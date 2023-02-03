ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

NCAA Basketball: Virginia Tech at Miami

By Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News-Herald
News-Herald
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AMFxE_0kaqCzkM00

Seesawing No. 23 Miami heads to No. 20 Clemson

Miami has alternated wins and losses over its last nine games, which may be bad news for the 23rd-ranked Hurricanes as they head into Saturday's Atlantic Coast Conference matchup at No. 20 Clemson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News-Herald

News-Herald

Lenoir City, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.

 https://www.news-herald.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy