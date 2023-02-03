ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnradio.com

No. 9 Kansas blows lead, then holds off No. 5 Texas, 88-80

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP)Dajuan Harris Jr. was willing to acknowledge that Kansas was facing something rare when fifth-ranked and Big 12-leading Texas arrived at Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night: a must-win game. The defending national champs played like it. Gradey Dick scored 21 points, Harris had 17 points, six rebounds and...
AUSTIN, TX
wgnradio.com

‘Everyday Jon’ back for No. 11 Baylor in win over Texas Tech

WACO, Texas (AP)Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua had waited 357 days to get back on the court for 11th-ranked Baylor. The big man had counted every single one of them since a gruesome knee injury last season. Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored eight points and had four rebounds while playing 14 minutes in his...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy