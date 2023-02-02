Qualified homeowners in Miami-Dade County are now eligible to receive an interest-free loan of up to $35,000 to cover the down payment of their first home. The program is for any individual making less than $95,620 a year, a couple making less than $109,200, a three person household making less than $122,920 and households of four or more people making less than $136,500.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO