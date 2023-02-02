ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

islandernews.com

Experts and their data differ on the future of South Florida’s real estate market

Is Miami headed for a housing crisis, or are home prices ready to rise again?. Well, it might depend on which statistical data you prefer. A recent report by GOBankingRates.com, titled "7 Florida cities that could be headed for a housing crisis," includes Miami, but an article by Goldman Sachs researchers last week, titled "Miami to escape the home price correction in 2023," shows that home values in the Magic City could be back on the upswing.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Launches Interest-Free Assistance Program for First Time Homebuyers

Qualified homeowners in Miami-Dade County are now eligible to receive an interest-free loan of up to $35,000 to cover the down payment of their first home. The program is for any individual making less than $95,620 a year, a couple making less than $109,200, a three person household making less than $122,920 and households of four or more people making less than $136,500.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
tourcounsel.com

Sawgrass Mills | Shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida

Sawgrass Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida owned by Simon Property Group. With 2,370,610 square feet (220,237 m2) of retail selling space, it is the eleventh largest mall in the United States, the largest single story outlet mall in the U.S., the largest shopping mall in Broward County, the second largest mall in Florida and the Miami metropolitan area after the Aventura Mall, and the third largest shopping mall in the southeastern United States.
SUNRISE, FL
tourcounsel.com

CocoWalk | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida

CocoWalk is an open-air shopping mall in the Coconut Grove neighborhood of Miami, Florida, in the United States. The CocoWalk mall opened in 1990. It started as a popular local venue and lost its edge over the years.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Feds: Miami woman paid for Bentley, cosmetic work with fraudulent COVID loans

MIAMI – A Miami woman appeared in federal court Thursday, facing 10 charges after prosecutors accused her of financing a “lavish lifestyle” with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulently-obtained COVID-19 relief loans. While federal prosecutors said some of Daniela Rendon’s ill-gotten gains allowed her to...
MIAMI, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

500 Room Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon Hotel Sold

MCR has acquired the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon, a 14-story hotel with 508 rooms in Miami, Florida. With a prime waterfront setting within the Blue Lagoon business park, the hotel is located just south of Miami International Airport (MIA). This is the company’s second hotel in the Miami airport submarket following the acquisition of the Hyatt Place Miami Airport East in December of 2022 and its tenth hotel in Florida.
MIAMI, FL
travelawaits.com

11 Fantastic Restaurants With A Water View In Fort Lauderdale

There’s nothing quite like enjoying a great meal while enjoying a beautiful view. You’re in luck if you’re looking for restaurants with a water view in Fort Lauderdale. Some overlook the ocean, while others have a view of the Intercoastal Waterway. An easy way to get to many restaurants is by using the Intercoastal Waterway Taxi.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
foodgressing.com

South Florida spots offering high-quality lunch items under $20

As inflation drives prices upward and dining choices are becoming increasingly expensive, these South Florida restaurants are catering to their customers by offering high-quality lunch items under $20. YOT Bar & Kitchen, Jet Runway Café, JohnMartin’s Irish Pub & Eatery, Carrot Express and Pura Vida on Terranova’s Miracle Mile, all ensure customers have access to high-quality food at an affordable cost, showing each restaurant’s commitment to giving back to the communities they serve.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cbs12.com

Lyft driver, malnutrition, and stabbing: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Car belonging to missing Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says. The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens has been found following a high-speed chase in North Carolina.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

