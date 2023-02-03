Read full article on original website
Pregnant woman calls police, then wants them to leave: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Jan. 23, police were dispatched to a Stoughton Drive address after a pregnant woman called police about an incident.
Akron store workers rescue woman, lock doors to protect her from man threatening her, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A woman reportedly being followed by a man who was threatening to shoot her found safety inside a small tobacco shop in the North Hill neighborhood when workers locked the doors to prevent the man from getting inside. According to police, officers were called to Bill’s...
2 arrested after 80-year-old woman knocked to ground during purse-snatching
AKRON, Ohio — Two men are facing criminal charges after an 80-year-old woman was knocked to the ground in a parking lot and her purse was stolen. Police say the incident occurred at about 4:50 p.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of North Portage Path. The victim tells police a male approached her in the parking lot and pushed her down, then forcefully took her purse. The woman suffered a cut to her arm in what police call a “heartless” attack.
Marc’s employee pistol-whipped in robbery
Euclid police detectives are searching for a suspect accused of robbing the Marc’s Supermarket on Lakeshore Blvd. this weekend.
Woman decapitates statue when storming away from home: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A warrant for criminal damaging was issued against a 22-year-old Beachwood woman Jan. 31 after she knocked over a statue when leaving the home of her child’s father. The head of the statue broke off from the body as a result. The incident was captured on home surveillance video.
Driver doesn’t fool anyone using Crown Royal bag to store her stash: North Royalton Police Blotter
On Jan. 13, police observed a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze with one headlight traveling on State Road. The officer talked to the Cleveland driver, who had two juveniles as backseat passengers. When told about the light being out, the woman said she was in the process of getting it fixed. That’s...
Police: Driver runs red light killing woman in crosswalk
A 21-year-old woman died after being hit crossing the road in Cleveland Heights Sunday evening, police said.
80-year-old woman robbed, knocked to ground in Akron's Merriman Valley
An 80-year-old woman living with her husband of 51 years in Akron's Merriman Valley was knocked to the ground and robbed, but surveillance video led police to the purse snatcher, who was arrested.
Nighttime visitor seeks resident’s help after running out of gas: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A woman reported at 10 p.m. Feb. 4 that an unknown man was ringing her doorbell. Responding officers discovered that the man was seeking help after his vehicle ran out of gas. They assisted him as needed. Harassing communication: Woodstock Road. A resident reported Jan. 29 that her sister, of...
80-year-old Akron woman shoved to the ground during purse snatching
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 80-year-old Akron woman was pushed to the ground during a purse snatching over the weekend in what Akron police are calling a “heartless attack.”. The robbery happened around 4:50 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the 1300 block of N. Portage Path.
Video: Suspected car thieves run wild on Shoreway
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows suspected car thieves going wild on the Shoreway.
Westlake Police Blotter: Mitchells Ice Cream Window Shattered By BB Gun
WESTLAKE, OH - On 1/27/23 at approx. 11:30PM WPD received a call from employees at Mitchells Ice Cream on Detroit Rd reporting that they heard 2 loud pop sounds and noticed a window on the business had been shattered. Officers responded and discovered a BB or pellet had penetrated one of 2 glass panes on one of the windows on the building. Upon searching the area, 2 other businesses had damaged windows as well. Criminal damage reports were taken and investigators are attempting to gather surveillance footage in the area to develop a suspect.
Evicted tenants return to trailer: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
Police were called to a trailer park at 6:02 p.m. regarding two evicted former residents seen on the property. The couple was told they had 10 days to remove their belongings from the trailer or they would face trespassing charges. Drugs: Marks Road. A Valley City woman was cited for...
5 shot, 3 killed over weekend in Cleveland; another woman dies in car crash
CLEVELAND — Police in Cleveland confirm they are investigating multiple shootings that left three people dead and two others hurt this past weekend. The bloodshed began late Friday afternoon, when two men — since identified as 42-year-old Shauntee McCoy and 65-year-old Clinton Davis — were found shot to death at the Crestview Estates in Old Brooklyn. Neighbors told authorities they heard the two arguing, and at this time officials believe the pair shot one another. However, the matter remains under investigation.
Police seize cocaine on traffic stop for improper plates: Avon Police Blotter
Police stopped a driver Jan. 17 for having license plates on his car that belonged to a different vehicle. The 60-year-old Grafton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant, and suspected cocaine was seized. Failure to comply: Interstate 90. A driver led police on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds of...
Teen, 14, robs male at gunpoint after arranging cellphone purchase on Facebook, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A 14-year-old male is in custody and several weapons were confiscated after police say the teen used Facebook to arrange the purchase of a cellphone, but then robbed the seller at gunpoint. Police say the robbery occurred just before noon Thursday on the 1200 block of...
Cleveland police investigate double homicide in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities say they believe two men fatally shot each other after an argument Friday in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Clinton Davis, 65, and Shauntee McCoy, 43, both of Cleveland, shot each other in the chest about 5:45 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner.
Solon police officer stops break-in at car dealership
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon police officer on patrol spotted three break-in suspects at a car dealership Friday evening. According to police, the suspects were spotted around 10:15 p.m. between two of the buildings at the Davis Automotive Group in the 6000 block of Kruse Dr. The three young...
OVI suspect blames faulty steering for his striking the curb: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Lorain Road. An officer at 10:56 p.m. on Jan. 20 spotted a westbound pickup truck with a dim rear license plate light strike the curb and then veer to the left and cross lane markings while westbound on Lorain Road near Barton Road. The...
Drunk woman nearly crashes into police cruiser: North Ridgeville Police Blotter
On Jan. 29, officers responded to an accident blocking the road. A woman attempted to drive on the curb to get around an officer’s cruiser and nearly hit it. She stopped and was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence. OVI: U.S. 20. During...
