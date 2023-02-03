ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

CAAR releases fourth-quarter report for 2022

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors has released its fourth quarter market report, and if you're thinking about selling your home, now might be the time to do it. S. Lisa Herndon, the president of CAAR, says this is a seller's market. “My advice would...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Two Charlottesville companies among best places to work in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two businesses in the Charlottesville area have been listed among the best places to work in Virginia. The Virginia Business magazine recently released its 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list, working with the Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group. Across the Commonwealth, 100 companies were...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Equipment upgrade to close Ivy MUC for two days in March

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority says one of its facilities will be closed for two days for equipment upgrades. According to a release, the Ivy Material Utilization Center on Dick Woods Road will be closed on March 4 and 6. This will allow for...
IVY, VA
cbs19news

New program aims to revitalize Lovingston

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new program aims to encourage and help develop the entrepreneurial spirit in Nelson County. The county teamed up with the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center to launch Location Lovingston. According to a release, this entrepreneurship education competition program will employ business development...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

CASPCA Board of Directors hires law firm to conduct third-party investigation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Board of Directors of the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA released information on Wednesday on an investigation into alleged mismanagement and mistreatment of animals at the shelter. The board hired the law firm McGuireWoods to handle the third-party investigation. McGuireWoods said the investigation will take at least...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Committee considering new names for Burnley-Moran, Johnson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A committee is considering new name options for two schools in Charlottesville. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee spent the month of January collecting community feedback concerning the names of Burnley-Moran and Johnson elementary schools. According to a release, the committee is planning...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Warmer temperatures helping to give early start to spring

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Gardeners in Central Virginia says warmer temperatures are causing some plants to start blooming earlier than normal. Norm Carlson, the operation manager at Snow's Garden Center, says that with the temperatures constantly above average, what people should pay attention to is the weather just in case there is a cold snap.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Drag entertainer responds to controversy in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Donations are pouring in to the Arts Center in Orange County after news coverage of a controversy between the Orange County Board of Supervisors and the center last week. As of Monday morning, the Arts Center has received a little more than $1,000 and...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Ellis' appointment to BOV goes through

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A controversial appointee will be taking up a position with the University of Virginia Board of Visitors. Bert Ellis was nominated by Governor Glenn Youngkin, sparking concerns from various groups on Grounds. Earlier this month, Democratic lawmakers in the state Senate did not give their...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Owners of old Speedway on Lakeside Drive selling property

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Williams Development Group is the owner of what was previously a Speedway on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The gas station has recently been under construction, with all gas tanks removed. ABC13 spoke with a representative with Williams Development Group who said that they intend to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Big donation made to Bennett's Village

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A big donation was made toward Bennett’s Village in Pen Park on Tuesday afternoon. The all-inclusive playground was given $7,300 to help begin the first phase of building a tree house on the property. The donation came from 100+ Women Who Care, a group...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

County operations resume after power outage in McIntire Road area

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A power outage shut down one of the administrative office buildings for Albemarle County for a time on Wednesday. The outage occurred around 11 a.m., causing Albemarle County to suspend all services provided at the County Office Building on McIntire Road. The outage, which...
cbs19news

Local ticket wins $100,000 for Powerball drawing

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Someone in Charlottesville is holding a ticket worth $100,000. Virginia Lottery reports that Monday's Powerball drawing resulted in more than 46,000 prize-winning tickets being bought across the state, including this one in Charlottesville. The $100,000 ticket was purchased at the Speedway on Seminole Lane. There...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

VDOT crew working on major bridge project at Nelson/Appomattox county line

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A major bridge project may cause delays for drivers crossing the James River between Nelson and Appomattox counties. The Virginia Department of Transportation says crews are working on the Richmond Highway/Anderson Highway bridge over the river. Because of this project, drivers will see lane...
NELSON COUNTY, VA

