Saint Paul, MN

fox9.com

Duran Duran to play at Minnesota State Fair this summer

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Duran Duran, with special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC, is the first confirmed show for the Minnesota State Fair's 2023 Grandstand Concert Series. The British music icons will perform at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31. Tickets go on sale at 10...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

MnDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' winners announced

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The 2023 MnDOT Name a Snowplow names are official. After the nearly 64,000 votes were tallied the eight winners are:. Yer a Blizzard, Harry - District 8 with 15,248 votes. Minnesota's Swifites nearly cracked the top eight with "Taylor Drift," but with 9,921 votes...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Video: Crystal clear ice forms on Lake Superior

DETROIT (FOX 2) - We're more than halfway through winter and in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Lake Superior has frozen solid several inches thick, making it possible to not only walk on top of the Great Lake - but see to the bottom. In a video uploaded to YouTube by Chelsey...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox9.com

Walz signs bill to make Minnesota carbon-free by 2040

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Governor Tim Walz has signed a clean energy bill that will set Minnesota utilities on a path to go carbon-free by 2040. The bill, which aims to switch Minnesota over to completely green energy in now less than two decades, is being met with criticism from opponents and a threat of a massive lawsuit.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Slippery roads possible Monday evening

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A quick hit of light rain or possibly a light snow mix is likely Monday afternoon and into the evening commute in the Twin Cities. Monday's high will be around 36 degrees as the thaw continues. Gusty southern winds blow in warmth and some extra clouds. Eventually, a quick hit of precipitation will fall, which could make for some slippery spots in the evening. The precipitation will mostly wrap up around 8-9 p.m. in the Twin Cities metro.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Owner of Chuck and Don's files for bankruptcy, plans sale

WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Woodbury-based company that owns Chuck and Don's pet stores in Minnesota has filed for bankruptcy and is now planning a sale. Independent Pet Partners Holdings reports it filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday. The company owns four store brands including Chuck and Don's, Kriser's Natural Pet, Loyal Companions, and Natural Pawz.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

U of M students taking issue with subpar food service on campus

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - University of Minnesota students say their school continues to serve them undercooked and spoiled food at its dining halls. Now, some are demanding changes to the meal service before the end of the school year. "Students are all outraged," Peter Grutzik said. "It’s all over social...
fox9.com

Family battles hospital in court over son's cancer treatment

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Texas family here in Minnesota visiting loved ones over the holidays is now embroiled in a court fight over their parental rights of a 5-year-old son and his future cancer treatments. "It makes me really sad that this is how we treat children and it's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Turkish Minnesotans on how you can help earthquake victims

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Executive Director of the Turkish American Society of Minnesota says some of their volunteers have family members trapped under debris or displaced because of two major earthquakes that rocked Turkey and Syria this week. "One of our volunteers’ father is right now in surgery," Executive...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Wisconsin DHS reports increase in toxic shock syndrome cases

(FOX 9) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it is monitoring an increase in toxic shock syndrome cases in recent months. The DHS says it has seen five reported cases since last July, which is the largest number of toxic shock cases they've seen in more than a decade. In fact, the state says Wisconsin hasn't had a confirmed case of the syndrome since 2011.
WISCONSIN STATE
fox9.com

Pet ownership questions answered

Responsible pet owners know it’s important to spay and neuter pets as an effort to keep population in control, but when is the best time to do it? Dr. Eric Ruhland from the St. Paul Pet Hospital joins the FOX 9 morning crew to answer your questions regarding pet ownership.

