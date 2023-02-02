ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Making the case for LSU football's Jayden Daniels as a strong 2023 Heisman Trophy candidate

BATON ROUGE — LSU football coach Brian Kelly took a risk last spring when he decided to bring in Arizona State quarterback transfer Jayden Daniels from the portal. The Tigers already had three scholarship quarterbacks: Myles Brennan, Garrett Nussmeier and Walker Howard. Brennan had SEC starting experience. Nussmeier had a talented arm and could start in 2023 with Brennan gone. Howard was a top-40 freshman signee who could eventually push Nussmeier.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana Poet Laureate coming to Ascension Parish Library for reading

Meet Louisiana’s Poet Laureate, Dr. Mona Lisa Saloy, at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at the Ascension Parish Library in Dutchtown. Saloy will present a poetry reading to celebrate Creole culture. She writes on the significance of the Black Beat poets, especially Bob Kaufman; on the African American toasting tradition; Black talk; and on keeping Creole alive today. Her poems document and celebrate Creole culture in New Orleans, food, language, music and more. She’s written about sidewalk songs, jump-rope rhymes and hand-clap games.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

Louisiana radio host Moon Griffon has been scheduled to be the featured speaker at the Feb. 16 Ascension GOP Roundtable sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The roundtable begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, located at 1500 Hwy. 30, Gonzales. Gonzales Mardi Gras parade set for weekend. The route...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

GONZALES GROWTH: New developments along Hwy. 30 underway

Construction work has begun on several new developments along Hwy. 30 in Gonzales. At the corner of Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44, the Heritage Crossing development has been making progress with the Price LeBlanc PACE center, the Alexander's market, and the Waters at Heritage apartment complex, among other projects. The...
GONZALES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy