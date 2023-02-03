ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

Charlottesville Ballet kicks off 2023 season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “There really is something for everyone, and we’re really excited to share this with our community,” said Emily Hartka, co-founder of Charlottesville Ballet. Charlottesville Ballet is gearing up to start its 2023 ballet season. With a range of performances from love stories...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Do Portugal Circus coming back

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A circus is coming to Charlottesville for the second year in a row. The Do Portugal Circus will be opening in the Fashion Square parking lot on Feb. 17. The circus first visited Charlottesville in 2022, and it says it’s coming back due to popular...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Wineries prepare for Valentine's Day weekend

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Cupcakes, carriage rides, and wine are just a few things you can look forward to this Valentine’s Day weekend at some local wineries. To kick off Valentine’s weekend, Trump Winery is hosting a Love is Blind wine tasting, which features a blind tasting of wines in black wine glasses, so you won't be able to see the wine before you taste it.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Big donation made to Bennett's Village

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A big donation was made toward Bennett’s Village in Pen Park on Tuesday afternoon. The all-inclusive playground was given $7,300 to help begin the first phase of building a tree house on the property. The donation came from 100+ Women Who Care, a group...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Drag entertainer responds to controversy in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Donations are pouring in to the Arts Center in Orange County after news coverage of a controversy between the Orange County Board of Supervisors and the center last week. As of Monday morning, the Arts Center has received a little more than $1,000 and...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

New program aims to revitalize Lovingston

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new program aims to encourage and help develop the entrepreneurial spirit in Nelson County. The county teamed up with the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center to launch Location Lovingston. According to a release, this entrepreneurship education competition program will employ business development...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Warmer temperatures helping to give early start to spring

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Gardeners in Central Virginia says warmer temperatures are causing some plants to start blooming earlier than normal. Norm Carlson, the operation manager at Snow's Garden Center, says that with the temperatures constantly above average, what people should pay attention to is the weather just in case there is a cold snap.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Local ticket wins $100,000 for Powerball drawing

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Someone in Charlottesville is holding a ticket worth $100,000. Virginia Lottery reports that Monday's Powerball drawing resulted in more than 46,000 prize-winning tickets being bought across the state, including this one in Charlottesville. The $100,000 ticket was purchased at the Speedway on Seminole Lane. There...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Committee considering new names for Burnley-Moran, Johnson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A committee is considering new name options for two schools in Charlottesville. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee spent the month of January collecting community feedback concerning the names of Burnley-Moran and Johnson elementary schools. According to a release, the committee is planning...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Ellis' appointment to BOV goes through

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A controversial appointee will be taking up a position with the University of Virginia Board of Visitors. Bert Ellis was nominated by Governor Glenn Youngkin, sparking concerns from various groups on Grounds. Earlier this month, Democratic lawmakers in the state Senate did not give their...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Two Charlottesville companies among best places to work in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two businesses in the Charlottesville area have been listed among the best places to work in Virginia. The Virginia Business magazine recently released its 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list, working with the Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group. Across the Commonwealth, 100 companies were...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

CASPCA Board of Directors hires law firm to conduct third-party investigation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Board of Directors of the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA released information on Wednesday on an investigation into alleged mismanagement and mistreatment of animals at the shelter. The board hired the law firm McGuireWoods to handle the third-party investigation. McGuireWoods said the investigation will take at least...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Small Town, Big Crime: Jay Shifflett

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It has now been more than seven years since a Charlottesville man was shot to death in his home on Carlton Avenue, and police officers had to notify his mother. In the early morning hours of Sept. 2, 2015, officers from the Charlottesville Police Department...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Cavaliers driven by example of last season's NCAA champs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- As back-to-back NCAA champions, Lars Tiffany and Virginia thought they knew where the bar was to win another championship last spring, but Maryland showed the Cavaliers otherwise. "We knew it was tough to get back there, the land of great is lonely, to get back...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

CAAR releases fourth-quarter report for 2022

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors has released its fourth quarter market report, and if you're thinking about selling your home, now might be the time to do it. S. Lisa Herndon, the president of CAAR, says this is a seller's market. “My advice would...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Shedrick 'stays ready' and delivers Virginia a boost

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The message has remained the same since the preseason, Tony Bennett telling a deep Virginia roster to 'stay ready' and Kadin Shedrick provided the perfect reason why against NC State. "It's a great lesson why you just keep working and you stay ready," Bennett said...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA Center for Politics reacts to State of the Union address

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- President Joe Biden addressed the nation in his first State of the Union address in front of a Republican-held House. At the University of Virginia Center for Politics, J. Miles Coleman pointed out that this time next year, Biden will be giving his address in the middle of Republican primaries.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy