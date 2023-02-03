ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Firelands Electric Cooperative sponsors Terrific Teachers contest

ASHLAND -- Firelands Electric places a tremendous value on education — it’s actually one of the company's Seven Cooperative Principles. Firelands also recognizes that quality education requires passionate and devoted teachers. To that end, through March 9, Firelands Electric is asking the cooperative’s member-families to nominate their elementary school’s most dedicated teachers as part of its Terrific Teachers Contest.
Ashland cheerleaders headed to state competition

ASHLAND -- The Ashland High School Competition Cheerleading team has enjoyed a fine season, and the Arrows aren't done yet. Ashland's cheerleaders fashioned a strong performance at the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators regional competition on Feb. 4. This effort qualified the Arrows for the state championships.
Ashland City Council approves $75.8 million spending plan for 2023

ASHLAND — Ashland City Council approved a $75.8 million spending plan for the rest of 2023 on Tuesday. Finance Director Larry Paxton said that number represents 68 separate funds that contribute to the paying of 251 employees, 17 departments, debt retirement and various services.
