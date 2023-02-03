ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Albert Ian Schweitzer, Amanda Knox share experience with UH law students

By Kristy Tamashiro
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HWY2V_0kaqBpxJ00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Albert “Ian” Schweitzer is still adjusting to life on the outside after spending decades behind bars for a crime he did not commit. On Jan. 24, 2023, Judge Peter Kubota vacated Schweitzer’s conviction for the 1991 murder and sexual assault of Dana Ireland.

Thursday, Schweitzer spent time with students at the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, sharing his story.

“I’m just grateful that people showed up and cared and that means a lot,” said Schweitzer.

By his side was Amanda Knox. She made global headlines after being exonerated of murder in the killing of a fellow exchange student in Italy in 2007. Knox spent four years wrongfully convicted in an Italian prison and eight years on trial.

“I think just her hugging me was more than words can explain,” said Schweitzer.

Knox says, the cases are both extraordinary, but at the same time ordinary, because unfortunately she has met many others like Schweitzer. Although both have been exonerated, Knox said, that doesn’t always mean feeling free.

“One of the things that you feel when you’ve been wrongly convicted and accused is that you don’t belong to the rest of humanity anymore,” said Knox. “You’ve been isolated, you’ve been turned into a monster and that feeling persists even in freedom.”

Both Knox and Schweitzer hope sharing their stories, in their own words, will help inspire change for law students and the entire community.

“I wouldn’t wish it on no one. It’s a different road,” said Schweitzer.

“I think that the fact they care enough to hear from people who are directly impacted is incredible because they want to be better people and they want to be better lawyers and they want to try to change the system for the better,” Knox said.

As far as moving forward, Schweitzer said it’s still a day-by-day process and he’s staying optimistic.

“Coming out of prison for the first time in 24 years, I’m still just holding on to being thankful for being out of that prison cell,” Schweitzer said.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the Hawaii Innocence Project for Schweitzer. For more information, click here. Schweitzer will be in attendance at the Hawaii Innocence Project fundraiser at Cafe Julia Thursday evening.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Honolulu Civil Beat

Luaus And Lawmakers: Early Junkets To Hawaii Brought Many Rewards

Editor’s Note: The articles in this series are the result of months of research in state and national archives, on Kauai, on the Big Island and in Honolulu, and within the Washingtoniana collection at Martin Luther King Jr. Library and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Key resources include congressional testimony, hearings and historical newspaper collections.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

2 bodies found in Makakilo, murder-suicide investigation underway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department opened a murder-suicide case after being called to a Makakilo home. Police said they reported to the scene shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6. When they arrived they found an 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman deceased. Both died of an apparent gunshot wound.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Drawing more girls into STEM studies marks 25 years

STEM -- Science, Technology, Engineering, Math -- was created in the aughts to help U.S. students compete in the global economy that is increasingly dependent on STEM areas of study and research. There are some schools that add Arts to the acronym.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

This Zippy’s location to serve its last sit-down meal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Staffing issues are bringing changes to Zippy’s Restaurants Koko Marina Center location. Zippy’s said the last day for dine-in restaurant service at that Hawaii Kai location will be on Sunday, Feb. 5. “Historically, staffing of the restaurant has been a challenge, and even more so in the current challenging employment environment,” said […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Suspect ‘wouldn’t let anyone near’ assault victims

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The suspect in an assault incident that occurred in a Mililani parking lot appeared in court Monday. Desmond Kekahuna, who made his appearance on video from a cell block, is charged with Attempted Murder and Assault for the Feb. 1 incident. According to court records, Kekahuna intentionally drove into a woman at […]
MILILANI, HI
KITV.com

Man identified in Aiea condo fire | UPDATE

UPDATE: The victim in the Aiea condo fire has been identified as 77-year-old Robert Cravalho, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner. No cause or manner has been reported at this time.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy