camera in Plunging Gold Gown
The model shared a new video showing off her iconic look from the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Offset Responds to Report He Fought Quavo at 2023 Grammy Awards
Offset is shooting down a report that he got into a physical altercation with Quavo backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Monday (Feb. 6), Offset hopped on Twitter to react to a report originally shared by TMZ stating he and Quavo threw hands at the award show due to a dispute over Offset's appearance in Quavo's Takeoff tribute performance. ’Set kept his response short and sweet.
Look: NFL World Booing Pro Bowl Halftime Performance
It's safe to say the NFL World isn't thrilled with the halftime performance at the Pro Bowl this weekend. Rae Sremmurd is performing at halftime of the Pro Bowl on Sunday afternoon. The performance is trending on social media. "Now who booked Rae sremmurd in 2023?!?!" one fan wondered. "Rae ...
From Cringey Fans to Baffling Wins, the Grammys Fumbled the Bag Yet Again
I knew I would have to type these embarrassing words tonight. Even before an elderly “superfan” was dragged onto the Grammy stage and forced to say “Ha-Ha-Harry Styles” into a microphone by Trevor Noah. Even before Bonnie Raitt won Song of The Year for a ballad I’m sure the majority of the listening public has never heard. So let’s just get it over with: Beyoncé has once again lost the Grammy for Album of the Year. This time, to Harry Styles’ second-best album!Listen… I’m not here to shit on Styles (at least, not too much), a man who makes good,...
‘Bosch: Legacy’ and 4 Other Shows to Stream on Amazon Freevee
'Bosch: Legacy,' 'Leverage Redemption,' and 'Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis' are among the shows to stream on Amazon Freevee.
NFL World Reacts To Pete Davidson's Appearance Sunday
Comedian Pete Davidson is all over the place these days, including at the 2023 Pro Bowl. Davidson, sporting his new-look shaved head, is an honorary NFC captain at today's festivities in Las Vegas. He also served as a judge for the "Best Catch" competition. Not everyone was happy to see him there. ...
Sofia Vergara Looks Radiant in Throwback Picture From the '80s
The actress posted a photo on social media from when she was 14 years old.
Heineken's Unveils Ant-Man In Their 0.0 Super Bowl 2023 Ad Tease
If you're preparing to host a Super Bowl watch party, there's a few snacks and drinks that you'll need to stock up on. Last year, Instacart reported that the most popular Super Bowl snack was a simple bag of chips. But for those who want to get fancier, we've found some 2023 Super Bowl menus inspired by the Eagles and the Chiefs. And of course, you'll need some cold and crisp to wash those snacks down. What comes to mind for many: beer.
wegotthiscovered.com
The most popular movie in an action icon’s entire ass-kicking career tears up the playbook on streaming
Gerard Butler almost exclusively makes what could broadly be described as Gerard Butler movies, and while nobody wants to be typecast or pigeonholed, the results speak for themselves. Plane is the ass-kicking Scotsman’s latest endeavor, and it’s proven to be one of his most popular yet. At the...
EW.com
See the Breaking Bad reunion Super Bowl commercial
It took six years after the end of Breaking Bad for Walt and Jesse to share the screen again in El Camino. It took three more years to get this meth-making duo together for another flashback scene in Better Call Saul. And now, it's taken just six months for these Bad boys to pop back up, but this time, they're embarking on a slightly healthier and more lawful business venture.
atozsports.com
Eagles fans kick off Super Bowl week in hilarious fashion
It’s officially Super Bowl week and Eagles fans are already making their voices heard. In Sunday’s matchup in Madison Square Garden between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, there was an audible E-A-G-L-E-S chant reverberating through ESPN’s broadcast. It wasn’t the first time Eagles fans have...
Digital Trends
I asked AI to recreate the best Super Bowl commercials — to hilarious and horrifying effect
AI is showing up in every facet of life in 2023, from AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT to an endless stream of image-generation tools. But I wanted to see what AI’s take would be on something iconic: the best Super Bowl commercials of all time. The big game, one of...
