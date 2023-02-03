ASHLAND -- Firelands Electric places a tremendous value on education — it’s actually one of the company's Seven Cooperative Principles. Firelands also recognizes that quality education requires passionate and devoted teachers. To that end, through March 9, Firelands Electric is asking the cooperative’s member-families to nominate their elementary school’s most dedicated teachers as part of its Terrific Teachers Contest.

ASHLAND, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO