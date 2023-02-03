ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Alan
4d ago

either Vic Fangio is somehow Dave Wannstedt' long lost twin brother or the editor at Newsbreak blew it again. I opt for the latter....

The Spun

Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut

A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season.  Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update

It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Announcement

Kirk Herbstreit tends to have a good eye for football talent. So when he speaks up about a player it's worth listening to.  Herbstreit has coined former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener as this year's possible Brock Purdy.  What does he mean by that? He means Haener could be this ...
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Superstar Arrested

One of the better players to ever play the game of football, despite being a controversial figure, was arrested in Florida on Saturday. According to talk show host Andy Slater, former NFL cornerback and two-time pro-bowl superstar Vontae Davis was arrested on Saturday after crashing into a stopped car on the side of the highway. The car proceeded to then hit another person, who was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. Vontae Davis was found sleeping on the shoulder of the highway.
bvmsports.com

Schefter: Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores to become defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings

Filed under: Schefter: Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores to become defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings Flores was the head coach in Miami for three years. By Jake Mendel@JMendel94 Feb 6, 2023, 6:09pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Schefter: Former Dolphins coach…
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Longtime Buccaneers Player Could Reportedly Be Cut

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went all-in on signing Tom Brady and surrounding him with talent in 2020. And while it got them a second Lombardi Trophy for the display case, they now find themselves in a position to potentially axe one of their veteran stars. According to Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Denver Broncos Lose Coach

The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett in the middle of his first season with the team due to poor performance, leading the team to a losing record despite major offseason acquisitions, including a massive trade for quarterback Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball

Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Matt Ryan's Career Announcement

Matt Ryan had a nightmare 2022 season with the Indianapolis Colts, but he's not ready to say if he's contemplating retirement yet. Ryan, who turns 38 in May and is still under contract for 2023, told Stephen Holder of ESPN that he is still deciding on his future and thinks he could ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Greg Olsen Broadcasting News

With Tom Brady making his plans for the year 2023 pretty clear, the situation for FOX's top NFL color commentator Greg Olsen has also cleared up a ton. On Monday, Brady revealed on The Herd that he is planning to join the FOX broadcast booth in 2024 rather than in 2023. As a result, Olsen now gets ...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

What Colts' offer to Bears for No. 1 pick could look like

Speculation about what the Chicago Bears will do with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft was supposed to fade into the background during Super Bowl week. ESPN's Matt Miller dropped his latest mock draft, and in it he has the Indianapolis Colts trading up for the Bears' No. 1 pick. In return, Miller has the Bears getting the Colts' No. 4, No. 35 picks, a fourth-rounder and a third-rounder in 2024.
CHICAGO, IL
WTAJ

Vikings to hire Flores as defensive coordinator

EAGAN, Mn. (WTAJ) — The Minnesota Vikings are hiring Pittsburgh’s Brian Flores as their new defensive coordinator, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Flores, a senior defensive assistant/ linebackers coach, spent 2022 with the Steelers and will replace the fired Ed Donatell in Minnesota. The Vikings finished 31st in yards allowed in 2022. Flores was a […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

