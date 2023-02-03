Read full article on original website
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Clark Planetarium Is a Good Place to Visit in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Exploring Northern Utah: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road TripBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
kjzz.com
Suspect was allegedly banned from Salt Lake apartment complex before fatal stabbing
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two former employees claim to have known one of the two men involved with last week's homicide as a frequent troublemaker and blame the lack of security for the incident. Palmer Court Apartments is under the spotlight after two men were arrested on Saturday...
kjzz.com
17-year-old charged with murder in July 2022 triple homicide at West Jordan party
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder after three teens were shot and killed at a party back in July. Steven Donovan Carmona was tried as an adult and was charged Wednesday on several counts including three counts of aggravated murder and eight count of felony discharge of a firearm.
kjzz.com
2 arrested, 2 guns recovered following road rage incident in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two men were arrested following a road rage incident in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received reports from a man that a white car was following him near 800 W North Temple Street on Monday around 3 a.m.
kjzz.com
Bomb squad called out to Lehi residence after suspicious substance found in vial
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad responded to a home in Lehi after a report of a suspicious substance in a vial that was found in a padded box. Officials were called to the home near 550 West 2100 North at approximately 6:23 p.m. on Tuesday.
kjzz.com
Ogden crossing guard hospitalized after hit-and-run outside elementary school
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — An Ogden City crossing guard was transported to a local hospital after officials said they were hit by an unknown vehicle. They said the guard was preparing to set up their crossing at Harrop Street and Monroe Boulevard just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The crossing is outside Bonneville Elementary School and near Highland Junior High School.
ksl.com
Man arrested after injuring three people in Ogden shooting, police say
OGDEN — A man has been arrested after police say he fired four shots at another vehicle, injuring three people. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was arrested Jan. 26 on suspicion of four counts of discharging a firearm, first-degree felonies. Police responded about 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 22 to...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Corrections offers more details on recent assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Corrections has provided more details after three separate assaults on prison officers this year. The assaults took place on Jan. 21, Jan. 30, and Feb. 4 in the facility’s maximum security area. In each case, according to Prison Operations Director...
kslnewsradio.com
Man’s arm partially amputated by farm equipment Tuesday afternoon
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A man was partially amputated while harvesting crops on monastery land Tuesday. According to David Reed, chief of Weber Fire District, a male in his 20s was working with a company growing crops on monastery land. Reed says the man was using an “auger of...
KSLTV
Utah state prisons on lockdown after three assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah state prison facilities were on lockdown Sunday following an attack in the max unit that sent a corrections officer to the hospital over the weekend. It marks the third assault by an inmate against an officer in a two-week period at the Utah...
Utah man recalls horror of seeing fiancée hit by snowmobile
A West Jordan mom will be in the hospital these next few weeks after her face was struck by a snowmobile while she was tubing in Cache County on Saturday.
KSLTV
7 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Utah and Salt Lake counties
LEHI, Utah — A six-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization culminated Thursday with members of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force serving four search warrants simultaneously in Salt Lake and Utah counties, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of several pounds of drugs. “Through our investigation,...
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City PD hopes to revive cold case murder probe
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in getting movement on a near-20-year-old cold case murder. “Someone shot Jose Morales and left him to die in the parking lot of an apartment complex,” the West Valley City Police Deportment says. “That was nearly 20 years ago, and to this day, that person has yet to be held accountable for Jose’s murder.
KGUN 9
Utah man arrested, sex-trafficked girl from Arizona rescued from basement
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah man was arrested after a juvenile female who was reported missing from Arizona was located in the basement of his West Valley City, Utah home. Jordan Sorenson faces probation violations and an investigation is underway by the Attorney General's human trafficking unit...
Arizona man who allegedly kidnapped Utah teen faces federal indictment
An Arizona man faces federal charges for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old boy he met through an online video game platform.
Gephardt Daily
UCSO asks the public to help ID Provo shopper who used stolen card
PROVO, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — It may be a long shot, but the Utah County Sheriff‘s Office is asking if anyone recognizes a Provo Sam’s Club shopper from last month. The credit card used was stolen from a car in Payson Canyon, the UCSO...
Police searching for two suspects wanted in deadly Salt Lake City stabbing
The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two men wanted in connection with the deadly stabbing on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Wasatch County Sheriff considers lawsuit against state
The aftermath of Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby’s canceled confirmation to oversee Utah law enforcement training and internal investigations may have a new chapter ahead. According to records obtained by KPCW, Rigby told Wasatch County officials on January 11 that he hired an attorney. According to the email, the...
KSLTV
One dead in 4-vehicle crash; Highway 40 closed in both directions
HEBER, Utah — One person is dead in a crash involving four vehicles that has closed U.S. Highway 40 in both directions. According to Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:55 a.m. near milepost 13, which is near the intersection with State route 32 just north of Heber City.
Utah city ranked as LEAST glamorous in the country
Glamorous might not be the first word that pops into your head when you think of Utah but one area, in particular, has been ranked as the least glamorous city in the U.S.
kjzz.com
Multiple crashes prompt road closures along Bangerter Highway
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Several crashes prompted road closures on Bangerter Highway in Bluffdale Monday morning. Officials with the Utah Department of Transportation said that there were multiple crashes in the eastbound lanes of Bangerter at 2700 West shortly before 7:30 a.m. As a result, authorities announced that all...
