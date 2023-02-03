Incident #: 23-377 Location: 500 block of Wellington St. INFORMATION: While at the police station, an officer took a fraud complaint over the phone. The complainant stated that they had been going through their mail and had discovered that they had never received a stimulus check from July 2021. The complainant stated that they had made contact with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and they had traced the check being cashed at a bank primarily located online. The money had been determined to have been transferred to several other banks over a period of time and then withdrawn. The complainant made contact with the IRS again They advised the complainant to make a police report with their local law enforcement agency, and then the IRS would look into the matter further. At the time of the report, there was no information available on the identity of the suspect.

CHELSEA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO