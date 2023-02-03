ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

Pulaski County sheriffs looking for missing 21-year-old woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of 21-year-old Kayla Bell-Kilbourn. Bell-Kilbourn was reported missing on Feb. 6 and authorities said her mother last spoke with her in September 2022. According to the sheriff's office, Bell-Kilbourn is 5-foot-6 inches, weighs about...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
THV11

Police search for missing Little Rock teen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked the public for help locating a missing teenager. 17-year-old Tony Vansandt was last seen on December 28, 2022, in Little Rock. Officials believe he may still be in the local area. He is described as a white male...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Little Rock criminal gets away with thefts because of law change & jail overcrowding

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood has been rattled by a string of petty thefts committed by one man over the last few months. The man is known to Little Rock Police Department officers to be a repeat offender and has even been charged for a Dec. 28 theft (his plea and arraignment is set for Feb. 14), however, most of his thefts have not resulted in charges and he remains free and on the streets and has continued to steal from homeowners' porches and backyards.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police investigating Little Rock shooting that left one dead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the area of 27th street and Scott just after 3:00 p.m. According to reports, when officers arrived they found a black male victim with several gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital. He later died due to his injuries.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Monday, Feb. 6

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
Lansing Daily

Man Tries To Trade Kidnapped Baby For 15 Big Macs At Arkansas McDonald’s

A three month old baby has been reunited with her parents after being kidnapped by a man at Riverfront Park in Little Rock, Arkansas. There are not many details on how the man acquired the baby at the park. However, it’s what he did with the baby after he kidnapped her that has the community … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock police investigating two hit-and-runs on same day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now asking for information in connection to two separate hit-and-run incidents that happened on the same day. According to police, the incidents took place on Dec. 31, 2022, with the first happening on Baseline Road. Authorities said that the first victim...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Little Rock police searching for man wanted for rape

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little rock police are searching for a wanted man. Authorities announced in a tweet that Sylvester Williams has a warrant out for his arrest for rape. Police said anyone with information on Williams's whereabouts should contact detectives.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Flash floods in Conway 'worst in years,' officials and homeowners say

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Wednesday's rain has brought flash floods across the state of Arkansas, with the Conway metro area being among the hardest hit. People in the Conway area did what they could to keep the rising waters at bay, putting sandbags at the entrances to their houses and businesses--some to no avail.
CONWAY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy