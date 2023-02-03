Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KMPH.com
Landslide blocks coastal stairway in Pismo Beach
PISMO BEACH, Calif. (FOX26) — A landslide has blocked the stairway to the coast in Pismo Beach. The city is aware of the issue and has closed the stairway. Please do not cross the barricades.
KMPH.com
Estrella Warbird Museum in Paso Robles plans $5-million expansion project
The Estrella Warbird Museum on the Central Coast has been on a mission to preserve historic aircraft for the past 30 years. Now it's running out of room. Here's the latest on the expansion project right next door to the museum. Thirty years ago two pilots with two airplanes believed...
KMPH.com
Woodland Auto Display features racing's greatest machines in Paso Robles
PASO ROBLES, Calif. (FOX26) — The Woodland Auto display features some of racing’s greatest machines: Sprint, modified NASCAR, and everything in between. Richard Petty’s #43 car carries a lot of history. President Reagan was a big fan of The King. “Picture there of Richard Petty leading the...
Comments / 0