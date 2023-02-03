Read full article on original website
Related
Ars Technica
Android 14 Preview 1 is out, will officially ban installation of old apps
Android 14 is here—or the first preview is, at least. Google is kicking off the months-long developer preview process for Android's latest version, which will get a final release in the second half of the year. Even with multiple previews, Google likes to keep the final set of Android features under wraps at least until its I/O conference in May, so we can't look at the features here to determine the scope of Android 14. These are just some of the features Google wants developers to have a head start on.
Ars Technica
Microsoft announces AI-powered Bing search and Edge browser
Fresh off news of an extended partnership last month, Microsoft has announced a new version of its Bing search engine and Edge browser that will integrate ChatGPT-style AI language model technology from OpenAI. These new integrations will allow people to see search results with AI annotations side by side and also chat with an AI model similar to ChatGPT. Microsoft says a limited preview of the new Bing will be available online today.
Ars Technica
Google and Mozilla are working on iOS browsers that break current App Store rules
Companies like Google, Mozilla, and Microsoft have versions of their web browsers on Apple's iOS and iPadOS App Stores, but these versions come with a big caveat: The App Store rules require them to use Safari's WebKit rendering engine rather than the engines those browsers use in other operating systems.
Ars Technica
ChatGPT is a data privacy nightmare, and we ought to be concerned
ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. Within two months of its release it reached 100 million active users, making it the fastest-growing consumer application ever launched. Users are attracted to the tool’s advanced capabilities—and concerned by its potential to cause disruption in various sectors. A much less...
Ars Technica
Twitter experiencing international outages; most users can’t tweet or DM
Late Wednesday afternoon, Twitter began experiencing international outages, with many users unable to perform basic functions like tweeting, sending direct messages, and following accounts. When Ars reporters attempted to tweet, an error message was generated saying that a daily limit of tweets had been reached, even from accounts that had not tweeted that day. According to Twitter, users typically have to tweet 2,400 times to reach the platform’s daily limit.
Ars Technica
Mysterious leak of Booking.com reservation data is being used to scam customers
For almost five years, Booking.com customers have been on the receiving end of a continuous series of scams that clearly demonstrate that criminals have obtained travel plans and other personal information customers provided to the travel site. One of the more recent shakedowns happened to an Ars reader who asked...
Elon Musk Addresses Health Concerns
The Tesla CEO acknowledges that the last three months 'were extremely tough' as he took over Twitter.
Ars Technica
In Paris demo, Google scrambles to counter ChatGPT but ends up embarrassing itself
On Wednesday, Google held a highly anticipated press conference from Paris that did not deliver the decisive move against ChatGPT and the Microsoft-OpenAI partnership that many pundits expected. Instead, Google ran through a collection of previously announced technologies in a low-key presentation that included losing a demonstration phone. The demo,...
Ars Technica
Apple could skip an M2 Mac Studio update to boost Apple Silicon Mac Pro
If rumors are to be believed, Apple has had to scale back its ambitions for the Apple Silicon Mac Pro. A planned performance-boosting "M2 Extreme" chip has suposedly been canceled, and some of the perks people normally associate with the Mac Pro—upgradeable RAM and graphics—likely won't be supported because of the way Apple Silicon chips are designed.
Ars Technica
Microsoft Teams Free data won’t transfer over to Microsoft Teams (free)
There is a free Microsoft Teams tier now, and there will continue to be a free Microsoft Teams tier after April 12, 2023. But in a bureaucratic twist, neither product will have anything to do with the other. Current users of Microsoft Teams Free will either need to create new accounts in a new tier called Microsoft Teams (free), losing all their Teams data in the process, or upgrade to a $4-per-user-per-month Microsoft Teams Essentials tier to keep all their stuff.
Ars Technica
The UK government just threw a huge wrench in Microsoft’s Activision deal
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) came down squarely against Microsoft's proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision Wednesday morning. In a sprawling provisional report summary, the government regulator said the merger could hurt consumers by "weakening the important rivalry between Xbox and PlayStation gaming consoles" and "could result in higher prices, fewer choices, or less innovation for UK gamers."
Ars Technica
Apple seems ready to re-release its revamped Home architecture in iOS 16.4
An upgraded architecture for Apple's Home smart home system, one that would potentially make device-packed networks faster and more reliable, is coming back to iOS soon after a failed launch late last year. Apple originally pushed a Home app update in iOS 16.2, one that, separate from the OS itself,...
Ars Technica
Musk says he saved Twitter from bankruptcy, but it still has big money problems
Elon Musk says Twitter has stabilized its finances after being close to bankruptcy, but the company still faces money problems and at least seven lawsuits alleging it stopped paying bills after Musk bought the social network. A new report says an attempt to boost Twitter Blue subscription revenue isn't paying off much yet, and a plan to charge for API access has angered users and developers.
Ars Technica
Ars Archivum: Top cloud backup services worth your money
If there's one rule of computing every system administrator preaches, it's to always back up important data. Unfortunately, even among sysadmins, this rule is often preached more than it is practiced—backups tend to be slow, cumbersome affairs that are ignored for years until they're (desperately) needed, by which time it's often too late to get them right.
Ars Technica
OnePlus 11 comes to the US with killer $699 price tag
After the OnePlus 11's debut in China last month, the phone is finally making it to US shores. Preorders open today, and it ships on February 16. The phone's US price is $100 lower than last year's release, which may help it out in the currently terrible smartphone economy. The OnePlus 11 starts at $699, or $100 less than the base model Galaxy S23 that was announced just last week and $200 less than the OnePlus 10.
Ars Technica
OnePlus takes on the iPad with the OnePlus Pad
Android tablets are on their way back, and one of Android's biggest manufacturers (we're talking about OnePlus parent company BBK) is bringing an Android tablet to the US for the first time. Say hello to the OnePlus Pad, an 11.61-inch tablet with an optional keyboard and stylus. We don't know how much it costs, so don't ask. There's also no hard release date, but preorders start in April.
Ars Technica
Grim Reaper starts coming for fax machines, pagers, landlines
The end is near for a bunch of old telecommunications tech in China. On Monday, the country's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) announced that as of March 1, it would no longer issue permits for fax machines, pagers, or integrated services digital network (ISDN) terminals to access Chinese networks.
Ars Technica
Report: Microsoft expects UK to block Activision merger deal [Updated]
Update, February 7: A Microsoft spokesperson pointed Ars Technica to a statement that has been appended to the New York Times report: "Microsoft said that it believes it has a strong case in Britain and it has not predetermined, nor been advised by its lawyers, that the merger will be blocked."
Ars Technica
Hackers are selling a service that bypasses ChatGPT restrictions on malware
Hackers have devised a way to bypass ChatGPT’s restrictions and are using it to sell services that allow people to create malware and phishing emails, researchers said on Wednesday. ChatGPT is a chatbot that uses artificial intelligence to answer questions and perform tasks in a way that mimics human...
Ars Technica
Today’s best deals: Apple devices, Amazon Kindles, Google Pixels, and more
It's the middle of the week, and you know what that means. It's time for another Dealmaster. In this week's roundup of the web's best tech deals, we have a new low on the latest Amazon Kindle, a record-matching low on Google's Pixel 7, and a pair of iPads headlining our roundup.
Comments / 0