New program aims to revitalize Lovingston
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new program aims to encourage and help develop the entrepreneurial spirit in Nelson County. The county teamed up with the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center to launch Location Lovingston. According to a release, this entrepreneurship education competition program will employ business development...
CASPCA Board of Directors hires law firm to conduct third-party investigation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Board of Directors of the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA released information on Wednesday on an investigation into alleged mismanagement and mistreatment of animals at the shelter. The board hired the law firm McGuireWoods to handle the third-party investigation. McGuireWoods said the investigation will take at least...
Ellis' appointment to BOV goes through
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A controversial appointee will be taking up a position with the University of Virginia Board of Visitors. Bert Ellis was nominated by Governor Glenn Youngkin, sparking concerns from various groups on Grounds. Earlier this month, Democratic lawmakers in the state Senate did not give their...
Committee considering new names for Burnley-Moran, Johnson
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A committee is considering new name options for two schools in Charlottesville. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee spent the month of January collecting community feedback concerning the names of Burnley-Moran and Johnson elementary schools. According to a release, the committee is planning...
Two Charlottesville companies among best places to work in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two businesses in the Charlottesville area have been listed among the best places to work in Virginia. The Virginia Business magazine recently released its 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list, working with the Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group. Across the Commonwealth, 100 companies were...
County operations resume after power outage in McIntire Road area
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A power outage shut down one of the administrative office buildings for Albemarle County for a time on Wednesday. The outage occurred around 11 a.m., causing Albemarle County to suspend all services provided at the County Office Building on McIntire Road. The outage, which...
Local clinic researching Lyme disease vaccine, looking for study participants
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Health experts say local children could be at greater risk for getting Lyme disease this year. Ticks are most common when it's warm out, and with the unseasonable warm weather, kids are playing outside earlier than usual. Lyme disease is the most commonly seen illness...
UVA lab finds protein from squid could be new green energy source in DOE project
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A University of Virginia engineering lab successfully finished a project for the U.S. Department of Energy that shows squid protein can be made into thermal batteries that would heat buildings. The battery is made of a synthetic material that's derived from squid ring teeth protein,...
Big donation made to Bennett's Village
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A big donation was made toward Bennett’s Village in Pen Park on Tuesday afternoon. The all-inclusive playground was given $7,300 to help begin the first phase of building a tree house on the property. The donation came from 100+ Women Who Care, a group...
VDOT crew working on major bridge project at Nelson/Appomattox county line
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A major bridge project may cause delays for drivers crossing the James River between Nelson and Appomattox counties. The Virginia Department of Transportation says crews are working on the Richmond Highway/Anderson Highway bridge over the river. Because of this project, drivers will see lane...
Drag entertainer responds to controversy in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Donations are pouring in to the Arts Center in Orange County after news coverage of a controversy between the Orange County Board of Supervisors and the center last week. As of Monday morning, the Arts Center has received a little more than $1,000 and...
Greene County man must pay civil penalty in connection with unpermitted landfill
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Greene County man must pay a civil penalty of $250,000 following a ruling on an unpermitted landfill. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality reports the Office of the Attorney General brought an action against Kenneth R. Collier, Sr. for the operation of such a landfill.
UVA Center for Politics reacts to State of the Union address
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- President Joe Biden addressed the nation in his first State of the Union address in front of a Republican-held House. At the University of Virginia Center for Politics, J. Miles Coleman pointed out that this time next year, Biden will be giving his address in the middle of Republican primaries.
CAAR releases fourth-quarter report for 2022
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors has released its fourth quarter market report, and if you're thinking about selling your home, now might be the time to do it. S. Lisa Herndon, the president of CAAR, says this is a seller's market. “My advice would...
Warmer temperatures helping to give early start to spring
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Gardeners in Central Virginia says warmer temperatures are causing some plants to start blooming earlier than normal. Norm Carlson, the operation manager at Snow's Garden Center, says that with the temperatures constantly above average, what people should pay attention to is the weather just in case there is a cold snap.
Local ticket wins $100,000 for Powerball drawing
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Someone in Charlottesville is holding a ticket worth $100,000. Virginia Lottery reports that Monday's Powerball drawing resulted in more than 46,000 prize-winning tickets being bought across the state, including this one in Charlottesville. The $100,000 ticket was purchased at the Speedway on Seminole Lane. There...
Police respond to AHS following report of social media post indicating threat
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police officers are at Albemarle High School following a report of a social media post indicating a threat to the school. At this time, the school says it is not in a lockdown, but students are being kept in their current classrooms, with instruction continuing, until this situation has been resolved.
Small Town, Big Crime: Jay Shifflett
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It has now been more than seven years since a Charlottesville man was shot to death in his home on Carlton Avenue, and police officers had to notify his mother. In the early morning hours of Sept. 2, 2015, officers from the Charlottesville Police Department...
Vehicle fire in parking garage under investigation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- No one was hurt in a weekend vehicle fire in the parking garage next to the University of Virginia Hospital. The incident occurred Sunday afternoon. The UVA Police Department and Charlottesville Fire Department both responded to the Lee Street parking garage. They found a vehicle...
CPD investigating early morning shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating an early morning incident on Harris Street. According to police, officers responded to a disorder call at Wicked Hits around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday. Police say it was upgraded to a shooting call after officers secured the area and evidence...
