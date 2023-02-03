ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Ghosted by company: Customer stuck paying for a service that doesn’t work

HOUSTON – Whether it’s a streaming service, a food box, or a clothing service, you probably have a subscription service to something. But a lot of these businesses and subscriptions are automated and getting in touch with someone when you have a problem can be tough. One woman asked Amy Davis for help when she was stuck paying for a service and a product that didn’t work.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Your home could burn down if you don’t do this to your dryer

HOUSTON – Upkeep on your possessions is sometimes a daunting task -- okay, sometimes, it’s a crippling thing that you think about at 5 a.m., wishing you could go to sleep again, and then promptly forget about after you finally do drift off again. But there is something...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

Good, clean rachet fun!

Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC2 we’re celebrating the best friends in our lives. Lauren Kelly is inviting her Gal Pal, Crystal Wall to guest co-host with her on Houston Life!. Watch the last time the two were together, live on Houston Life.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

The Evidence Room, Episode 10 - The Pom-Pom Who’d Stop at Nothing

Houston – Wanda Holloway was the very model of a modern, middle-class mom. That is, until she became the focus of international attention following her arrest on charges of trying to hire a hitman to kill the mother of her daughter’s cheerleading rival. The entire ordeal came to...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Woman wakes up to find burglary suspect in her bed at north Harris County home, deputies say

HOUSTON – Imagine waking up the next day to a stranger in your bed, well that nightmare came true for a woman in north Harris County on Feb. 2. The victim said she woke up to a man who broke into her home, located in the 22900 block of Twisting Maple Drive, and laid in bed with her while she was asleep, according to Pct. 4 deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Classes back in session at closed down school in Montgomery Co. while law enforcement officers uses campus as training facility

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – What more can be done to protect kids in schools?. It is a question that has been asked after school shootings across the nation in recent years. In the months following the deadly massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde last May, Montgomery County saw an opportunity in a place where others saw a closed-down school.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

