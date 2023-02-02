Meet Louisiana’s Poet Laureate, Dr. Mona Lisa Saloy, at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at the Ascension Parish Library in Dutchtown. Saloy will present a poetry reading to celebrate Creole culture. She writes on the significance of the Black Beat poets, especially Bob Kaufman; on the African American toasting tradition; Black talk; and on keeping Creole alive today. Her poems document and celebrate Creole culture in New Orleans, food, language, music and more. She’s written about sidewalk songs, jump-rope rhymes and hand-clap games.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO