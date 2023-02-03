Read full article on original website
One COVID-19-related death added in West Virginia; hospitalizations increase Tuesday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported one more COVID-19-related death Tuesday as hospitalizations due to the virus ticked up in West Virginia. The death – a 70-year-old man from Jackson County – raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,877, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
