Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
Charlottesville Ballet kicks off 2023 season
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “There really is something for everyone, and we’re really excited to share this with our community,” said Emily Hartka, co-founder of Charlottesville Ballet. Charlottesville Ballet is gearing up to start its 2023 ballet season. With a range of performances from love stories...
cbs19news
Do Portugal Circus coming back
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A circus is coming to Charlottesville for the second year in a row. The Do Portugal Circus will be opening in the Fashion Square parking lot on Feb. 17. The circus first visited Charlottesville in 2022, and it says it’s coming back due to popular...
cbs19news
Wineries prepare for Valentine's Day weekend
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Cupcakes, carriage rides, and wine are just a few things you can look forward to this Valentine’s Day weekend at some local wineries. To kick off Valentine’s weekend, Trump Winery is hosting a Love is Blind wine tasting, which features a blind tasting of wines in black wine glasses, so you won't be able to see the wine before you taste it.
cbs19news
Big donation made to Bennett's Village
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A big donation was made toward Bennett’s Village in Pen Park on Tuesday afternoon. The all-inclusive playground was given $7,300 to help begin the first phase of building a tree house on the property. The donation came from 100+ Women Who Care, a group...
cbs19news
Drag entertainer responds to controversy in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Donations are pouring in to the Arts Center in Orange County after news coverage of a controversy between the Orange County Board of Supervisors and the center last week. As of Monday morning, the Arts Center has received a little more than $1,000 and...
cbs19news
New program aims to revitalize Lovingston
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new program aims to encourage and help develop the entrepreneurial spirit in Nelson County. The county teamed up with the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center to launch Location Lovingston. According to a release, this entrepreneurship education competition program will employ business development...
cbs19news
Warmer temperatures helping to give early start to spring
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Gardeners in Central Virginia says warmer temperatures are causing some plants to start blooming earlier than normal. Norm Carlson, the operation manager at Snow's Garden Center, says that with the temperatures constantly above average, what people should pay attention to is the weather just in case there is a cold snap.
cbs19news
Local ticket wins $100,000 for Powerball drawing
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Someone in Charlottesville is holding a ticket worth $100,000. Virginia Lottery reports that Monday's Powerball drawing resulted in more than 46,000 prize-winning tickets being bought across the state, including this one in Charlottesville. The $100,000 ticket was purchased at the Speedway on Seminole Lane. There...
cbs19news
Committee considering new names for Burnley-Moran, Johnson
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A committee is considering new name options for two schools in Charlottesville. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee spent the month of January collecting community feedback concerning the names of Burnley-Moran and Johnson elementary schools. According to a release, the committee is planning...
cbs19news
Ellis' appointment to BOV goes through
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A controversial appointee will be taking up a position with the University of Virginia Board of Visitors. Bert Ellis was nominated by Governor Glenn Youngkin, sparking concerns from various groups on Grounds. Earlier this month, Democratic lawmakers in the state Senate did not give their...
cbs19news
Two Charlottesville companies among best places to work in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two businesses in the Charlottesville area have been listed among the best places to work in Virginia. The Virginia Business magazine recently released its 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list, working with the Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group. Across the Commonwealth, 100 companies were...
cbs19news
UVA lab finds protein from squid could be new green energy source in DOE project
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A University of Virginia engineering lab successfully finished a project for the U.S. Department of Energy that shows squid protein can be made into thermal batteries that would heat buildings. The battery is made of a synthetic material that's derived from squid ring teeth protein,...
cbs19news
Local clinic researching Lyme disease vaccine, looking for study participants
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Health experts say local children could be at greater risk for getting Lyme disease this year. Ticks are most common when it's warm out, and with the unseasonable warm weather, kids are playing outside earlier than usual. Lyme disease is the most commonly seen illness...
cbs19news
CASPCA Board of Directors hires law firm to conduct third-party investigation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Board of Directors of the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA released information on Wednesday on an investigation into alleged mismanagement and mistreatment of animals at the shelter. The board hired the law firm McGuireWoods to handle the third-party investigation. McGuireWoods said the investigation will take at least...
cbs19news
Charlottesville crossing guards propose speed cameras at school intersections
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers are supposed to slow down in school traffic zones, but it appears that many people are not. Charlottesville City Schools crossing guards are asking for speed cameras at what they call the three most congested and dangerous school crossings. Those crossings are Monticello Avenue...
cbs19news
Small Town, Big Crime: Jay Shifflett
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It has now been more than seven years since a Charlottesville man was shot to death in his home on Carlton Avenue, and police officers had to notify his mother. In the early morning hours of Sept. 2, 2015, officers from the Charlottesville Police Department...
cbs19news
Cavaliers driven by example of last season's NCAA champs
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- As back-to-back NCAA champions, Lars Tiffany and Virginia thought they knew where the bar was to win another championship last spring, but Maryland showed the Cavaliers otherwise. "We knew it was tough to get back there, the land of great is lonely, to get back...
cbs19news
CAAR releases fourth-quarter report for 2022
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors has released its fourth quarter market report, and if you're thinking about selling your home, now might be the time to do it. S. Lisa Herndon, the president of CAAR, says this is a seller's market. “My advice would...
cbs19news
Shedrick 'stays ready' and delivers Virginia a boost
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The message has remained the same since the preseason, Tony Bennett telling a deep Virginia roster to 'stay ready' and Kadin Shedrick provided the perfect reason why against NC State. "It's a great lesson why you just keep working and you stay ready," Bennett said...
cbs19news
UVA Center for Politics reacts to State of the Union address
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- President Joe Biden addressed the nation in his first State of the Union address in front of a Republican-held House. At the University of Virginia Center for Politics, J. Miles Coleman pointed out that this time next year, Biden will be giving his address in the middle of Republican primaries.
Comments / 0