WESTLAKE, OH - On 1/27/23 at approx. 11:30PM WPD received a call from employees at Mitchells Ice Cream on Detroit Rd reporting that they heard 2 loud pop sounds and noticed a window on the business had been shattered. Officers responded and discovered a BB or pellet had penetrated one of 2 glass panes on one of the windows on the building. Upon searching the area, 2 other businesses had damaged windows as well. Criminal damage reports were taken and investigators are attempting to gather surveillance footage in the area to develop a suspect.

WESTLAKE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO