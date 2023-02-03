ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agua Dulce, CA

signalscv.com

Newhall man arrested on suspicion of drug, weapons charges

Deputies with the L.A. County Sheriff Department’s Special Assignment Team arrested a man on suspicion of drugs and weapons charges Friday night. While on patrol near the intersection of Walnut and 15th streets in Newhall around 10:30 p.m., deputies noticed a car that wasn’t in compliance with the state’s vehicle code, according to an email from Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Retiree arrested on suspicion of assault, again

A 76-year-old retiree who lives in Saugus was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon as the result of an investigation into a shooting last month, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official. “During a verbal argument between the victim and the suspect, while the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Man reportedly brandishes pistol in road-rage incident

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are searching for a man who reportedly brandished a pistol in a road-rage incident on Monday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. The incident occurred at approximately noon in the parking lot of the Vallarta Supermarket...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Police drone helps capture suspected copper thief in Torrance

A would-be copper thief was arrested in Torrance recently thanks to the work of a police drone, authorities said. Drone footage released by Torrance police on Monday shows the suspect wearing black pants and black hoodie scurrying across the rooftop of a shopping plaza while carrying a black trash bag. “Another solid arrest with the […]
TORRANCE, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Suspects At Large After Valencia Gas Station Shooting

Deputies are investigating after a Valencia gas station shooting sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning.  Around 3 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on McBean Parkway, after a Valencia gas station shooting victim drove himself to the emergency room, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

LAPD officers catch shooting suspect following high-speed pursuit

Los Angeles police officers were in pursuit of a shooting suspect that began in the Rampart area of Los Angeles.The pursuit moved into Hyde Park near Centinela, then into Inglewood. The suspect was driving a silver late-model sedan. Speeds reached 90 mph in residential areas as the suspect ran several red lights and took multiple turns to try to evade pursuing officers. The suspect drove through several parking lots. Officers were managing to keep close to the vehicle.The driver bailed out on foot near Century Blvd. and the 405 Freeway after driving onto a grassy embankment. Six officers chased the suspect onto a frontage road off the 405 Freeway and tackled the person. The suspect was taken into custody.The pursuit began at about noon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Maywood family says grandfather was mistakenly killed by LASD deputies

MAYWOOD, Calif. - A Maywood family is grieving the loss of Miguel Lopez, who was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputies last month. Now, the family is planning to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the deputies involved in the shooting. The shooting happened around 5:30...
MAYWOOD, CA
Lansing Daily

California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo

Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
FONTANA, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD seized Fentanyl and Meth from a local probationer

Members of the OCDA’s AB 109 unit, the SAPD Directed Enforcement Unit and investigators from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office developed information of a probationer known to sell drugs. They received information that the suspect was staying in the city of Anaheim. The units conducted surveillance and...
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA.com

Vehicles seized, tickets issued at Oxnard car meetup

Police in Oxnard issued 20 tickets and towed three vehicles Sunday morning after they busted a planned car meet around a busy shopping center. The Oxnard Police Department Traffic Unit conducted enforcement at the Seabridge Marketplace between the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. A large meetup of car...
OXNARD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Antelope Valley

PALMDALE, Calif. – A 69-year-old motorcycle rider was identified Monday as the victim of a crash on Bouquet Canyon Road in Palmdale. Gordon Moore was a Lancaster resident, according to the coroner’s office. The crash was reported at 4:14 p.m. Saturday on Bouquet Canyon Road just south of...
PALMDALE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Killer is sentenced to life terms

SANTA ANA (AP) – An Orange County man who killed his girlfriend and her two young sons and left their bodies to rot on a balcony while he partied was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms in prison, prosecutors said. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange, was sentenced...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

