Click2Houston.com
Ghosted by company: Customer stuck paying for a service that doesn’t work
HOUSTON – Whether it’s a streaming service, a food box, or a clothing service, you probably have a subscription service to something. But a lot of these businesses and subscriptions are automated and getting in touch with someone when you have a problem can be tough. One woman asked Amy Davis for help when she was stuck paying for a service and a product that didn’t work.
Click2Houston.com
‘I have anxiety. I’m depressed’: Mother of 4 forced to live out of hotel after Katy apartment infested with mice, mold
KATY – A community activist is calling out a Katy apartment complex for mold and mice inside a unit where a mother and her four children live. The mother said it took management months to respond to her emails and work orders, and now they want her to vacate the property because she has not paid February’s rent.
Click2Houston.com
Here’s how you can save 25 cents per gallon on gas at Circle K on Thursday
HOUSTON – Circle K is offering some relief on gas just in time for the weekend. On Thursday, select Circle K locations will offer 25 cents off per gallon of fuel from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. in celebration of “Circle K Fuel Day.”. “We are committed to...
Click2Houston.com
Your home could burn down if you don’t do this to your dryer
HOUSTON – Upkeep on your possessions is sometimes a daunting task -- okay, sometimes, it’s a crippling thing that you think about at 5 a.m., wishing you could go to sleep again, and then promptly forget about after you finally do drift off again. But there is something...
Click2Houston.com
Changing weather: Tracking showers and storms
Today at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, meteorologist Justin Stapleton joins us to discuss the weather changes on the way. He’s tracking showers and storms.
Click2Houston.com
Good, clean rachet fun!
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC2 we’re celebrating the best friends in our lives. Lauren Kelly is inviting her Gal Pal, Crystal Wall to guest co-host with her on Houston Life!. Watch the last time the two were together, live on Houston Life.
Click2Houston.com
The Evidence Room, Episode 10 - The Pom-Pom Who’d Stop at Nothing
Houston – Wanda Holloway was the very model of a modern, middle-class mom. That is, until she became the focus of international attention following her arrest on charges of trying to hire a hitman to kill the mother of her daughter’s cheerleading rival. The entire ordeal came to...
Click2Houston.com
Founder of Black Cowboy Museum illustrating new way to teach children Black history
The Black Cowboy Museum in Rosenberg is a place dedicated to teaching the layered and uncovered pieces of Texas’ history. Now, the founder and curator is illustrating a new lesson plan for children this Black History Month. From his boots to feather topped hat, Larry Callies doesn’t just wear...
Click2Houston.com
Traffic alert: Overturned big rig stalls traffic on I-10 East outbound at Eastex Freeway
HOUSTON – Traffic on the I-10 East Freeway heading outbound to I-69 Eastex downtown is backed up after a big rig overturned and lost its load. According to Houston Transtar, the accident happened around 5:21 a.m., and is affecting a right shoulder, right lane, center lane and an entrance ramp.
Click2Houston.com
Pearland woman fears for fiancé's health, claims Harris County Jail giving him wrong medication
PEARLAND, Texas – A Pearland woman claims her fiancé is not getting the proper medication he needs in the Harris County Jail to treat his high blood pressure and prevent him from going into cardiac arrest. Wilma Poole’s fiancé was booked into the Harris County Jail on Feb....
Click2Houston.com
‘We will not tolerate theft or endangerment of our animals’: Keepers find fence cut at Houston Zoo
Houston police were investigating Tuesday after it was discovered that a mesh fence was cut at the Houston Zoo. According to zoo officials, keepers noticed a four-inch gap in the mesh of the brown pelican habitat in the Children’s Zoo. They immediately determined that the animals in the exhibit...
Click2Houston.com
‘I was begging for my life and my kids’: Mom of 3 describes terrifying north Harris County home invasion
SPRING, Texas – Police say two of three suspects are in custody after they were arrested for breaking into a home near Spring and assaulting a woman in front of her three children. It happened Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Ponderosa Forest neighborhood located in the 1400 block of...
Click2Houston.com
Multi-vehicle crash causes complete closure on I-45 North northbound at Tidwell, TranStar says
HOUSTON – A multi-vehicle crash on I-45 North northbound at Tidwell has caused complete lane closures, TranStar says. According to TranStar, a vehicle is on fire as a result of the crash. Drivers are urged to avoid the area at the time. This is a developing story. Check back...
Click2Houston.com
13-year-old shot while sleeping in her bed during drive-by at north Harris County apartment complex: HCSO
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 13-year-old girl was shot while she was sleeping in her bed at an apartment complex in north Harris County Wednesday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. HCSO responded to reports of a drive-by in progress at Altanova Apartments, located at 15414...
Click2Houston.com
Woman wakes up to find burglary suspect in her bed at north Harris County home, deputies say
HOUSTON – Imagine waking up the next day to a stranger in your bed, well that nightmare came true for a woman in north Harris County on Feb. 2. The victim said she woke up to a man who broke into her home, located in the 22900 block of Twisting Maple Drive, and laid in bed with her while she was asleep, according to Pct. 4 deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.
Click2Houston.com
Lock your doors: Man shot by suspect while taking out trash in north Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office is investigating after a man said he was shot by a suspect while taking out the trash in north Harris County Tuesday. Constable deputies were called to the 16400 block of Darlington Meadow Court for reports of a...
Click2Houston.com
2 brothers shot by masked gunman while leaving convenience store in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two brothers were shot while leaving a convenience store in southeast Houston Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Police received reports about a shooting in the 8500 block of Broadway Street around 2:13 a.m. Officers said they located two men...
Click2Houston.com
Someone in Houston won a $2 million Powerball prize last night: See where lucky ticket was purchased
HOUSTON – Someone in the Houston area is waking up $2 million richer this Tuesday!. A Powerball ticket with a prize amount of $2 million was sold at an H-E-B store located at 14498 Bellaire Blvd. The winner used the “Power Play” option. The winning numbers were:...
Click2Houston.com
Classes back in session at closed down school in Montgomery Co. while law enforcement officers uses campus as training facility
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – What more can be done to protect kids in schools?. It is a question that has been asked after school shootings across the nation in recent years. In the months following the deadly massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde last May, Montgomery County saw an opportunity in a place where others saw a closed-down school.
