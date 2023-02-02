Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
ESPN's Dick Vitale: LSU should honor Sue Gunter but not change Dale Brown Court name
BATON ROUGE - ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale clarified his thoughts on LSU potentially altering the name of its basketball court – Dale Brown Court – to include former women's basketball coach Sue Gunter on Sunday. Vitale tweeted on Friday that he believes it is "absurd" Louisiana...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Making the case for LSU football's Jayden Daniels as a strong 2023 Heisman Trophy candidate
BATON ROUGE — LSU football coach Brian Kelly took a risk last spring when he decided to bring in Arizona State quarterback transfer Jayden Daniels from the portal. The Tigers already had three scholarship quarterbacks: Myles Brennan, Garrett Nussmeier and Walker Howard. Brennan had SEC starting experience. Nussmeier had a talented arm and could start in 2023 with Brennan gone. Howard was a top-40 freshman signee who could eventually push Nussmeier.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish football players named finalists for Warrick Dunn Award
AK Burrell of Dutchtown High School and Calvin Delone of Ascension Catholic High School were among the finalists for the annual Warrick Dunn Award presented by Baton Rouge television station WAFB. The 16th annual award was presented Feb. 6 to Lutcher quarterback D'Wayne Winfield as the 2022 WAFB Sportsline Player...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana has highest average combined sales tax rate in the nation, Tax Foundation reports
Louisiana placed first in the United States with the highest average combined state and local sales tax rates for 2023, according to the Tax Foundation, as parts of Ascension Parish reach near or exceed 10 percent combined rates. The top five rates were Louisiana (9.550 percent), Tennessee (9.548 percent), Arkansas...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana Poet Laureate coming to Ascension Parish Library for reading
Meet Louisiana’s Poet Laureate, Dr. Mona Lisa Saloy, at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at the Ascension Parish Library in Dutchtown. Saloy will present a poetry reading to celebrate Creole culture. She writes on the significance of the Black Beat poets, especially Bob Kaufman; on the African American toasting tradition; Black talk; and on keeping Creole alive today. Her poems document and celebrate Creole culture in New Orleans, food, language, music and more. She’s written about sidewalk songs, jump-rope rhymes and hand-clap games.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events
Louisiana radio host Moon Griffon has been scheduled to be the featured speaker at the Feb. 16 Ascension GOP Roundtable sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The roundtable begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, located at 1500 Hwy. 30, Gonzales. Gonzales Mardi Gras parade set for weekend. The route...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
St. Theresa Middle School student to compete for state Catholic Student of the Year
Jack Rodrigue, a fifth-grader at St. Theresa Middle School in Gonzales, has been selected to represent the Diocese of Baton Rouge to compete at the state Catholic School Student of the Year level. He is an active member in the St. Theresa Middle Robotics Club. This school year, his team...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
GONZALES GROWTH: New developments along Hwy. 30 underway
Construction work has begun on several new developments along Hwy. 30 in Gonzales. At the corner of Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44, the Heritage Crossing development has been making progress with the Price LeBlanc PACE center, the Alexander's market, and the Waters at Heritage apartment complex, among other projects. The...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Shooting suspect taken into custody after search; infant found safe
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported a suspect was taken into custody and an infant child was safe after deputies searched for a St. Amant man in connection with a shooting that left one person injured. According to an APSO news release, 35-year-old Tyrone Jones left the Acy area of...
Comments / 0