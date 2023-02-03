Read full article on original website
Pulaski County sheriffs looking for missing 21-year-old woman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of 21-year-old Kayla Bell-Kilbourn. Bell-Kilbourn was reported missing on Feb. 6 and authorities said her mother last spoke with her in September 2022. According to the sheriff's office, Bell-Kilbourn is 5-foot-6 inches, weighs about...
Police search for missing Little Rock teen
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked the public for help locating a missing teenager. 17-year-old Tony Vansandt was last seen on December 28, 2022, in Little Rock. Officials believe he may still be in the local area. He is described as a white male...
KATV
Deputies search for missing Arkansas woman who was last seen in Sept. 2022
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Updated 5:11 p.m.:. Pulaski County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Kayla Bell-Kilbourn has been found safe. Pulaski County Sheriff's deputies work to find the whereabouts of a woman who has been missing since Sept. 2022. Officials said 22-year-old Kayla Bell-Kilbourn was last seen by her mother...
KATV
Little Rock criminal gets away with thefts because of law change & jail overcrowding
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood has been rattled by a string of petty thefts committed by one man over the last few months. The man is known to Little Rock Police Department officers to be a repeat offender and has even been charged for a Dec. 28 theft (his plea and arraignment is set for Feb. 14), however, most of his thefts have not resulted in charges and he remains free and on the streets and has continued to steal from homeowners' porches and backyards.
Little Rock police investigating homicide on 27th Street
Little Rock police are investigating a homicide Tuesday.
Police investigating Little Rock shooting that left one dead
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the area of 27th street and Scott just after 3:00 p.m. According to reports, when officers arrived they found a black male victim with several gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital. He later died due to his injuries.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Feb. 6
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
KATV
Little Rock Code Enforcement inspects Big Country Chateau with administrative warrant
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock Code Enforcement, Little Rock Police Department and Little Rock Fire Department showed up to Big Country Chateau on Tuesday morning to conduct inspections. City Attorney Alan Jones said code enforcement went in with an administrative warrant to do top to bottom inspections of...
Little Rock police officer involved in Sunday afternoon shooting
Authorities with the Little Rock Police Department have confirmed that a shooting involving a police officer happened Sunday afternoon.
Little Rock residents respond to Sunday afternoon shooting incident
A chaotic Sunday afternoon as residents rushed out of their apartments to the sounds of gunfire.
Lansing Daily
Man Tries To Trade Kidnapped Baby For 15 Big Macs At Arkansas McDonald’s
A three month old baby has been reunited with her parents after being kidnapped by a man at Riverfront Park in Little Rock, Arkansas. There are not many details on how the man acquired the baby at the park. However, it’s what he did with the baby after he kidnapped her that has the community … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
KATV
Several areas of Conway 'flooded' CPD says, barriers blocking submerged roads
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — If you're a resident of Conway and are traveling, be cautious of flood areas as thunderstorms move through Wednesday morning. Conway police are advising all drivers to avoid areas due to the potential of flooded roads. "Several areas in Conway are flooded. If you see...
Little Rock police investigating two hit-and-runs on same day
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now asking for information in connection to two separate hit-and-run incidents that happened on the same day. According to police, the incidents took place on Dec. 31, 2022, with the first happening on Baseline Road. Authorities said that the first victim...
Little Rock Resident Back in Hopkins County Jail
February 6, 2023 – 22 year-old Kimira Lashae Wallace was arrested at the Pulaski County Jail in Arkansas and returned to Hopkins County Jail. She is facing a charge of Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution a Felony 3. This is not the first time Kimira Lashae Wallace has been in...
KTLO
5-year-old boy’s body found in house fire in Hot Springs
HOT SPRINGS – The body of a 5-year-old boy was found in a burning home in the 300 block of Alcorn Street on Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Hot Springs Fire Department responded to the house fire at around 3 p.m. and extinguished the blaze at around 4 p.m.
Moms advocating for change after losing their sons the same night to gun violence
Two parents advocate for change by brainstorming ways they can help curb violence after both of their sons were shot and killed the same night in Conway.
‘Home by her birthday’: Reward fund established for missing Conway teen Tanvi Marupally
A reward fund of $5,000 has been created for information leading to the safe return of Tanvi Marupally, 14, by March 24.
KATV
Little Rock police searching for man wanted for rape
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little rock police are searching for a wanted man. Authorities announced in a tweet that Sylvester Williams has a warrant out for his arrest for rape. Police said anyone with information on Williams's whereabouts should contact detectives.
KATV
Flash floods in Conway 'worst in years,' officials and homeowners say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Wednesday's rain has brought flash floods across the state of Arkansas, with the Conway metro area being among the hardest hit. People in the Conway area did what they could to keep the rising waters at bay, putting sandbags at the entrances to their houses and businesses--some to no avail.
KATV
'Free unmetered parking:' City of Hot Springs considers eliminating free downtown parking
HOT SPRINGS (KATV) — The City of Hot Springs could soon eliminate free parking in the downtown area based on a survey conducted by a consulting company called Walker Consultants. The deputy city manager, Lance Spicer said plans for this downtown implementation project are not finalized. According to Spicer,...
