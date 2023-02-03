Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Charlotte T. Moffatt, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte T. Moffatt, 70 of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 Cleveland Clinic. She was born on March 4, 1952 in Johnston, Pennsylvania, the daughter of William and Dorothy Moore Naylor. Charlotte worked at various nursing facilities throughout the area. She loved...
27 First News
Robert Joseph Groner, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Joseph Groner, 80, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at UPMC Presbyterian. He was born January 16, 1943, in Snydersburg, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Robert Leo and the late Mildred Anna (Hoover) Groner. He enjoyed watching and going to...
27 First News
Beverly Anne Baker Mills, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Anne Baker Mills, 91, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, surrounded by her family. Beverly was born on September 12, 1931 in Canton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ida and Robert Baker. Although she was born and raised in Ohio, she moved with...
27 First News
Betty Meier, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty L. (Berger) Meier, 89 of Beloit, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Blossom Nursing and Rehab Center in Salem with family by her side. She was born in Salem, Ohio, on August 3, 1933 to the late Charles and Lucy (Howells) Berger.
27 First News
Sharon Lynn Marie Wolfe, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a brief illness, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, Sharon Lynn Marie Wolfe, age 62, of Youngstown, Ohio, died in Hospice of the Valley’s, Hospice House with her family by her side. She was born in Huron, Ohio to Mary Jane Wolfe. Sharon is...
27 First News
Barbara A. Savage, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Savage of Warren passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. She was born February 18, 1937, in North Bloomfield, Ohio, the oldest child of Paul and Anne Hrubik. She was a graduate of North Bloomfield High School. She later...
27 First News
Juanita B. Hardway, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita B. Hardway, of Kinsman, Ohio, peacefully passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, while a patient at the Windsor House of Champion, following a period of declining health. She was 90. Juanita was born October 1, 1932, in Monongah, West Virginia, a daughter to Samuel...
27 First News
Julia D. Pazel Cook, Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia D. Pazel Cook, age 92, of Leavittsburg passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Hospital in Warren. She was born on September 7, 1930, in North Lima to the late Frank and Elizabeth Pazel. Julia was a homemaker who loved gardening and...
27 First News
Carole Marie Barnett, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole Marie Barnett, 77 of Henderson, formerly of Youngstown, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 23, 2023 from a rare neurologic disorder. Carole was born on September 25, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio and was the youngest daughter to the late John and Ann...
27 First News
Mary Elizabeth Lowe, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Elizabeth Lowe, 81, died peacefully Thursday, February 2, 2023, in the comfort of her home, with her family by her side. Mary Elizabeth was born June 2, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Lucille Navarro Caesar. She was a 1959...
27 First News
Tyler Estep, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Tyler Estep of Masury, Ohio passed unexpectedly. He was born on January 16, 1995 in Youngstown, Ohio. Tyler will be remembered by his many friends he was able to make so easily. He was a kind and genuine soul, one of a rare few you may be lucky enough to encounter in life. He was incredibly witty and funny. Everyone has a good story about him.
27 First News
James Hughes Currier, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. James Hughes Currier, 84, formerly of New Castle, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, in his residence. He was born November 10, 1938. Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
27 First News
Richard A. Barger, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rick” Barger, 67, of Sharon, passed away Friday afternoon, February 3, 2023, in AGN Wexford Hospital. Rick was born on July 31, 1955, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Charles and Shirley (Stitt) Barger. He was a 1973 graduate...
27 First News
Roberta L. Harvey, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta L. Harvey, age 91 of Poland, formerly of Hubbard, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland. Roberta was born December 27, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Wilbur J. and Garnett L. Beckman Dingman. She was...
27 First News
Donna Dzurinda Baldwin, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Dzurinda Baldwin, 80, of Farrell, passed away Friday evening, February 3, 2023, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh. Donna was born on March 15, 1942, in Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late LeRoy and Marie (McMullen) Pearson. She was a 1960 graduate of...
27 First News
Carol A. (Ritter) Eells, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. (Ritter) Eells, 86 of Salem, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and every ones MeMa, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Carol was born in Sebring, Ohio on May 29, 1936, the daughter of the late Melvin and Ann (Bugara) Ritter. She was...
27 First News
Dezi Cruz, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dezi Cruz, age 45, of Youngstown, Ohio, unexpectedly left us on Monday, January 30, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Born December 31, 1977. He is the beloved son of Sandra (Marty) Avery of Florida and Ismael Cruz of New York. Besides his parents, he...
27 First News
Deborah J. “Debbie” Hammond, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah J. “Debbie” Hammond, 71, passed away peacefully at 12:58 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital with her loving family by her side. Debbie was born November 4, 1951, in Lisbon, a daughter of the late Durelle “Bucky” and Dolores...
27 First News
Harold E. McCormick, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold E. McCormick, 86, of Canfield, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at his residence, with his family by this side. Harold, affectionately known as “Hal,” was born July 9, 1936 in Youngtown, Ohio, the son of Ralph and Hazel (Paulin) McCormick.
27 First News
Michael Lee Bucci, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Lee Bucci, Sr., 64 of Youngstown, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 at his residence. Michael was born July 15, 1958 in Youngstown, the son of James A., Sr. and Martha (Appulese) Bucci. He was a lifelong area resident and was especially proud to have been born and raised on the east side of Youngstown.
Comments / 0