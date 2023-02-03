Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ashlandsource.com
Firelands Electric Cooperative sponsors Terrific Teachers contest
ASHLAND -- Firelands Electric places a tremendous value on education — it’s actually one of the company's Seven Cooperative Principles. Firelands also recognizes that quality education requires passionate and devoted teachers. To that end, through March 9, Firelands Electric is asking the cooperative’s member-families to nominate their elementary school’s most dedicated teachers as part of its Terrific Teachers Contest.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland cheerleaders headed to state competition
ASHLAND -- The Ashland High School Competition Cheerleading team has enjoyed a fine season, and the Arrows aren't done yet. Ashland's cheerleaders fashioned a strong performance at the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators regional competition on Feb. 4. This effort qualified the Arrows for the state championships.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland City Council approves $75.8 million spending plan for 2023
ASHLAND — Ashland City Council approved a $75.8 million spending plan for the rest of 2023 on Tuesday. Finance Director Larry Paxton said that number represents 68 separate funds that contribute to the paying of 251 employees, 17 departments, debt retirement and various services.
ashlandsource.com
Bella's 220 and More re-opens at new Church Street location
ASHLAND — Rita Edwards, the owner of Bella's 220 and More, says she's been working in the restaurant business her whole life. "I love to cook and, you know, I love people and I love all that," she said.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Sheriff & Columbus detectives search Sullivan Twp. for missing woman
ASHLAND — Law enforcement officials from Columbus and Ashland County were seen searching an area in Sullivan Township for a missing woman on Monday morning. Ashland County Sheriff Lieutenant Don Sims confirmed police are searching for Renee Lynne Benedetti, a 40 year-old woman who has been missing from Columbus since Feb. 1.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland Symphony Orchestra conductor Michael Repper wins Grammy for work on New York Youth Symphony album
ASHLAND — The Ashland Symphony Orchestra's newest music director and conductor — Michael Repper — earned a new, prestigious title on Sunday. Repper’s conducting of the New York Youth Symphony’s debut album during the height of the coronavirus pandemic earned a Grammy for Best Orchestral Performance.
ashlandsource.com
British East India company highlight of Loudonville museum talk on Feb. 20
LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville continues its Speaker Series with a look into the British East India Company and how it forged an empire out of a mutiny against its own government. The program is slated for Monday, February 20.
ashlandsource.com
GALLERY: Hungry for raccoon? Hundreds gather for 80th dinner anniversary
Hundreds attended the 80th annual Danville Raccoon Dinner on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at St. Luke's Community Center. Proceeds from this year's dinner will go to Main, Market & Beyond's street-lighting project in downtown Danville.
ashlandsource.com
Crestview earns No. 2 seed in Division III boys tournament draw
ASHLAND — Sunday’s tournament draw confirmed what north central Ohio basketball fans already knew. The Ashland district is going to be a street fight.
Comments / 0