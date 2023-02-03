Read full article on original website
4J moms file for school board election
EUGENE, Ore. — Two women, both mothers of multiple Eugene 4J students, are running for positions on the 4J school board. Jenny Jonak and Morgan Munro filed their paperwork with the Lane County Elections Office on Monday. Jonak will be a candidate on the May ballot for Position 5 on the board, and Munro is running for Position 7.
Oregon women's basketball falls to No. 7 Utah, 100-92
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team was in major need of an offensive reboot after falling to Colorado on Friday, but such a tall task wouldn't come easy against the 7th-ranked Utah Utes. Oregon came out strong, but Utah turned up the heat and went on an...
OSU Cheer and Dance squad team up with P3 for first time
At almost every Oregon State sporting event, you will find the Oregon State Cheer and Dance squad. Helping cheer the Beavers on to victory. But on Sunday, some members of ‘Beaver Nation’ got a chance to be a part of the squad. Linda Spaulding, Oregon State Senior Cheer...
Meet 'Maz,' the newest addition to the Corvallis Police Department
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Meet the newest addition to the Corvallis Police Department, "Maz," the 18-month old Dutch Shepard!. Mazikeen and her handler, Officer Caleb Wiscock, completed an intensive four week training course earning certification through the Oregon Police Canine Association, according to the Corvallis Police Department.
Merkley addresses homelessness: 'We're trying to get funding to the local area'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley addressed the homeless in a town hall Saturday in Roseburg. This comes after Governor Tina Kotek declared the homeless crisis an emergency weeks ago. Senator Merkley was at Umpqua Community College where he spoke with the community about tackling the challenges of...
Oregon men display resilience again in win over Arizona State
EUGENE, Ore. — Though they’ve been counted out time and time again, the Oregon men’s basketball team continues to keep their NCAA tournament dreams on life support. The latest sign of hope came via a 75-70 road-win over 16-7 Arizona State. The Ducks now sit at 14-10...
The flower basket program is back for another year in Florence
FLORENCE, Ore. — Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the public works department of the City of Florence, is preparing to hang the magnificent flower baskets that have adorned Bay Street from spring into fall for the last seven years, according to a release from Florence ACC.
Search and rescue assists injured snowmobile rider at Oregon resort
BEND, Ore. — Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, Deschutes County Dispatch received a call regarding an injured snowmobile rider at Elk Lake Resort. The injured rider, a 44-year-old female from Corvallis, had been taken to the Elk Lake Lodge, where staff at the lodge notified dispatch. "There happened to...
Lane County Public Health releases report on suicide in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Public Health has released a report on suicide data and trends in the county, titled "Suicide in Lane County 2000-2020 Updated Trends, Risk Factors and Recommendations." In a news release, Lane County Government says, "This report provides statistics and information on local suicide...
Police: Cougar attacks deer in Sweet Home; authorities unable to locate it
SWEET HOME, Ore. — The Sweet Home Police Department reports that around 1 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 4), they received a report of a cougar attacking a deer in the 1100 block of 29th Avenue. Officers responded to the area and located a cougar in a tree. "The cougar reportedly...
Combat Hero Bike Build returns to KVAL Eugene Boat & Sportsmen's show
EUGENE, Ore. — The 50th annual KVAL Eugene Boat & Sportsmen's Show kicked off Friday at the Lane Events Center. An organization that helps build motorcycles for injured veterans returned to the show this weekend for their fourth year. John Barker, a former Marine, is the president of Combat...
Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
Eugene PD reopens intersection at Maxwell and Prairie following crash
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: The Eugene Police Dept. says roads are back open following a crash in the area of Maxwell and Prairie Saturday afternoon. "The intersection has been re-opened to normal traffic," EPD said. No word yet on injuries. ---- Original report:. The Eugene Police Department is advising...
Eugene to ban natural gas infrastructure in new low-rise residential construction
EUGENE, Ore. — At a special meeting on February 6, the Eugene City Council voted 5-3 to pass an ordinance banning natural gas infrastructure in new low-rise residential construction. The special meeting was held at the request of councilors who felt the topic should be sent to Eugeneans for...
Sheriff: Roseburg driver dies after crashing into tree, then being run over by his vehicle
UMPQUA, Ore. — A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 5), 9-1-1 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard...
State Police: Lebanon man dies after vehicle crashes into tree
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — Just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 4), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. Preliminary investigation revealed a red Toyota Yaris was southbound near Perkins Rd. NE, when it crossed the center line, left...
One man arrested in two separate attempted carjacking incidents
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police patrol officers have arrested a man involved in two separate incidents of assaults and unlawful entry into a car, according to a release from Salem Police Department (SPD). At approximately 12:30 A.M., patrol officers responded to the report of a stabbing that occurred in...
Two wrong-way drivers cause wrecks on I-5, one person severely injured
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two women face DUII charges after they drove southbound on I-5, in the northbound lanes. Both incidents happened separately within one hour of each other. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, a grey 2021 Nissan Kicks driven by 38-year-old Margot J. Wolfsehr crashed into another vehicle nearly head-on near the Corbett exit.
