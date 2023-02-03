ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.com

Ogden crossing guard hospitalized after hit-and-run outside elementary school

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — An Ogden City crossing guard was transported to a local hospital after officials said they were hit by an unknown vehicle. They said the guard was preparing to set up their crossing at Harrop Street and Monroe Boulevard just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The crossing is outside Bonneville Elementary School and near Highland Junior High School.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Man arrested after injuring three people in Ogden shooting, police say

OGDEN — A man has been arrested after police say he fired four shots at another vehicle, injuring three people. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was arrested Jan. 26 on suspicion of four counts of discharging a firearm, first-degree felonies. Police responded about 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 22 to...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

7 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Utah and Salt Lake counties

LEHI, Utah — A six-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization culminated Thursday with members of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force serving four search warrants simultaneously in Salt Lake and Utah counties, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of several pounds of drugs. “Through our investigation,...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

West Valley City PD hopes to revive cold case murder probe

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in getting movement on a near-20-year-old cold case murder. “Someone shot Jose Morales and left him to die in the parking lot of an apartment complex,” the West Valley City Police Deportment says. “That was nearly 20 years ago, and to this day, that person has yet to be held accountable for Jose’s murder.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KPCW

Wasatch County Sheriff considers lawsuit against state

The aftermath of Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby’s canceled confirmation to oversee Utah law enforcement training and internal investigations may have a new chapter ahead. According to records obtained by KPCW, Rigby told Wasatch County officials on January 11 that he hired an attorney. According to the email, the...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

One dead in 4-vehicle crash; Highway 40 closed in both directions

HEBER, Utah — One person is dead in a crash involving four vehicles that has closed U.S. Highway 40 in both directions. According to Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:55 a.m. near milepost 13, which is near the intersection with State route 32 just north of Heber City.
HEBER CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Multiple crashes prompt road closures along Bangerter Highway

BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Several crashes prompted road closures on Bangerter Highway in Bluffdale Monday morning. Officials with the Utah Department of Transportation said that there were multiple crashes in the eastbound lanes of Bangerter at 2700 West shortly before 7:30 a.m. As a result, authorities announced that all...
BLUFFDALE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy