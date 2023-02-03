ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

More than 100 people in W.Va. victims of romance scams in 2022, FBI says

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The FBI is warning about romance scams, saying 103 people in West Virginia were victimized last year and lost about $3.4 million in the schemes. Romance scammers often create fake profiles on dating sites and apps or contact their targets through popular social media sites, according to a news release Tuesday from the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office.
Rapper Nelly to make return to State Fair of West Virginia

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Long before those simmering August temperatures heat up the State Fair of West Virginia, music fans might be anticipating when it really gets “Hot in Herre.”. Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly, who took the track by that title to the top of the charts two...
Soup kitchen encourages volunteers one meal at a time

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A local soup kitchen hosted their annual Empty Bowls event this evening, where anyone in the community was able to come and get a hot meal. According to Feeding America, more than 200,000 people are facing hunger in West Virginia, and with the drop in volunteers all across the state, that number could soon rise.
