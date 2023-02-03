San Pedro Police Seeks Public Help Finding Missing Woman, 32
SAN PEDRO (CNS) - Authorities today were asking for public help to find a missing 32-year-old woman.
Priya Kanwar was last seen in San Pedro near 2300 South Pacific Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Kanwar is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, gray shorts and black shoes. Anyone with information regarding Kanwar's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the LAPD's Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800
Comments / 0