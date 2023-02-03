Lakers News: LeBron James Likely To Break Scoring Record On This Day, According To Oddsmakers

LeBron James was 89 points away from history at the start of the day.

Lakers superstar LeBron James is inching closer and closer to the scoring title. As of February 2, 2023 (before the Lakers matchup against the Indiana Pacers), James sits 89 points away from becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

It’s insane to think that a “pass-first player” will stand alone in NBA lore once it’s all said and done.

Now that we know James will pass the record, the only question is, “when?”

The people over at Bleacher Report broke down the odds , and James has the best odds to break the record on February 9, a home game against the Milwaukee Bucks with -120 odds.

The next best odds are their first home game back from their annual Grammy road trip on February 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Following that is February 11 against the Golden State Warriors at +360 odds, February 13 against the Portland Trailblazers at +2600 odds, and February 4 against the New Orleans Pelicans at +4800 odds.

It’ll take a miracle for James to break the record tonight against the Pacers.

I’m sure people working for the NBA would love to have James break it next Thursday against the Bucks, as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a former Buck and brought home their first NBA title to the city of Milwaukee.

There are many potential storylines in the making if the four-time MVP has yet to break it before February 9.

Whether he breaks it against the Pelicans or the game following the Bucks, there will be no doubting the greatness of Lebron James.

Love or hate him; he will be sticking around for quite a while, and continuing to pile up the points.