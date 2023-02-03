ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

4d ago

Poor thing , I'll pay for those. You'd have to starving to eat those. 🙏

Cleveland.com

2 arrested after 80-year-old woman knocked to ground during purse-snatching

AKRON, Ohio — Two men are facing criminal charges after an 80-year-old woman was knocked to the ground in a parking lot and her purse was stolen. Police say the incident occurred at about 4:50 p.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of North Portage Path. The victim tells police a male approached her in the parking lot and pushed her down, then forcefully took her purse. The woman suffered a cut to her arm in what police call a “heartless” attack.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

80-year-old Akron woman shoved to the ground during purse snatching

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 80-year-old Akron woman was pushed to the ground during a purse snatching over the weekend in what Akron police are calling a “heartless attack.”. The robbery happened around 4:50 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the 1300 block of N. Portage Path.
AKRON, OH
iheart.com

Westlake Police Blotter: Mitchells Ice Cream Window Shattered By BB Gun

WESTLAKE, OH - On 1/27/23 at approx. 11:30PM WPD received a call from employees at Mitchells Ice Cream on Detroit Rd reporting that they heard 2 loud pop sounds and noticed a window on the business had been shattered. Officers responded and discovered a BB or pellet had penetrated one of 2 glass panes on one of the windows on the building. Upon searching the area, 2 other businesses had damaged windows as well. Criminal damage reports were taken and investigators are attempting to gather surveillance footage in the area to develop a suspect.
WESTLAKE, OH
WKYC

5 shot, 3 killed over weekend in Cleveland; another woman dies in car crash

CLEVELAND — Police in Cleveland confirm they are investigating multiple shootings that left three people dead and two others hurt this past weekend. The bloodshed began late Friday afternoon, when two men — since identified as 42-year-old Shauntee McCoy and 65-year-old Clinton Davis — were found shot to death at the Crestview Estates in Old Brooklyn. Neighbors told authorities they heard the two arguing, and at this time officials believe the pair shot one another. However, the matter remains under investigation.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Solon police officer stops break-in at car dealership

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon police officer on patrol spotted three break-in suspects at a car dealership Friday evening. According to police, the suspects were spotted around 10:15 p.m. between two of the buildings at the Davis Automotive Group in the 6000 block of Kruse Dr. The three young...
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio.

