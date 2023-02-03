Read full article on original website
Chelsea Offense Still Rolling in Rout of Pinckney
The Chelsea offense continued firing on all cylinders Tuesday night as the Bulldogs rolled over Pinckney 81-37 to remain undefeated in the SEC White. The 81 points is the third straight game that the Bulldogs have eclipsed 80 points. Chelsea jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead less than two...
Chelsea Cruises Past Pinckney
Chelsea overcame a slow first quarter start and big nights by Jake Stephens and Joey Cabana led the Bulldogs to a 70-34 rout of Pinckney Tuesday night. It was Senior Night and Chelsea coach Andrea Cabana had her four seniors on the court to start the game. Pinckney hit its...
Dexter Varsity Dance Team Makes History at Nationals
This team. These coaches. Our Time. The dancing dreads attended the Universal Dance Association (UDA) National High School Team championships on February 3-5. The team qualified for Nationals last July. Led by coaches Morgan Dubey and Julia Acton and captains Lainey Sawin and Clara Thomas, the team competed in three...
Sharon Twp: Board of Review Meeting and Hearings Dates
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO ALL PERSONS LIABLE TO ASSESSMENT. Tuesday March 7, 2023 at 5:00 P.M. 9:00 A.M. TO 12 Noon and 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. Letters, instead of personal appearance are. acceptable if received by March...
Lodi Twp: Adoption of Ordinance 2023-001
AN ORDINANCE ADOPTED PURSUANT TO PUBLIC ACT 110 OF 2006 AS AMENDED. (MCL 125.3101 et seq.), TO SECURE THE PUBLIC SAFETY, HEALTH, AND WELFARE. OF THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE TOWNSHIP OF LODI,. WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN, BY AMENDING THE LODI TOWNSHIP ZONING. ORDINANCE BY UPDATING SECTION 2.03 “DEFINITIONS,”...
Grant Funds Available for Native Plant Installations
The Washtenaw County Conservation District (WCCD) is pleased to announce we are accepting applications for the third year of the School & Community Habitat Grant, designed to assist schools and community organizations with accessing native plants and establishing wildlife habitat. The grant is open to local schools, community groups, local government entities, and nonprofit organizations. Eligible projects should focus on native plants and wildlife habitat creation, such as rain gardens, pollinator gardens, food forests, shoreline restoration, etc. The proposed site location must be a public or semi-public space in Washtenaw County. The applicants must demonstrate a benefit to local communities, both natural and human, and a plan for maintenance. Projects of all sizes are encouraged to apply. However, it’s recommended that projects with funding needs that exceed the scope of this grant demonstrate additional funding sources in their applications.
CPD Weekly Report 02-07-23
Incident #: 23-377 Location: 500 block of Wellington St. INFORMATION: While at the police station, an officer took a fraud complaint over the phone. The complainant stated that they had been going through their mail and had discovered that they had never received a stimulus check from July 2021. The complainant stated that they had made contact with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and they had traced the check being cashed at a bank primarily located online. The money had been determined to have been transferred to several other banks over a period of time and then withdrawn. The complainant made contact with the IRS again They advised the complainant to make a police report with their local law enforcement agency, and then the IRS would look into the matter further. At the time of the report, there was no information available on the identity of the suspect.
Lima Twp: Board of Review Organizational Mtg and Hearings Dates
As required by the General Property Tax Act, public notice is hereby given by Lima Township that the 2023 March Board of Review will meet on the following days at the Lima Township Office located at 12172 Jackson Road, Dexter, Michigan for the purpose of reviewing the 2023 assessment roll and hearing requests, protests or application for correction of assessed or tentative taxable values:
Dexter Twp: ZBA Public Hearing 3-7-23
Dexter Township Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on. Dexter Township Hall, 6880 Dexter-Pinckney, Dexter, MI 48130. A copy of the application and submitted materials may be viewed at the Dexter Township Hall during business hours (8:30 am - 4:30 pm weekdays, excluding holidays). Information will also be available on the Zoning Board of Appeals page of the Township’s website, http://dextertownship.org/ Board Commission/ZoningBoardofAppeals.aspx, seven to ten days before the public hearing date.
Saline Area Social Service Selects Aikens as New Executive Director
The Board of Directors of Saline Area Social Service (SASS) is pleased to introduce Jamail Aikens as the organization’s next executive director. Aikens will succeed Anne Cummings, who is stepping down from her role after nearly four years leading the organization. Aikens previously served as the executive director for...
