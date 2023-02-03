Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
Newhall man arrested on suspicion of drug, weapons charges
Deputies with the L.A. County Sheriff Department’s Special Assignment Team arrested a man on suspicion of drugs and weapons charges Friday night. While on patrol near the intersection of Walnut and 15th streets in Newhall around 10:30 p.m., deputies noticed a car that wasn’t in compliance with the state’s vehicle code, according to an email from Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
signalscv.com
Retiree arrested on suspicion of assault, again
A 76-year-old retiree who lives in Saugus was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon as the result of an investigation into a shooting last month, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official. “During a verbal argument between the victim and the suspect, while the...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Man reportedly brandishes pistol in road-rage incident
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are searching for a man who reportedly brandished a pistol in a road-rage incident on Monday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. The incident occurred at approximately noon in the parking lot of the Vallarta Supermarket...
Police drone helps capture suspected copper thief in Torrance
A would-be copper thief was arrested in Torrance recently thanks to the work of a police drone, authorities said. Drone footage released by Torrance police on Monday shows the suspect wearing black pants and black hoodie scurrying across the rooftop of a shopping plaza while carrying a black trash bag. “Another solid arrest with the […]
Suspects At Large After Valencia Gas Station Shooting
Deputies are investigating after a Valencia gas station shooting sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on McBean Parkway, after a Valencia gas station shooting victim drove himself to the emergency room, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley ...
LAPD officers catch shooting suspect following high-speed pursuit
Los Angeles police officers were in pursuit of a shooting suspect that began in the Rampart area of Los Angeles.The pursuit moved into Hyde Park near Centinela, then into Inglewood. The suspect was driving a silver late-model sedan. Speeds reached 90 mph in residential areas as the suspect ran several red lights and took multiple turns to try to evade pursuing officers. The suspect drove through several parking lots. Officers were managing to keep close to the vehicle.The driver bailed out on foot near Century Blvd. and the 405 Freeway after driving onto a grassy embankment. Six officers chased the suspect onto a frontage road off the 405 Freeway and tackled the person. The suspect was taken into custody.The pursuit began at about noon.
New video released in fatal police shooting of double amputee in Huntington Park
Authorities on Monday released new video showing the moments leading up to a fatal encounter between a double amputee and Huntington Park police last month. Huntington Park Police Chief Cosme Lozano said he wanted to release the video in order to establish transparency with the community, and indicated that the investigation into the shooting is […]
foxla.com
Maywood family says grandfather was mistakenly killed by LASD deputies
MAYWOOD, Calif. - A Maywood family is grieving the loss of Miguel Lopez, who was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputies last month. Now, the family is planning to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the deputies involved in the shooting. The shooting happened around 5:30...
California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo
Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Chase suspect loses control of car on 405 Fwy, attempts to carjack truck before tackled by officers
A chase involving a possible murder suspect ended after the driver lost control of the car on the 405 Freeway, then tried carjacking a truck.
newsantaana.com
The SAPD seized Fentanyl and Meth from a local probationer
Members of the OCDA’s AB 109 unit, the SAPD Directed Enforcement Unit and investigators from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office developed information of a probationer known to sell drugs. They received information that the suspect was staying in the city of Anaheim. The units conducted surveillance and...
palisadesnews.com
Man Attempts to Rape Woman Mourning Her Mother at Will Rogers State Beach
Suspect still at large wanted for February 3 incident. A man attempted to rape a woman who was mourning the loss of her mother at Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades over the weekend. The incident took place on Saturday, February 3 around 6:20 p.m. next to Tower 15...
KTLA.com
Vehicles seized, tickets issued at Oxnard car meetup
Police in Oxnard issued 20 tickets and towed three vehicles Sunday morning after they busted a planned car meet around a busy shopping center. The Oxnard Police Department Traffic Unit conducted enforcement at the Seabridge Marketplace between the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. A large meetup of car...
2 at large after allegedly robbing Simi Valley Circle-K, stabbing employee
Two men who allegedly robbed a Simi Valley Circle-K returned to the store to stab an employee over the weekend, police said. The incident was reported around 10 p.m. Saturday at the store located at 665 Los Angeles Avenue, according to Simi Valley police. An employee at the store told officers that two men walked […]
'I want the officers in jail' - family of Takar Smith speaks after funeral about LAPD shooting
"They need to be in jail because they was not supposed to kill my husband." Takar Smith's widow is calling for justice in the fatal LAPD shooting.
theavtimes.com
Nurse testifies boy’s mother faked emotions, was in waiting room when son died
A UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital nurse testified Monday, Feb. 6, that a Lancaster woman accused of joining her then-boyfriend to physically abuse her 10-year-old son appeared to fake being emotional and was in the waiting room instead of at her child’s bedside when the boy died of his injuries in 2018.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Antelope Valley
PALMDALE, Calif. – A 69-year-old motorcycle rider was identified Monday as the victim of a crash on Bouquet Canyon Road in Palmdale. Gordon Moore was a Lancaster resident, according to the coroner’s office. The crash was reported at 4:14 p.m. Saturday on Bouquet Canyon Road just south of...
'Defund Police' lawmaker ripped for hypocrisy after LAPD was called to watch staffer's Lexus
Los Angeles City Council Member Hugo Soto-Martinez under fire after the LAPD is asked for "extra patrol" on the city official's broken-down car.
orangecountytribune.com
Killer is sentenced to life terms
SANTA ANA (AP) – An Orange County man who killed his girlfriend and her two young sons and left their bodies to rot on a balcony while he partied was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms in prison, prosecutors said. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange, was sentenced...
Former California Highway Patrol officer sentenced for shooting neighbor
A former California Highway Patrol officer was sentenced to jail on Thursday for shooting his neighbor in 2017. The officer, Trever Dalton, 50, is facing one year in jail and 36 months of formal probation, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. Dalton was an off-duty CHP officer when he got into a dispute […]
