MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Tyler Estep of Masury, Ohio passed unexpectedly. He was born on January 16, 1995 in Youngstown, Ohio. Tyler will be remembered by his many friends he was able to make so easily. He was a kind and genuine soul, one of a rare few you may be lucky enough to encounter in life. He was incredibly witty and funny. Everyone has a good story about him.

