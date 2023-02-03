District attorney files hate crime charges against alleged Dolores Park attacker

The man allegedly used a brick and metal grate to attack the victims while making "racist comments," according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office. Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Thursday that her office filed hate crimes charges against a 30-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly attacking three people in Mission Dolores Park.

Armando Sanchez Vazuquez was arrested on Monday after he allegedly attacked three Asian American people, including a 73-year-old victim, with a brick and a metal grate at the park in the area of Dolores and 19th Streets, according to a press release from the district attorney's office and San Francisco Sheriff's Office jail records.

Vazuquez was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of several felony crimes, including three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one of elder abuse. He is being held on $51,500 bail.

The district attorney's office said the criminal complaint against Vazuquez alleges that "the victims were targeted because of their race" and that Vazuquez allegedly made "racist comments" during the attacks.

"No one should face discrimination or violence because of who they are," Jenkins said. "While hate crimes reported against the Asian American community were down in 2021, we must remain vigilant and send the strongest possible message that hate and violence will never be tolerated in San Francisco."

Vazuquez was arraigned on Wednesday and entered a plea of not guilty, according to the district attorney's office. He is scheduled to next appear in court on Feb. 15, and could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Prosecution of the case is being handled by the district attorney's Vulnerable Victims Units, which was established in September to oversee the prosecution of hate crimes, violence against elders and elder financial abuse.

An investigation into the alleged assaults is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415 575-4444.